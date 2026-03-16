Facts: Arcs Andheri's Shivam Dube scored 357 runs in IPL 2025 - the most by any CSK batter

Sobo Mumbai Falcons' Angkrish Raghuvanshi finished as KKR's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. He scored 300 runs at an average of 33.33

Musheer Khan of Andheri recently made his T20 debut with an IPL 2025 match against RCB

Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Chance of Winning

Arcs Andheri will take on Sobo Mumbai Falcons in the opening match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 is returning after a gap of six years. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer have made themselves available for the third edition of the Maharashtra Premier League.

Shivam Dube's Arcs Andheri will be taking on Angkrish Raghuvanshi's Sobo Mumbai Falcons at the DY Patil Stadium at 10:30 AM IST on Wednesday, June 4. Numerous domestic and budding stars, whom we don't know much about, would be taking the field. As per our early predictions, Arcs Andheri look set to register a win over Sobo Mumbai Falcons. The team also has young and very dynamic Musheer Khan in the line-up. Shivam Dube has emerged as one of the key players for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the last couple of years, and his experience is expected to give Arcs Andheri a major edge over their opposition.

Arcs Andheri chances of winning - 60%

Sobo Mumbai Falcons chances of winning - 40%

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Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

21-year-old Himashu Singh has featured in four first-class and three List A games for Mumbai already. The off-spinner has picked 18 first-class wickets at an average of 19.94, and also has a fifty to his name in the format. He would be hoping to kickstart his T20 career in style.

At 31, Sobo Mumbai Falcons' pacer Siddharth Raut would be expecting to have a breakthrough season in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. He has played six first-class matches for Mumbai till date and picked 8 wickets at an average of 52.62. His last major appearance came back in 2023, and we can also expect him to be hungry to perform.

Match Prediction Best Odds Arcs Andheri's to finish at an even team total 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Sobo Mumbai Falcons to finish at an odd team total 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Team winning the toss is expected to bowl first. Overall, eight Women's T20I have been played at the venue. Teams winning the toss and opting to field have won five times. On Wednesday, the team which wins the toss could opt to bowl first and take a note of the conditions for the upcoming matches.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms have been predicted in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 4. The precipitation level will be close to 70 percent, while the humidity level will hover around 75 percent. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to be close to 29 degree celsius. The wind speed could go upto 21 km/h as per the forecasts.

Arcs Andheri News & Player List

Virat Kohli Batter Mayank Aggrawal Batter Phil Salt Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Suyash Sharma Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler

Arcs Andheri Player List

Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Musheer Khan, Himanshu Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddid Tiwari, Raza Mirza, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Saksham Jha, Prasoon Singh, Aishwary Surve, Ajay Mishra, Badrey Alam, M N Khan, Monil Soni, Deepak Shetty, Onkar Jadhav, and Sandeep Kunchikor.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Dube All-rounder Prasad Pawar All-rounder Musheer Khan Batter Himanshu Singh - Akhil Herwadkar - Siddid Tiwari - Raza Mirza - Pragnesh Kanpillewar - Saksham Jha - Prasoon Singh - Aishwary Surve -

Arcs Andheri Team Form

Arcs Andheri qualified for the semi-finals in the previous edition of the Maharashtra Premier League which was played in 2019. They lost the knockout match after registering three wins on the trot.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Player List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vinayak Bhoir, Siddharth Raut, Harsh Aghav, Kush Kariya, Nikhil Giri, Prem Devkar, Akash Parkar, Amol Tarpure, Ishan Mulchandani, Mayuresh Tandel, Prathamesh Dake, Shreyanssh Rai, Yash Dicholkar, Amogh Bhatkal, Nishit Balla, and Sai Chavan.

Predicted Playing XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Vinayak Bhoir All-rounder Akash Parkar - Harsh Aghav - Kush Kariya - Prem Devkar - Siddharth Raut Bowler Ishan Mulchandani - Mayuresh Tandel - Prathamesh Dake - Shreyanssh Rai -

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

Sobo Mumbai Falcons is a new team in the Maharashtra Premier League.

Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Head to Head

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Betting Odds

Arcs Andheri to score over 50 runs after six overs

A run fest is on the cards in the opening encounter of Maharashtra Premier League 2025. In the absence of experienced bowlers, especially in the T20 format, the batters are expected to have a blast. Bolstered by the presence of Shivam Dube and Musheer Khan, Arcs Andheri are expected to express themselves freely with the bat and score over 50 runs in the powerplay.

Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons T20 DY Patil Stadium, null Arcs Andheri Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Sobo Mumbai Falcons Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Top Batters

Shivam Dube to be Arcs Andheri's top batter

Shivam Dube has been part of the Indian T20I side lately. He also featured in India's successful T20 World Cup 2025 campaign. His IPL franchise also retained him ahead of the 2025 edition, and the southpaw did not disappoint. He emerged as their leading run-scorer, scoring 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 132.22. Overall, he has scored 3433 runs in 169 T20 matches.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons' top batter

The budding star is already part of Mumbai's revered Ranji Trophy team. The youngster scored 300 runs in his recently-concluded campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He scored 300 runs to finish second behind his captain Ajinkya Rahane. The youngster has scored 685 T20 runs in 33 matches at an average of 136.45.

Arcs Andheri vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons Top Bowlers

Saksham Jha to be Arcs Andheri's top bowler

25-year-old Saksham Jha will be one of the Arcs Andheri bowlers to watch out for. The pacer recently picked three wickets in the semi-finals of Deputy Chief Minister Trophy (Thane premier league) 2025.

Vinayak Bhoir to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons top bowler

Leg-spinner Vinayak Bhoir will have the onus on him to carry forward the bowling unit of sobo Mumbai Falcons. He has played three List A and two first-class matches for Mumbai so far. He made a comeback in the Mumbai team after a gap of almost five years. The Maharashtra Premier League will be one solid opportunity for the 36-year-old to showcase his skills and make name for himself.