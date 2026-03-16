Facts: Sobo Mumbai Falcons were bundled out for 115 vs Eagle Thane Strikers on Saturday

Aakash Tigers MWS smashed six fours and four sixes in their five-over per side match vs North Mumbai Panthers

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Chance of Winning

Aakash Tigers MWS will take on Sobo Mumbai Falcons in the 20th match of the T20 Mumbai 2025. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 8. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 has returned after a gap of six years. India internationals like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have made themselves available for the third edition of the Mumbai T20 2025.

In the contest between second-placed Sobo Mumbai Falcons and Aakash Tigers MWS, the former is expected to come on top due to a couple of reasons. Sobo Mumbai Falcons have developed themselves under a strong batting unit under Shreyas Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Although they suffered a rare batting collapse on Saturday, they are expected to bounce back strongly. Also, Sobo Mumbai Falcons' bowling group has been one of the best in the tournament. This would add to the pressure on Aakash Tigers MWS, who have had only one comprehensive performance with the bat so far in the Mumbai T20 2025.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons chances of winning - 61%

Aakash Tigers MWS chances of winning - 39%

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Aakash Tigers MWS vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aakash Tigers opener Hardik Tamore gave a flying start to his team in the five-over match against North Mumbai Panthers on Saturday. He scored 16 runs off just five balls with the help of one four and two sixes. The right-hander is expected to emerge as a major threat for Sobo Mumbai Falcons on Sunday.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons captain Shreyas Iyer was on fire in the IPL 2025, but a cracking knock is yet to come off his bat in the Mumbai T20 2025. He scored 13 off 19 balls on Saturday. The innings was completely against his reputation, and the gutted batter would be aiming to turn on the heat against Aakash Tigers MWS before the knockout matches begin.

Match Prediction Best Odds Aakash Tigers MWS' first dismissal to be caught out 1.38 Bet on Batery Sobo Mumbai Falcons' first dismissal to be bowled 4.64 Bet on Batery

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, June 7. In the first match, North Mumbai Panthers won the toss and elected to field but Aakash Tigers MWS won the match by 21 runs. In the second fixture at the venue, Sobo Mumbai Falcons won the toss and elected to field. However, Eagle Thane Strikers won by 36 runs. The two results can motivate the teams to bat first after winning the toss. Most of the teams have elected to field first so far in the tournament, and therefore these teams might want to bat first as a preparatory measure ahead of the semi-finals.

Weather Report

It could be partly cloudy in Mumbai on Sunday, June 8. With a humidity level of 76 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be 30 percent, and the wind speed will clock 6 km/h.

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons News & Player List

Aakash Tigers MWS Player List

Predicted Playing XI

Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Batter Jay Bista All-rounder Sylvester D’Souza All-rounder Karan Shah Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Arjun Dani Batter Siddhant Singh Batter Siddharth Akre Batter Vasim Khan Bowler Sufiyan Shaikh Bowler Syed Hashim Bowler

Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS defeated North Mumbai Panthers in their last match. They suffered a one-run defeat in their second-last match, and 12-run loss to Arcs Andheri in their third-last encounter. They lost their tournament opener against the Maratha Royals by eight runs.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Players List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shreyanssh Rai, Vinayak Bhoir, Harsh Aghav, Mayuresh Tandel, Amogh Bhatkal, Nishit Balla, Ishan Mulchandani, Akash Parkar, Yash Dickholkar, Amol Tarpure, Kush Kariya, Sai Chhavan, Siddharth Raut, Prem Devkar, Prathamesh Dake

Predicted Playing XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ishan Mulchandani Batter Shreyas Iyer (CAP) Batter Shreyans Rai Batter Vinayak Bhoir All-rounder Harsh Aghav Batter Akash Parkar (wk) Kush Kariya Batter Siddharth Raut Bowler Yash Dickholkar Bowler Kartik Misra Bowler

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

SOBO Falcons won their first match of the tournament through a Super Over against ARCS Andheri. In their second game, they hammered North Mumbai Falcons by nine wickets. On Friday, they defeated Triumph Knights MNE by four wickets. However, they were defeated by Eagle Thane Strikers by 36 runs on Saturday.

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Head to Head

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Betting Odds

Sobo Mumbai Falcons to score over 50 runs after six overs

Sobo Mumbai Falcons should definitely manage to go past 50 runs in the first six overs of their last league match against Aakash Tigers MWS. Their star opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi has returned to form, and is expected to get a very able support from his partner Ishan Mulchandani. In their last outing, Sobo Mumbai Falcons were bundled out for 115 inside 16 overs but they scored 63 runs in the powerplay. Sobo Mumbai Falcons' score was 54/2 after six overs in their second-last match against Triumph Knights MNE. Having already qualified for the semi-finals, the Sobo Mumbai Falcons are expected to play more freely.

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Aakash Tigers Mws Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.63 Bet Now! Sobo Mumbai Falcons Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons' top batter

Angkrish Raghuvanshi to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons' top batter

Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has grown in stature in the last two years. He scored just eight runs in his last outing but he proved his worth once again against Triumph Knights MNE on Friday. He scored 42 runs off just 25 balls. The innings consisted of as many as six fours and a six. The KKR star, who scored second most runs for his team in the IPL 2025, would be aiming to gain more confidence before the semi-finals.

Jay Bista to be Aakash Tigers MWS top batter

The Aakash Tigers MWS opener Jay Bista walked out to bat at number three against North Mumbai Panthers on Saturday. he scored eight runs off three balls. Three of the two balls were hit for boundary. The right-hand batter scored 55 off 48 balls in his second-llast outing against Bandra Blasters. He smashed four boundaries and two sixes in the flamboyant knock which came after his team was reduced to 20/4. Bista is again expected to be a key batter for his team.

Aakash Tigers MWS vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Top Bowlers

Siddharth Raut to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons’ top bowler

Siddharth Raut was once again economical and amongst wickets in his last match against Eagle Thane Strikers. He gave away just 20 runs in his three overs and also picked a wicket. In his second-last outing, he bowled 2.1 overs against Triumph Knights MNE and picked one wicket for just eight runs. Raut picked four wickets against North Mumbai Panthers. Raut is very likely to be amongst top wicket-takers again.

Sylvester Dsouza to be Aakash Tiger MWS' top bowler

Pacer Sylvester Dsouza picked one wicket from his one over from seven runs against North Mumbai Panthers. He picked the crucial wicket of Prithvi Shaw, who was looking dangerous. He picked a wicket in the second-last match, and he picked three wickets in his team's series opener against MSC Maratha Royals.