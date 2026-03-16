Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Match Prediction
ARC
60%
Chance of Winning
SOB
40%
Parimatch
T20
DY Patil Stadium
Facts:
- Arcs Andheri's Shivam Dube scored 357 runs in IPL 2025 - the most by any CSK batter
- Sobo Mumbai Falcons' Angkrish Raghuvanshi finished as KKR's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. He scored 300 runs at an average of 33.33
- Musheer Khan of Andheri recently made his T20 debut with an IPL 2025 match against RCB
Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Chance of Winning
Arcs Andheri will take on Sobo Mumbai Falcons in the opening match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 is returning after a gap of six years. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer have made themselves available for the third edition of the Maharashtra Premier League.
Shivam Dube's Arcs Andheri will be taking on Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Sobo Mumbai Falcons at the DY Patil Stadium at 10:30 AM IST on Wednesday, June 4. Numerous domestic and budding stars, whom we don't know much about, would be taking the field. As per our early predictions, Arcs Andheri look set to register a win over Sobo Mumbai Falcons. The team also has young and very dynamic Musheer Khan in the line-up. Shivam Dube has emerged as one of the key players for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the last couple of years, and his experience is expected to give Arcs Andheri a major edge over their opposition.
- Arcs Andheri chances of winning - 60%
- Sobo Mumbai Falcons chances of winning - 40%
Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
21-year-old Himashu Singh has featured in four first-class and three List A games for Mumbai already. The off-spinner has picked 18 first-class wickets at an average of 19.94, and also has a fifty to his name in the format. He would be hoping to kickstart his T20 career in style.
At 31, Sobo Mumbai Falcons' pacer Siddharth Raut would be expecting to have a breakthrough season in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. He has played six first-class matches for Mumbai till date and picked 8 wickets at an average of 52.62. His last major appearance came back in 2023, and we can also expect him to be hungry to perform.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Arcs Andheri's to finish at an even team total
Sobo Mumbai Falcons to finish at an odd team total
Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Match Toss Prediction
Team winning the toss is expected to bowl first. Overall, eight Women's T20I have been played at the venue. Teams winning the toss and opting to field have won five times. On Wednesday, the team which wins the toss could opt to bowl first and take a note of the conditions for the upcoming matches.
Weather Report
Scattered thunderstorms have been predicted in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 4. The precipitation level will be close to 70 percent, while the humidity level will hover around 75 percent. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to be close to 29 degree celsius. The wind speed could go upto 21 km/h as per the forecasts.
Arcs Andheri News & Player List
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Virat Kohli
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Batter
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Mayank Aggrawal
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Batter
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Phil Salt
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Batter
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Krunal Pandya
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All-rounder
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Jitesh Sharma
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Wicket-keeper
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Tim David
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Batter
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Romario Shepherd
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All-rounder
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Suyash Sharma
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Bowler
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Yash Dayal
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Bowler
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Lungi Ngidi
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Bowler
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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Bowler
Arcs Andheri Player List
Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Musheer Khan, Himanshu Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddid Tiwari, Raza Mirza, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Saksham Jha, Prasoon Singh, Aishwary Surve, Ajay Mishra, Badrey Alam, M N Khan, Monil Soni, Deepak Shetty, Onkar Jadhav, and Sandeep Kunchikor.
Predicted Playing XI
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Shivam Dube
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All-rounder
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Prasad Pawar
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All-rounder
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Musheer Khan
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Batter
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Himanshu Singh
|
-
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Akhil Herwadkar
|
-
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Siddid Tiwari
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-
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Raza Mirza
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-
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Pragnesh Kanpillewar
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-
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Saksham Jha
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-
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Prasoon Singh
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-
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Aishwary Surve
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-
Arcs Andheri Team Form
Arcs Andheri qualified for the semi-finals in the previous edition of the Maharashtra Premier League which was played in 2019. They lost the knockout match after registering three wins on the trot.
Sobo Mumbai Falcons Player List
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vinayak Bhoir, Siddharth Raut, Harsh Aghav, Kush Kariya, Nikhil Giri, Prem Devkar, Akash Parkar, Amol Tarpure, Ishan Mulchandani, Mayuresh Tandel, Prathamesh Dake, Shreyanssh Rai, Yash Dicholkar, Amogh Bhatkal, Nishit Balla, and Sai Chavan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|
Batter
|
Vinayak Bhoir
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All-rounder
|
Akash Parkar
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-
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Harsh Aghav
|
-
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Kush Kariya
|
-
|
Prem Devkar
|
-
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Siddharth Raut
|
Bowler
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Ishan Mulchandani
|
-
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Mayuresh Tandel
|
-
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Prathamesh Dake
|
-
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Shreyanssh Rai
|
-
Sobo Mumbai Falcons Team Form
Sobo Mumbai Falcons is a new team in the Maharashtra Premier League.
Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Head to Head
The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.
Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Betting Odds
Arcs Andheri to score over 50 runs after six overs
A run fest is on the cards in the opening encounter of Maharashtra Premier League 2025. In the absence of experienced bowlers, especially in the T20 format, the batters are expected to have a blast. Bolstered by the presence of Shivam Dube and Musheer Khan, Arcs Andheri are expected to express themselves freely with the bat and score over 50 runs in the powerplay.
Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons
T20
DY Patil Stadium, null
Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Top Batters
Shivam Dube to be Arcs Andheri's top batter
Shivam Dube has been part of the Indian T20I side lately. He also featured in India's successful T20 World Cup 2025 campaign. His IPL franchise also retained him ahead of the 2025 edition, and the southpaw did not disappoint. He emerged as their leading run-scorer, scoring 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 132.22. Overall, he has scored 3433 runs in 169 T20 matches.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons' top batter
The budding star is already part of Mumbai's revered Ranji Trophy team. The youngster scored 300 runs in his recently-concluded campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He scored 300 runs to finish second behind his captain Ajinkya Rahane. The youngster has scored 685 T20 runs in 33 matches at an average of 136.45.
Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Top Bowlers
Saksham Jha to be Arcs Andheri's top bowler
25-year-old Saksham Jha will be one of the Arcs Andheri bowlers to watch out for. The pacer recently picked three wickets in the semi-finals of Deputy Chief Minister Trophy (Thane premier league) 2025.
Vinayak Bhoir to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons top bowler
Leg-spinner Vinayak Bhoir will have the onus on him to carry forward the bowling unit of sobo Mumbai Falcons. He has played three List A and two first-class matches for Mumbai so far. He made a comeback in the Mumbai team after a gap of almost five years. The Maharashtra Premier League will be one solid opportunity for the 36-year-old to showcase his skills and make name for himself.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Arcs Andheri
- Arcs Andheri to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Sobo Mumbai Falcons to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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