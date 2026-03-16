Facts: Siddhesh Lad of Aakash Tigers MSW has 939 runs and 23 wickets to his name in the T20 format

Shams Mulani of MSC Maratha Royals has scored 256 runs at a strike rate of 123.78, and picked 57 wickets in the T20 format

Aakash Tigers MSW vs MSC Maratha Royals Chance of Winning

Aakash Tigers MSW will take on MSC Maratha Royals on the opening day of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 4. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 is returning after a gap of six years. India internationals like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan have made themselves available for the third edition of the Maharashtra Premier League.

Sarfaraz Khan's Aakash Tigers MSW will have a solid chance of beating MSC Maratha Royals on Wednesday. Sarfaraz Khan is currently in England playing for India A, but the likes of Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, and Jay Bista are expected to guide the team perfectly in his absence. MSC Maratha Royals lack any big name in their line-up, and Siddhesh Lad will feel the pressure against a very good looking Aakash Tigers MSW.

Aakash Tigers MSW chances of winning - 70%

MSC Maratha Royals chances of winning - 30%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Aakash Tigers MSW vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mumbai star Jay Bista will be one of the key batting stars for Aakash Tigers MSW in the absence of Sarfaraz Khan. The 29-year-old has played 34 T20 matches till date and scored 1001 runs at an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of 135.82.

In the absence of big names Sachin Yadav would be in focus for MSC Maratha Royals. The 31-year-old last played for Mumbai back in 2022. Overall, he has played three first-class matches in which he has scored 84 runs at an average of 21.

Match Prediction Best Odds Aakash Tigers MSW to finish at an even team total 2.00 Bet on Parimatch MSC Maratha Royals to finish at an odd team total 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Aakash Tigers MSW vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction

In the last match played here at the Wankhede Stadium, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai won the match by 59 runs. In the second-last match at the venue, Gujarat Titans opted to field and defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets. Therefore, there are high chances of the team winning the toss opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms have been predicted in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 4. The precipitation level will be close to 70 percent, while the humidity level will hover around 75 percent. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to be close to 29 degree celsius. The wind speed could go up to 21 km/h as per the forecasts.

Aakash Tigers MSW News & Player List

Aakash Tigers MSW Player List

Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore, Jay Bista, Shams Mulani, Sylvester Dsouza, Ayaz Ahmed, Siddharth Akre, Arjun Dani, M Yaseen Saudagar, Zaid Patankar, Karan Shah, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sufiyan Shaikh, Vasim Khan, Yash Dube, S M Hashim, Ayush Jathwa, and Salman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Hardik Tamore (WK) Wicket-keeper Batter Jay Bista Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Sylvester Dsouza Batsman Ayaz Ahmed All-rounder Siddharth Akre Batter Arjun Dani All-rounder M Yaseen Saudagar All-rounder Zaid Patankar Bowler Karan Shah Bowler Kruthik Hanagavadi Bowler

Aakash Tigers MSW Team Form

Aakash Tigers MSW played the second semi-final of the last edition of Maharashtra Premier League. They lost the match by 26 runs. Overall, they have lost three of their last five matches.

MSC Maratha Royals Player List

Siddhesh Lad, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Dhumal, Khan Awais Naushad, Sahil Jadhav, Naman Jhawar, Maxwell Swaminathan, Varun Rao, Rohan Ghag, Ajay Singh Janu, Chinmay Sutar, Irfan Umair, Parag Khanapurkar, Arman Jaffar, Vaibhav Mali, Yash Gadia, and Shashwat Jagtap.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Lad All-rounder Sachin Yadav Batter Aditya Dhumal Batter Khan Awais Naushad - Sahil Jadhav - Naman Jhawar - Maxwell Swaminathan - Varun Rao - Rohan Ghag - Ajay Singh Janu - Chinmay Sutar -

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals is a new team in the Maharashtra Premier League.

Aakash Tigers MSW vs MSC Maratha Royals Head to Head

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

Aakash Tigers MSW vs MSC Maratha Royals Betting Odds

Aakash Tigers MSW to score over 50 runs after six overs

Aakash Tigers MSW has a solid chance of scoring over 50 runs in the powerplay. The likes of Hardik Tamore, Jay Bista, and Shams Mulani are there in the line-up, and they should find it easy to negate through the not-so-experienced bowling unit of MSC Maratha Royals. Aakash Tigers scored 53 runs in the first six overs of their last match against SoBo SuperSonics.

Aakash Tigers MSW vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Aakash Tigers Mws Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Msc Maratha Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

Aakash Tigers MSW vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Batters

Hardik Tamore to be Aakash Tigers MSW top batter

Hardik Tamore is one of the more experienced players in the Aakash Tigers MSW squad. He has played 22 first-class, 18 List A and 18 T20 matches. The 27-year-old has a strike rate of 119.10 in the T20 format.

Siddhesh Lad to be MSC Maratha Royals top batter

A lot depends on Mumbai veteran Siddhesh Lad if MSC Maratha Royals are expecting to make any impact in the third edition of the Maharashtra Premier League. The 33-year-old has featured in 74 first-class, 50 List A and 60 T20 matches till date. In the shortest format of the game, he has scored 939 runs at an average of 118.86.

Aakash Tigers MSW vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Aakash Tigers MSW top bowler

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani could emerge as the X-factor for Aakash Tigers MSW in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. He has picked 57 wickets in 51 matches at an average of 22.22, and an economy rate of 6.96. The star all-rounder has 234 first-class wickets to his name in 50 matches.

Aditya Dhumal to be MSC Maratha Royals top bowler

Aditya Dhumal can be Maratha Royals' answer to Shams Mulani. The 30-year-old left-arm spinner has played three first-class and three T20 matches each. He has also played one List A game. There is a good chance of Aditya making the right impact in the tournament.