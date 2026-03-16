Facts: With 313 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.

With 450 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Chance of Winning

Washington Freedom went head to head against defending champions Washington Freedom in the last round and the game was called off due to rain and since Washington Freedom finished ahead of Washington Freedom they qualified for the finals.Washington Freedom have beaten MI New York twice this season.

MI New York struggled in the group stages but eventually made the playoffs this season.They registered a stunning win against San Francisco Unicorns in the elimination round which was their first win against a top three sidethis season. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%

MI New York’ chances of winning - 45%

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Washington Freedom vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Glenn Maxwell has played well this season as he has scored 237 runs with an average of 33.85.He has struggled in the last three games as he has scored 8, 0 and 2which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kieron Pollard was brilliant in the last game against Texas Super Kings ashe scored 47 off 22 balls. Pollard has been brilliant this season as he has scored 317 runswith an average of 45.28 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowl first.The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Dallas during the game with just 15% chances of disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson, Amila Aponso, Justin Dill, Mark Adair, Lahiru Milantha, Matthew Forde, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mark Chapman Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Mukhtar Ahmed All-rounder Jack Edwards Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom have won eight of the last nine matches and they ended up at the top of the table. The last game against Texas Super Kings in the playoffs was called off.

MI New York News & Player List

MI New York Player List

Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar

Predicted Playing XI

Monank Patel Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Michael Bracewell Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tajinder Dhillon Batter Heath Richards All-rounder Sunny Patel Bowler Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI New York Team Form

MI New York struggled in the group stages but have won back to back games against San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings in the playoffs.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Head to Head

Washington Freedom had an upper hand in this fixture against MI New York 4-2. Both teams went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Washington Freedom won the game.

Head to Head

Washington Freedom: 04

MI New York: 02

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than MI New York

Washington Freedom and MI New York head into this game with both sides hoping to win their second championship. Washington Freedom won the championship last season and once again have looked sensational thus far as they ended up at the top of the table. The playoff game against Texas Super Kings was called off due to rain. MI New York struggled in the group stages but eventually made the playoffs and with back to back wins have made the Finals this season.Both teams went head to head twice this season and MI New York won on both occasions. What makes this tip so enticing is the factWashington Freedom has had opening stands of 29 and 17 and in both matches they had a better opening standwhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Mitchell Owen did not have a great outing in the last game against MI New York but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far andwith 313 runs he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter

Monank Patel continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 49. So far this season Patel has scored 450 runsand is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Jack Edwards has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers,with 13 wickets he is one of the leading wicket takersthus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler

Trent Boult bowled well in the last game against Texas Super Kings but was unlucky as he did not bag a single wicket.With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI New Yorkwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.