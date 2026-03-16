Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Prediction
WAS
55%
Chance of Winning
MINY
45%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 313 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.
- With 450 runs, Monank Patel is the leading run scorer for MI New York in this campaign.
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Chance of Winning
Washington Freedom went head to head against defending champions Washington Freedom in the last round and the game was called off due to rain and since Washington Freedom finished ahead of Washington Freedom they qualified for the finals.Washington Freedom have beaten MI New York twice this season.
MI New York struggled in the group stages but eventually made the playoffs this season.They registered a stunning win against San Francisco Unicorns in the elimination round which was their first win against a top three sidethis season. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%
- MI New York’ chances of winning - 45%
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Glenn Maxwell has played well this season as he has scored 237 runs with an average of 33.85.He has struggled in the last three games as he has scored 8, 0 and 2which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Kieron Pollard was brilliant in the last game against Texas Super Kings ashe scored 47 off 22 balls. Pollard has been brilliant this season as he has scored 317 runswith an average of 45.28 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5
MI New York Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Match Toss Prediction
This venue has favoured teams who bowl first.The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled firstwhich makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Dallas during the game with just 15% chances of disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson, Amila Aponso, Justin Dill, Mark Adair, Lahiru Milantha, Matthew Forde, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Obus Pienaar
|
All-rounder
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Ian Holland
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom have won eight of the last nine matches and they ended up at the top of the table. The last game against Texas Super Kings in the playoffs was called off.
MI New York News & Player List
MI New York Player List
Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh, Rushil Ugarkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Monank Patel
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tajinder Dhillon
|
Batter
|
Heath Richards
|
All-rounder
|
Sunny Patel
|
Bowler
|
Nosthush Kenjige
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI New York Team Form
MI New York struggled in the group stages but have won back to back games against San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings in the playoffs.
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Head to Head
Washington Freedom had an upper hand in this fixture against MI New York 4-2. Both teams went head to head twice this season and on both occasions Washington Freedom won the game.
Head to Head
Washington Freedom: 04
MI New York: 02
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Betting Odds
Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than MI New York
Washington Freedom and MI New York head into this game with both sides hoping to win their second championship. Washington Freedom won the championship last season and once again have looked sensational thus far as they ended up at the top of the table. The playoff game against Texas Super Kings was called off due to rain. MI New York struggled in the group stages but eventually made the playoffs and with back to back wins have made the Finals this season.Both teams went head to head twice this season and MI New York won on both occasions. What makes this tip so enticing is the factWashington Freedom has had opening stands of 29 and 17 and in both matches they had a better opening standwhich makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs MI New York
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Fairfax, VA
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Batters
Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter
Mitchell Owen did not have a great outing in the last game against MI New York but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far andwith 313 runs he is the leading run scorer for his sidewhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Monank Patel to be MI New York’ top batter
Monank Patel continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 49. So far this season Patel has scored 450 runsand is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs MI New York Top Bowlers
Jack Edwards to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler
Jack Edwards has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers,with 13 wickets he is one of the leading wicket takersthus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trent Boult to be MI New York’ top bowler
Trent Boult bowled well in the last game against Texas Super Kings but was unlucky as he did not bag a single wicket.With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for MI New Yorkwhich makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Washington Freedom
- Washington Freedom to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- MI New York to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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