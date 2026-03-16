Facts: With 288 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.

With 298 runs, Finn Allen is the leading run scorer for San Francisco Unicorns in this campaign.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Chance of Winning

Washington Freedom continued their excellent form in the last game against struggling Los Angeles Knight Riders as they managed to chase down the target of 214 runs and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. The defending champions head into this game after five wins in a row and are second on the table.

San Francisco Unicorns remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament as they have six wins in six games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they went head o to head against Seattle Orcas and won the game by 32 runs. As per our calculations, San Francisco Unicorns are favourites in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom ’ chances of winning - 44%

San Francisco Unicorns’ chances of winning - 56%

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Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Glenn Maxwell did not have a great start to the campaign but has been sensational in the last few matches and we expect him to continue his form in this game. In the last match he scored 42 off 23 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk headed into this tournament struggling to make an impact in T20 format but has excelled in the last few games. In the last game against Seattle Orcas he scored 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch San Francisco Unicorns Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Jack Edwards Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom lost the opening game but since then they have won five games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.

San Francisco Unicorns News & Player List

San Francisco Unicorns Player List

Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Matthew Short, Juanoy Drysdale, Callum Stow, Brody Couch, Karima Gore, Achilles Browne

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Sanjay Krishnamurthi Batter Hassan Khan All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Liam Plunkett Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Brody Couch Bowler

San Francisco Unicorns Team Form

San Francisco Unicorns have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have six wins in six games and are currently at the top of the table.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Head to Head

Washington Freedom have had an upper hand in this fixture against San Francisco Unicorns 3-2. Both sides squared off in the opening game and San Francisco Unicorns won the game.

Head to Head

Washington Freedom: 03

San Francisco Unicorns: 02

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns head into this game as the two best teams once again in their tournaments. Both sides dominated the group stages last season and once again they have been sensational so far in this tournament and are head and shoulders above the rest. Both teams made the finals last season and Washington Freedom the game and this season both sides squared off in the opening game of the season and it was San Francisco Unicorns who dominated the game as they won the game by 123 runs but it was Washington Freedom who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Mitchell Owen was incredible once again in the last outing as he scored 43 off 16 balls against LA Knight Riders. With 288 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top batter

Finn Allen struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been incredible this season. With 298 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Top Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Ian Holland has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and is also one of the leading wicket takers for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be San Francisco Unicorns’ top bowler

Haris Rauf has been the standout bowler for San Francisco Unicorns this season. He bagged four wickets in the last game and with 16 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.