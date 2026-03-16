Facts: North Mumbai Panthers' opener Prithvi Shaw has scored five runs each in his first two outings

Akhil Herwadkar of Arcs Andheri scored unbeaten 36 off 12 vs Aakash Tigers MWS on Thursday

Arcs Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers Chance of Winning

Arcs Andheri will take on North Mumbai Panthers in the 12th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 on Friday, June 06 at the Wankhede Stadium. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 has returned after a gap of six years. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer have made themselves available for the third edition of the Mumbai T20.

Arcs Andheri have a better chance of beating the suffering North Mumbai Falcons. Like we predicted in our previous article, Arcs Andheri bounced back with a win on Thursday. They defeated Aakash Tigers by 12 runs (D/L Method). On the other hand, North Mumbai Falcons which features Prithvi Shaw, have lost both their opening games. Sobo Mumbai Falcons hammered them by nine wickets on Thursday. They have failed to cross the 140-run mark in both the matches and that's a big concern.

Arcs Andheri chances of winning - 40%

North Mumbai Panthers chances of winning - 60%

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Arcs Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Akhil Arvind Herwadkar scored unbeaten 36 runs off 12 balls against Aakash Tigers on Thursday. The innings consisted of four boundaries and a six. Herwadkar is expected to make full use of the newly-found confidence in the match against North Mumbai Panthers on Friday.

There were not many positives for North Mumbai Panthers once again. But Gaurav Ashok Jathar did his bit to take his team pastr 130. He scored 34 runs off 32 balls in an innings which consisted of three fours and a six.

Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. In the first match, Triumph Knights won the toss and elected to field first to beat MSC Maratha Royals by five 5 wickets. In the other match, Bandra Blasters won the toss and elected to field. However, they lost by 97 runs. The team winning the toss is expected to field first once again.

Weather Report

It could be partly cloudy in Mumbai on Friday, June 6. With a humidity level of 74 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be close to 74 percent, and the wind speed will clock 14 km/h.

Arcs Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers News & Player List

Arcs Andheri Player List

Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Musheer Khan, Himanshu Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddid Tiwari, Raza Mirza, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Saksham Jha, Prasoon Singh, Aishwary Surve, Ajay Mishra, Badrey Alam, M N Khan, Monil Soni, Deepak Shetty, Onkar Jadhav, and Sandeep Kunchikor.

Predicted Playing XI

Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Batter Raza Mirza Wicket-keeper Batter Pragnesh Kanpillewar Batter Onkar Jadhav All-rounder Shivam Dube (CAP) All-rounder Musheer Khan All-rounder Himanshu Singh Batter Deepak Shetty Bowler Ajay Mishra Bowler Aishwary Surve Bowler Badrey Alam Bowler

Arcs Andheri Team Form

Arcs Andheri lost their rain-marred tournament opener before winning their second match which was also disrupted by rain. Arcs Andheri qualified for the semi-finals in the previous edition of the Maharashtra Premier League which was played in 2019. They lost the knockout match after registering three wins on the trot.

North Mumbai Panthers Player List

Prithvi Shaw, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Khizar Dafedar, Divyaansh Saxena, Abhigyan Kundu, Ayush Vartak, Sourabh Singh, Harshal Jadhav, Prince Badiani, Alim Shaikh, Gaurav Jathar, Muzzamil Kadri, Pratik Mishra, Rahul Sawant, Pravesh Pal, Swapnil Salvi, and Dharsh Murkute.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw (CAP) Batter Dharsh Murukute Batter Swapnil Salvi (wk) Gaurav Jathar All-rounder Divyaansh Saxena Batter Ayush Sachin Vartak Batter Sourabh Santosh Singh Batter Rahul Deepak Sawant Bowler Mohit Anil Avasthi Bowler Prince Devang Badiani Bowler Shaikh Alim Shaikhlal Bowler

North Mumbai Panthers Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers have lost their first two matches of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025 after failing to cross the 140-run mark on both the occasions. They have lost each of their last four matches.

Arcs Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers Head to Head

The two teams met twice last year. In the league stage, Arcs Andheri won by six wickets. They met in the semi-finals for the second time as North Mumbai Panthers won by two wickets.

Matches: 2

Arcs Andheri: 1

North Mumbai Panthers: 1

Arcs Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers Betting Odds

Arcs Andheri to score over 50 runs after six overs

Despite Arcs Andheri losing their first match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025, we predicted that the team would bounce back and score over 50 runs in the powerplay. Their batters did not disappoint and piled up 62 runs in the first six overs. Arcs Andheri managed these many runs despite their swashbuckling captain Shivam Dube opting to not bat in the top four. The top three batters understood their roles clearly and came out all guns blazing to end up scoring 85/2 in just 7.2 overs. They won by 12 runs (DL Method). The newly-found confidence is going to boost their morale further, and we can once again expect them to score over 50 runs in the first six overs. Also, North Mumbai Panthers bowlers have struggled in the MPL 2025 so far. The same would give Arcs Andheri an extra edge.

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Arcs Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Batters

Shivam Dube to be Arcs Andheri's top batter

Shivam Dube did not come out to bat in his last outing against Aakash Tigers MWS. In his first match, a Super Over enforced due to rain, he could score only 12 runs off four balls. Eyes will once again be on the star Mumbai batter on Friday. He has been part of the Indian T20I side lately. He also featured in India's successful T20 World Cup 2025 campaign. His IPL franchise also retained him ahead of the 2025 edition, and the southpaw did not disappoint. He emerged as their leading run-scorer, scoring 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 132.22. Overall, he has scored 3445 runs in 170 T20 matches.

Prithvi Shaw to be North Mumbai Panthers' top batter

North Mumbai Panthers' captain Prithvi Shaw has flunked in both his outings so far. He has been dismissed for five runs each in both the matches. The out-of-favour India opener has a point to prove, and the third match against Arcs Andheri could possibly be the match where he finds his form. The 25-year-old has scored 2902 runs in 117 T20 matches at an average of 25.01 and a strike rate of 151.54.

Arcs Andheri vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Bowlers

Badrey Alam to be Arcs Andheri's top bowler

Arcs Andheri's right-arm pacer Badrey Alam was impressive against Aakash Tigers MWS on Friday. He bowled three overs to give away 26 runs and pick two wickets. Alam managed to bowl eight dots out of the 24 deliveries he bowled. He will once again be Arcs Andheri's bowler to watch out for.

Ayush Vartak to be North Mumbai Panthers top bowler

Ayush Vartak was the only North Mumbai Panthers bowler who picked up a wicket against Sobo Mumbai Falcons on Thursday. He picked the crucial wicket of their captain Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The pacer gave away just 17 runs in two overs despite Falcons' going berserk in their nine-wicket win. Vartak is expected to take confidence from his performance and lead Panthers' bowling attack once again.