Facts: With 336 runs, Steve Smith was the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in the last campaign.

With nine wickets, Spencer Johnson was the leading wicket taker for Los Angeles Knight Riders in the last campaign.

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Washington Freedom did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against San Francisco Unicorns, they lost the tie by 123 runs. In the last game the defending champions managed to turn things around as they outplayed Seattle Orcas and won the game with five wickets to spare.

Los Angeles Knight Riders headed into this campaign hoping for a better showing but so far they have struggled to make an impact as they have lost both games thus far. In the last game they were beaten by the Texas Super Kings. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom ’ chances of winning - 55%

Los Angeles Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Glenn Maxwell heads into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in the IPL this year. In the opening game he scored five and even though he scored 38 in the last game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine heads into this tournament after an underwhelming performance in the IPL. He struggled to make an impact last season and in the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Los Angeles Knight Riders Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Jack Edwards Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom won the championship last season, they lost the opening game but in the last match they beat Seattle Orcas.

Los Angeles Knight Riders News & Player List

Los Angeles Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, Saif Badar, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Matthew Tromp, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha, Corne Dry, Spencer Johnson, Dominic Drakes, Karthik Gattepalli, Adithya Ganesh

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Andre Fletcher All-rounder Matthew Tromp Batter Nitish Kumar Batter Unmukt Chand Wicket-keeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Andre Russell All-rounder Saif Badar All-rounder Shadley van Schalkwyk Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Los Angeles Knight Riders Team Form

Los Angeles Knight Riders have once again struggled this season as they have lost back to back games and are fifth on the table.

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Head to Head

Washington Freedom have had an upper hand in this fixture against Los Angeles Knight Riders 2-0. Both sides squared off last season and Washington Freedom won the game.

Head to Head

Washington Freedom: 02

Los Angeles Knight Riders: 00

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than Los Angeles Knight Riders

Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Los Angeles Knight Riders struggled to make an impact last season as they had two wins and missed the playoffs. Once again this season they have had an underwhelming performance so far as they have lost both games thus far and need to turn things around if they aspire to make the playoffs. On the other hand, Washington Freedom are the defending champions, they struggled in the opening game of the season against San Francisco Unicorns but in the last game they beat Seattle Orcas with five wickets to spare. Washington Freedom openers have been excellent so far in this campaign which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Batters

Rachin Ravindra to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Rachin Ravindra has been excellent so far in this campaign. He struggled in the IPL prior to this tournament but in the two games so far he has scored 42 and 44 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Unmukt Chand to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top batter

Unmukt Chand has been the shining light in what has been a dismal start for Los Angeles Knight Riders. In the first game he scored 53 and in the last match he scored 22 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar have had a slow start to the season thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tanveer Sangha to be Los Angeles Knight Riders’ top bowler

Tanveer Sangha has had a brilliant start to the campaign as he has been excellent in both games. In the last match Sangha had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.