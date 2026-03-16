Facts: Shivam Dube has scored 3433 runs in T20s from 169 matches and taken 54 wickets at an economy rate of 8.92.

Shams Mulani has made 255 runs from 51 T20 matches and taken 57 wickets at an economy rate of 6.96

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Chance of Winning

ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS are scheduled to lock horns in Match No.5 of the Mumbai League T20 on Thursday, June 5. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 10:30 AM IST onwards. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan and Shivam Dube, who are all the famed IPL stars, have made themselves available for the tournament.

ARCS Andheri chances of winning - 60%

Aakash Tigers MWS chances of winning - 40%

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ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS & Betting Tips 2025

Shivam Dube has been a reliable figures for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025. In 14 games in IPL 2025, Dube scored 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike-rate of 132.22 with a top score of 50.

Sarfaraz Khan didn’t play in IPL 2025, but the fact that he can strike the ball big at the top of the order makes him a handy choice in your betting and fantasy teams.

Match Prediction Best Odds ARCS Andheri to finish at an even team total 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Aakash Tigers MWS to finish at an odd team total 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Toss Prediction

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has always been an excellent one for the batters and hence, teams should opt to field first after winning the toss. Bowlers need to grind it out as batters can play their shots on the up in batting friendly conditions.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be clear with temperatures around 31 degrees Celsius. There is a seven percent chance of rain, but they aren’t threatening as of now. The humidity will be in the high 60s and we can expect a full game.

ARCS Andheri News & Player List

ARCS Andheri Player List

Prasad Pawar, Musheer Ahmed Naushad Ahmed Khan, Himanshu Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddid Tiwari, Raza Mirza, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Saksham Jha, Prasoon Singh, Aishwary Surve, Ajay Mishra, Badrey Alam, Moin Khan, Monil Soni, Deepak Shetty, Onkar Jadhav, Sandeep Kunchikor, Shivam Dube, Musheer Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Batter Raza Mirza Wicket-keeper Batter Pragnesh Kanpillewar - Onkar Jadhav All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Musheer Khan - Himanshu Singh Deepak Shetty Ajay Mishra Aishwary Surve Badrey Alam -

ARCS Andheri Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS Player List

Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore, Jay Bista, Shams Mulani, Sylvester Dsouza, Ayaz Ahmed, Siddharth Akre, Arjun Dani, M Yaseen Saudagar, Zaid Patankar, Karan Shah, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sufiyan Shaikh, Vasim Khan, Yash Dube, S M Hashim, Ayush Jathwa, Salman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Batter Jay Bista All-rounder Vasim Khan Sylvester D’Souza - Karan Shah - Ayash Ahmed Afzal - Shams Mulani - Arjun Dani - Kruthik Hanagavadi - Yash Nagesh Dube - Siddhanth Singh -

Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS didn’t make the best of starts as Mumbai South Cenbtral Maratha Royals beat them by eight runs.

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Head to Head

ARCS Andheri and Aakash Tigers MWS are yet to face each other.

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ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Batters

Shivam Dube to be ARCS Andheri’s top batter

Shivam Dube is expected to be the top batter for them in the upcoming game. Dube is someone who can tee off right from the word go. If he gets going, opponents will find themselves chasing leather very soon.

Jay Bista to be Aakash Tigers MWS top batter

Jay Bista is expected to be the top batter for Aakash Tigers MWS as he can strike the ball a long distance. He has enough experience wit him, which he can bring forth in the upcoming contest.

ARCS Andheri vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top bowlers

Badrey Alam ARCS Andheri top bowler

Badrey Alam, a right-arm medium fast bowler has taken six wickets from five matches in his first-class career at an economy rate of 3.25. Andheri can depend on him to strike with the ball.

Shams Mulani to be Aakash Tigers MWS top bowler

Shams Mulani is expected to shine with the ball for the Tigers in the next game. In 51 T20 matches in his career, he has taken 234 wickets at an economy rate of 3.08 with 12 four-wicket hauls.