Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Prediction
WAS
44%
Chance of Winning
SAN
56%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 288 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.
- With 298 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this campaign.
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning
Washington Freedom continued their excellent form in the last game against struggling Los Angeles Knight Riders as they managed to chase down the target of 214 runs and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. The defending champions head into this game after five wins in a row and are second on the table.
San Francisco Unicorns remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have six wins in six games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head o to head against Seattle Orcas and won the game by 32 runs. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Washington Freedom ’ chances of winning - 44%
- San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 56%
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Glenn Maxwell did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the last few matches and we expect him to continue his form in this game. In the last match he scored 42 off 23 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jake Fraser-McGurk headed into this tournament struggling to make an impact in T20 format but has excelled in the last few games. In the last game against Seattle Orcas he scored 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Obus Pienaar
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Ian Holland
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom lost the opening game but since then they have won five games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.
San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List
San Francisco Unicorns Player List
Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sanjay Krishnamurthi
|
Batter
|
Hassan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Liam Plunkett
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
San Francisco Unicorns Team Form
San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have six wins in six games and are currently at the top of the table.
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head
Washington Freedom have had an upper hand in this fixture against San Francisco Unicorns 3-2. Both sides squared off in the opening game and San Francisco Unicorns won the game.
Head to Head
Washington Freedom: 03
San Francisco Unicorns: 02
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds
Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns
Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game as the two best teams once again in their tournaments. Both sides dominated the group stages last season and once again they have been sensational so far in this tournament and are head and shoulders above the rest. Both teams made the finals last season and Washington Freedom the game and this season both sides squared off in the opening game of the season and it was San Francisco Unicorns who dominated the game as they won the game by 123 runs but it was Washington Freedom who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Batters
Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter
Mitchell Owen was incredible once again in the last outing as he scored 43 off 16 balls against LA Knight Riders. With 288 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter
Finn Allen struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been incredible this season. With 298 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Bowlers
Ian Holland to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler
Ian Holland has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and is also one of the leading wicket takers for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler
Haris Rauf has been the standout bowler for San Francisco Unicorns this season. He bagged four wickets in the last game and with 16 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
San Francisco Unicorns
- Washington Freedom to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
- San Francisco Unicorns to win - 1.76 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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