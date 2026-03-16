Facts: With 165 runs, Glenn Maxwell is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.

With 135 runs, Devon Conway is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

The defending champions stuttered in the opening game of the season against San Francisco Unicorns but since then they have played like champions and have won three games in the row and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat MI New York with two wickets to spare.

Texas Super Kings got off to a great start this season as they won three games on the bounce but in the last game they surrendered their winning streak against San Francisco Unicorns who won the game by seven wickets. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom ’ chances of winning - 55%

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Glenn Maxwell headed into this tournament struggling for consistency but in the last few games he has hit the strides and has been exceptional. Even though he scored low in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis was sensational last season but has looked a shadow of himself as he struggled early on in the campaign. In the last game he scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Andries Gous (wk), Mitchell Owen, Mukhtar Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Ian Holland, Ben Sears, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Chapman, Justin Dill, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Behrendorff, Amila Aponso, Lahiru Milantha, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mukhtar Ahmed Batter Jack Edwards Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom lost the opening game but since then they have won three games on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Mohammad Mohsin, Adam Milne, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq, Joshua Tromp, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Smit Patel, Stephen Wing, Nandre Burger, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Milind Kumar Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Calvin Savage All-rounder Mohammad Mohsin All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings have been brilliant in the group stages once again as they have three wins in four matches and are second on the table.

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

Washington Freedom have been dominant in this fixture against Texas Super Kings 2-0. Both sides squared off last season and Washington Freedom won the game.

Head to Head

Washington Freedom: 02

Texas Super Kings: 00

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings head into this game after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. Washington Freedom did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against San Francisco Unicorns but since then they have won three games on the bounce and are right in the mix to make the playoffs once again. On the other hand, Texas Super Kings had been brilliant once again as they won each of the first three matches but in the last game they surrendered their winning start to the campaign as they lost against San Francisco Unicorns. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Texas Super Kings openers have been sensational this season and we expect them to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Top Batters

Glenn Maxwell to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Glenn Maxwell struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far in this campaign as with 165 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Devon Conway to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Devon Conway headed into this tournament struggling for consistency but so far this season he has been brilliant thus far and with 135 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Top Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Saurabh Netravalkar have had a slow start to the season thus far regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with eight wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.