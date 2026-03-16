Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Match Prediction
WAS
55%
Chance of Winning
TEX
45%
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 165 runs, Glenn Maxwell is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.
- With 135 runs, Devon Conway is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning
The defending champions stuttered in the opening game of the season against San Francisco Unicorns but since then they have played like champions and have won three games in the row and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat MI New York with two wickets to spare.
Texas Super Kings got off to a great start this season as they won three games on the bounce but in the last game they surrendered their winning streak against San Francisco Unicorns who won the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Washington Freedom ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Glenn Maxwell headed into this tournament struggling for consistency but in the last few games he has hit the strides and has been exceptional. Even though he scored low in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Faf du Plessis was sensational last season but has looked a shadow of himself as he struggled early on in the campaign. In the last game he scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Washington Freedom News & Player List
Washington Freedom Player List
Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Mukhtar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
Batter
|
Andries Gous
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
All-rounder
|
Obus Pienaar
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Ian Holland
|
Bowler
|
Saurabh Netravalkar
|
Bowler
Washington Freedom Team Form
Washington Freedom lost the opening game but since then they have won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.
Texas Super Kings News & Player List
Texas Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Mohammad Mohsin, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Smit Patel, Stephen Wing, Nandre Burger, Adam Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Saiteja Mukkamalla
|
Batter
|
Milind Kumar
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Devon Conway
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Calvin Savage
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Mohsin
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Zia-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
Texas Super Kings Team Form
Texas Super Kings have been brilliant in the group stages once again as they have three wins in four matches and are second on the table.
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head
Washington Freedom have been dominant in this fixture against Texas Super Kings 2-0. Both sides squared off last season and Washington Freedom won the game.
Head to Head
Washington Freedom: 02
Texas Super Kings: 00
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds
Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings
Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. Washington Freedom did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against San Francisco Unicorns but since then they have won three games on the bounce and are right in the mix to make the playoffs once again. On the other hand, Texas Super Kings had been brilliant once again as they won each of the first three matches but in the last game they surrendered their winning start to the campaign as they lost against San Francisco Unicorns. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Texas Super Kings openers have been sensational this season and we expect them to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings
T20
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Top Batters
Glenn Maxwell to be Washington Freedom’ top batter
Glenn Maxwell struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far in this campaign as with 165 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter
Devon Conway headed into this tournament struggling for consistency but so far this season he has been brilliant thus far and with 135 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Top Bowlers
Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler
Saurabh Netravalkar have had a slow start to the season thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Washington Freedom
- Washington Freedom to win - 1.95 (PariMatch)
- Texas Super Kings to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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