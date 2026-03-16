Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Match Prediction 1ST 55 % Chance of Winning 2ND 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Washington Freedom take on Texas Super Kings in the Qualifier-1 of the 2025 Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 09 at 05:30 AM IST.

Facts: With 313 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Washington Freedom in this campaign.

With 409 runs, Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer for Texas Super Kings in this campaign.

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Chance of Winning

Washington Freedom head into the playoffs after a brilliant campaign in the group stages. They were dominant last season as they went all the way and would be hoping to go all the way once again. Washington Freedom head into this game after eight wins in the last nine matches and in the last game they beat MI New York by six wickets.

Much like their opponents, Texas Super Kings have been brilliant in the second half of the season as they have four wins in the last five matches and they ended up second on the table. In the last match they beat Seattle Orcas by 51 runs. As per our calculations, Washington Freedom are favourites in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom’ chances of winning - 55%

Texas Super Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

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Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Glenn Maxwell has played well this season as he has scored 237 runs with an average of 33.85. He has struggled in the last three games as he has scored 8, 0 and 2 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Smit Patel struggled in the last game against Seattle Orcas as he scored 18 off 20 balls. In six matches he has scored 91 runs with an average of 18.20 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Washington Freedom Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Texas Super Kings Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Washington Freedom 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

This venue has favoured teams who bowl first. The last three of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Washington Freedom News & Player List

Washington Freedom Player List

Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Jack Edwards, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson, Amila Aponso, Justin Dill, Mark Adair, Lahiru Milantha, Matthew Forde, Abhishek Paradkar, Yasir Mohammad

Predicted Playing XI

Rachin Ravindra Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Mark Chapman Batter Glenn Phillips Batter Andries Gous Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Obus Pienaar All-rounder Mukhtar Ahmed All-rounder Jack Edwards Bowler Ian Holland Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Washington Freedom Team Form

Washington Freedom have won eight of the last nine matches and they ended up at the top of the table.

Texas Super Kings News & Player List

Texas Super Kings Player List

Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Shubham Ranjane, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq, Milind Kumar, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Stephen Wiig, Joshua Tromp, Adam Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Saiteja Mukkamalla Batter Marcus Stoinis Batter Calvin Savage All-rounder Smit Patel Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Shubham Ranjane All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Zia-ul-Haq Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler

Texas Super Kings Team Form

Texas Super Kings beat Washington Freedom in the last head to head game, they have won four of the last five matches and ended up second on the table.

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Head to Head

Washington Freedom had an upper hand in this fixture against Texas Super Kings 3-1. Both teams went head to head twice this year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Washington Freedom: 03

Texas Super Kings: 01

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Betting Odds

Washington Freedom to have a better opening partnership than Texas Super Kings

Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings go head to head in the playoffs after both sides dominated the group stages this season. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, in the first game Washington Freedom dominated the game as they managed to chase down the target of 220 runs and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. In the second game, Texas Super Kings managed to avenge their loss as they won the game by 43 runs. Texas Super Kings openers have struggled for consistency as on one hand Faf du Plessis has been brilliant this season but Smit Patel have struggled this season which makes us believe Washington Freedom will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings T20 Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null 1st Place Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! 2nd Place Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Washington Freedom’ top batter

Mitchell Owen did not have a great outing in the last game against MI New York but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 313 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Texas Super Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis was sensational in the last game against Seattle Orcas as he scored 91 off 52 balls. So far he has scored 409 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Freedom vs Texas Super Kings Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be Washington Freedom’ top bowler

Jack Edwards has been incredible so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and is also one of the leading wicket takers for Washington Freedom which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Texas Super Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was impressive once again in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Seattle Orcas. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.