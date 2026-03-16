Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Chance of Winning

The Eagle Thane Strikers are heading into this contest on the back of a convincing 36-run win over the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, which also booked their spot in the semi-finals and propelled them to the number one spot on the points table. Sairaj Patil's breathtaking knock of 61 runs, coupled with his four wickets, has put the Thane Strikers in a dominating position. With no pressure of qualification, the Strikers might consider some experiments in this fixture.

ARCS Andheri, on the other hand, haven't had the season they hoped for. They struggled to defend totals, losing all their matches when batting first, and their only victory came against the Aakash Tigers MWS by 12 runs (DLS method). They are now out of the semi-final race after their loss in the last match against the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals by six wickets. In that game, they batted first and scored 179/6 but failed to defend it as the Royals chased it down with ease in 18.3 overs.

As per our analysis, the Eagle Thane Strikers have been dominant with both bat and ball, giving them the best chance of winning this contest.

Eagle Thane Strikers Chance of Winning - 55%

ARCS Andheri Chance of Winning - 45%

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Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sairaj Patil, the key player for the Eagle Thane Strikers, has delivered impressively with both bat and ball, scoring 172 runs and taking six wickets in four matches. He is currently a top contender for the player of the tournament, and given his performance so far, another match-winning effort from him is anticipated.

Shivam Dube, on the other hand, hasn't been at his best this season, having scored only 10 runs in two innings. He is yet to electrify the Mumbai T20 league as he did six years ago in the second season. As it's the last match of the season for Andheri, a significant knock from him against the Strikers is a strong possibility.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Toss Prediction

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted eight matches in the Mumbai T20 League. Of these, teams batting first have won five matches, and teams batting second won three. Eagle Thane Strikers won two of their matches while batting first, whereas ARCS Andheri lost three matches while batting first. As it is the first game on Match day 5, expect the surface to play better early in the match and slow down as the match progresses. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Sunday, June 8th, Mumbai experienced partly cloudy conditions. The temperature was around 29°C with a 25% chance of precipitation. Humidity remained high at 73%, and winds blew at 11 km/h.

Eagle Thane Strikers News & Players List

Eagle Thane Strikers Players List

Varun Lavande, Aaryaraj Sanjay Nikam, Anish Mukund Chaudhery(w), Shashikant Kadam, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar(c), Vinay Kunwar, Ajit Yadav, Shashank Attarde, Amit Pandey, Shivansh Lallan Singh, Harsh Tanna, Harsh Naresh Salunkhe, Aryan Chauhan, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Kaushik Chikhalikar, Shardul Thakur, Ankur Singh, Amartya Raje, Nutan Kumar Goel

Predicted Playing XI

Varun Lavande Batter Anish Mukund Chaudhery Wicket-keeper Ajit Yadav Batter Sairaj Patil All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar © All-rounder Shashikant Kadam All-rounder Vinay Kunwar Batter Shashank Attarde Bowler Aryan Chauhan Bowler Amit Pandey Bowler Harsh Tanna Bowler

Eagle Thane Strikers Recent Form

Eagle Thane Strikers currently stand at top of the points table with six points in three matches, where they won three and lost one match. In the previous match the Thane Strikers defeated the SoBo Mumbai Falcons by 36 runs.

ARCS Andheri News & Players List

ARCS Andheri Players List

Musheer Khan, Raza Mirza, Akhil Herwadkar, Prasad Pawar(w), Monil Soni, Shivam Dube(c), Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Onkar Jadhav, Aishwary Surve, Ajay Mishra, Himanshu Singh, Badrey Alam, Deepak Shetty, Siddid Tiwari, Saksham Jha, Prasoon Singh, Moin Naushad Ahmed, Sandeep Kunchikor

Predicted Playing XI

Musheer Khan All-rounder Akhil Herwadkar Batter Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Pragnesh Kanpillewar Batter Shivam Dube(c) All-rounder Onkar Jadhav Batter Aishwary Surve All-rounder Moin Naushad Ahmed Bowler Monil Soni Bowler Prasoon Singh Bowler Ajay Mishra Bowler

ARCS Andheri Recent Form

ARCS Andheri currently stand at 7th place with one win and three losses in four matches. They lost their last match against the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals by six wickets.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Head to Head Record

In their sole encounter in the Mumbai T20, ARCS Andheri emerged victorious over the Eagle Thane Strikers, securing a win by a margin of 12 runs.

Eagle Thane Strikers - 0

ARCS Andheri - 1

Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Betting Odds

ARCS Andheri to have a better opening partnership than Eagle Thane Strikers

This season, the opening pair for Eagle Thane Strikers has averaged 13.75 runs per match. In contrast, ARCS Andheri's openers have averaged 25 runs for the first wicket across their four matches played this season. Andheri's opening duo, Musheer Khan and Akhil Herwadkar, have consistently provided strong starts for their team. Expect this pair to aggressively pursue another substantial partnership in their final league match.

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Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Top Batter

Sairaj Patel to be the top batter for Eagle Thane Strikers

Sairaj Patel's impressive 61 runs off 37 balls against the SoBo Mumbai Falcons were instrumental in powering the Thane Strikers to a significant victory, securing their spot in the semi-finals. This season, Sairaj Patil has been in exceptional form, leading his team with 172 runs in 4 matches, boasting an average of 88 and a striking rate of 176. It is highly anticipated that he will continue his excellent run and deliver another match-winning performance for the Strikers.

Musheer Khan to be the top batter for ARCS Andheri

Musheer Khan has accumulated 61 runs in three innings this season, a relatively quiet performance by his usual standards. In one instance, he scored 24 runs off 17 balls, including three fours and a six, but was unable to convert it into a substantial knock. He is certainly due for a big innings, and with his team already eliminated from the tournament, the pressure is off. We anticipate he will play aggressively and assert his dominance over the Thane Strikers' bowlers.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs ARCS Andheri Top Bowler

Shashank Attarde to be Eagle Thane Strikers Top Bowler

Shashank Attarde is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Mumbai T20 tournament this season, with seven wickets from four matches. His best bowling figures are 3/26, and he maintains an economy rate of seven runs per over. Attarde has proven to be both deceptive and accurate with his line and lengths, consistently building pressure and inducing false shots from batsmen.

Aishwary Surve to be ARCS Andheri’s Top Bowler

Aishwary Surve, with four wickets in three matches, is Andheri's leading wicket-taker, bowling at an economy of 9.64. He has primarily bowled during the middle and death overs. Despite being somewhat expensive, he has been successful in taking crucial wickets. We anticipate he will step up one last time this season and claim more wickets than the other bowlers for Andheri.