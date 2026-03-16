Facts: With 295 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.

With 309 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for Seattle Orcas in this campaign.

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas Chance of Winning

Washington Freedom struggled in the last game against Texas Super Kings as the game was impacted due to rain and ended up being a six over shootout between the two sides. Texas Super Kings scored 87 and they won the game by 43 runs. This was the first defeat in the last seven matches for Washington Freedom.

Much like last season Seattle Orcas had a dismal start to the season and looked down and out after five matches as they lost all five games. Seattle Orcas have won three games on the bounce and are favourites to seal the final playoff spot. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 62%

Seattle Orcas’ chances of winning - 38%

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Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Glenn Maxwell has played well this season and has been a key player for the defending champions. Maxwell has struggled in the last two matches as he has scored 8 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer missed the start of the season but has been phenomenal in the last three matches as he has scored three half centuries in the last three games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Seattle Orcas Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 55% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Jack Edwards Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom lost the last game which was their first defeat in the last seven matches and are currently third on the table.

Seattle Orcas News & Player List

Seattle Orcas Player List

Shayan Jahangir (wk), David Warner, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sujit Nayak, Gerald Coetzee, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Obed McCoy, Cameron Gannon, Aaron Jones, Sikandar Raza, Gulbadin Naib, Steven Taylor, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahul Jariwala, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Waqar Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter David Warner Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shayan Jahangir Wicket-keeper Sujit Nayak Batter Gerald Coetzee All-rounder Harmeet Singh Bowler Jasdeep Singh Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Seattle Orcas Team Form

Seattle Orcas head into this game after three straight wins and are currently fourth on the table.

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas Head to Head

Washington Freedom had an upper hand in this fixture against Seattle Orcas 2-1. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Washington Freedom won the game.

Head to Head

Washington Freedom: 02

Seattle Orcas: 01

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than Seattle Orcas

Washington Freedom and Seattle Orcas head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Washington Freedom went head to head against Texas Super Kings after six wins in a row. The game got reduced to six overs and Washington Freedom lost the game. On the other hand, Seattle Orcas were disappointing in the first half of the campaign as they lost all five games and were almost certain to miss the playoffs once again but they managed to turn things around and won three games in a row and are currently fourth on the table. Even though Seattle Orcas have won three games in a row, opening batters have continued to struggle this season as they have had an opening stand of 10, 0 and 14 which makes us believe Washington Freedom will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas T20 Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, null Washington Freedom Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Seattle Orcas Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Mitchell Owen struggled in the last game against Texas Super Kings regardless we are going to back him once again as with 295 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Seattle Orcas’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer is the reason why now Seattle Orcas are favourites to make the finals this season. He has scored three half centuries in the last three games and Seattle Orcas have won all three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs Seattle Orcas Top Bowlers

Ian Holland to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Ian Holland has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and is also one of the leading wicket takers for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harmeet Singh to be Seattle Orcas’ top bowler

Harmeet Singh has been sensational so far in this campaign as he has been consistent this far and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Seattle Orcas which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.