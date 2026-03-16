Facts: Bandra Blasters batter Ajinkya Rahane recently led KKR and scored 390 runs at a strike rate of 147.72

North Mumbai Panthers' star Prithvi Shaw has scored 2902 runs in 116 T20 matches at an average of 25.01

Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers Chance of Winning

Bandra Blasters will take on North Mumbai Panthers in the fourth and last match of the opening day of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 4. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 is returning after a gap of six years. India internationals like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan have made themselves available for the third edition of the Maharashtra Premier League.

Prithvi Shaw's North Mumbai Panthers have a good chance of beating Bandra Blasters because of more impactful players in the team. Ajinkya Rahane's Bandra Blasters lack depth in their squad. They also had a forgettable 2019 season, and the two-time defending champions North Mumbai Panthers are expected to make life difficult for them.

Bandra Blasters chances of winning - 40%

North Mumbai Panthers chances of winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers & Betting Tips 2025

33-year-old Shashank Attarde will have the onus on him to inspire Eagle Thane Strikers with his performance. There aren't big names in the squad and the all-rounder will be expected to make a good impact. He has scored 137 runs and picked 23 wickets in six first-class matches.

Ayush Mhatre made a name for himself in the IPL 2025. He grabbed the opportunity as CSK opener with both hands and ended up scoring 240 runs in seven matches at an average of 34.28, and a strike rate of 188.97. Mhatre is expected to make life very difficult for the opposition in MPL 2025.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bandra Blasters to finish at an even team total 2.00 Bet on Parimatch North Mumbai Panthers to finish at an odd team total 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers Toss Prediction

In the last match played here at the Wankhede Stadium, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians. Mumbai won the match by 59 runs. In the second-last match at the venue, Gujarat Titans opted to field and defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets. Therefore, there are high chances of the team winning the toss opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms have been predicted in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 4. The precipitation level will be close to 70 percent, while the humidity level will hover around 75 percent. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to be close to 29 degree celsius. The wind speed could go up to 21 km/h as per the forecasts.

Bandra Blasters News & Player List

Bandra Blasters Player List

Ajinkya Rahane, Suved Parkar, Akash Anand, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari, Tushar Singh, Atharva Poojari, Shyamsundar Keshkamat, Dhanit Raut, Naman Pushpak, Parth Ankolekar, Atif Attarwala, Dhrumil Matkar, M Adeeb Usmani, Sagarr Chhabriaa, Tatsat Singh, Rishit Patwal, Vikrant Auti

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Wicket-keeper Batter Suved Parkar - Akash Anand - Royston Dias Bowler Karsh Kothari - Tushar Singh - Atharva Poojari - Shyamsundar Keshkamat - Dhanit Raut - Naman Pushpak - Parth Ankolekar -

Bandra Blasters Team Form

Bandra Blasters failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Maharashtra Premier League 2019. They could manage only two wins from their five league stage matches.

North Mumbai Panthers Player List

Prithvi Shaw, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Khizar Dafedar, Divyaansh Saxena, Abhigyan Kundu, Ayush Vartak, Sourabh Singh, Harshal Jadhav, Prince Badiani, Alim Shaikh, Gaurav Jathar, Muzzamil Kadri, Pratik Mishra, Rahul Sawant, Pravesh Pal, Swapnil Salvi, and Dharsh Murkute.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Wicket-keeper Batter Tanush Kotian All-rounder Mohit Avasthi Bowler Khizar Dafedar - Divyaansh Saxena - Abhigyan Kundu - Ayush Vartak - Sourabh Singh - Harshal Jadhav - Prince Badiani - Alim Shaikh -

North Mumbai Panthers Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers won the last edition of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. They played a total of seven matches in the season and won five out of them.

Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers Head to Head

The two teams last met in 2019 as North Mumbai Panthers defeated Bandra Blasters by 27 runs.

Matches: 1

Bandra Blasters: 0

North Mumbai Panthers: 1

Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers Betting Odds

North Mumbai Panthers to score over 50 runs after six overs

Prithvi Shaw is set to open for North Mumbai Panthers, and therefore 50 runs in the powerplay cannot be ruled out. The star batter has been out of the reckoning, and was also not picked by any team for the IPL 2025. The same is expected to motivate him to come out all guns blazing. The fact that Bandra Blaster, and the league in general don't have many quality bowlers, Prithvi Shaw can guide his team past a 50-run score in the first six overs.

Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Namo Bandra Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! North Mumbai Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Bandra Blasters' top batter

The former India captain went unsold in the first round of IPL 2025 auction before being bought by KKR and being named their captain. The team could not qualify for the playoffs, but Rahane finished as the leading run-scorer for his team. Rahane is entirely focussing on domestic and franchise cricket now, and the hunger in him still refrains from dying. The extremely experienced batter has scored 7242 T20 runs from 284 runs at an average of 124.96.

Prithvi Shaw to be North Mumbai Panthers' top batter

Prithvi Shaw has a point to prove, and the MPL 2025 is expected to provide him that opportunity. After being dropped from Mumbai and his former IPL team Delhi Capitals, Shaw will be raring to get back on field and leave no stone unturned to make head turns. The swashbuckling batter would be very difficult to stop once he finds early rhythm. The right-hander in all probability toy with the bowlers in MPL 2025.

Bandra Blasters vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Bowlers

Royston Dias Bandra Blasters' top bowler

Eyes will be on Royston Dias, the 32-year-old pacer, who has also been part of Delhi Capitals in the past. He has picked a total of 61 first-class wickets from 26 first-class matches, 28 List A wickets (23 matches), and 8 T20 wickets (9 matches). He registered a five-fer against Haryana in his second-last outing.

Tanush Kotian to be North Mumbai Panthers top bowler

26-year-old Tanush Kotian is arguably the best all-rounder in the Indian domestic circuit. He has picked 112 first-class wickets, 22 List A and 33 T20 wickets. His first class average after 37 matches is a whopping 42.06. The off-spinner can emerge as a real threat for the opposition in the MPL 2025.