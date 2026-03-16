Facts: Chinmay Sutar of MSC Maratha Royals is the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 Mumbai 2025. He has scored 199 runs in 5 matches

Sairaj Patil of Eagle Thane Strikers is the third-highest run-scorer with 192 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 166.96

Shashank Attarde os Eagle Thane Strikers has picked 10 wickets in five matches

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Chance of Winning

Eagle Thane Strikers will take on MSC Maratha Royals in the first semi-final match of the T20 Mumbai 2025. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 2:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 10. The league stage of the tournament ended on Sunday, June 8 as the two teams, Sobo Mumbai Falcons and Bandra Blasters qualified for the final. India internationals like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have made themselves available for the third edition of the Mumbai T20 2025.

Eagle Thane Strikers finished at the top of the points table at the end of the league stage. They won four of their five matches. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals ended up at the fourth spot with three wins and two defeats. Eagle Thane Strikers are riding high on confidence and have a better chance of beating MSC Maratha Royals to qualify for the finals. Thane Strikers have performed exceptionally well as a team without a single star name in the squad. They have consistently posted good totals on the board, and then bowled out oppositions for cheap totals. But the same has not been the case for MSC Maratha Royals. They have played games, winning some and losing some. They have won games on small margins, and handling an in-form team like Eagle Thane Strikers, who have won two matches on the bounce now, would not be easy.

Eagle Thane Strikers chances of winning - 55%

MSC Maratha Royals chances of winning - 45%

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Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Varun Lavande has shown glimpses of brilliance, and is the second-highest run-scorer for Eagle Thane Strikers in the Mumbai T20 2025. He has scored 121 runs in five matches at an average of 24.2 and a strike rate of 124.74. The opener has hit 14 fours and four sixes so far. Strikers would want him to hit his second fifty of the season on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Mumbai T20 2025 season, MSC Maratha Royals did not look like a team who would end up in the semi-final. However, their captain Siddhesh Lad has led them beautifully. The experienced batter is also the second-highest run-scorer from his team. He has scored 153 runs in five matches at an average of 30.6 and a strike rate of 127.5. He has provided stability at the team, and once again be one of the key batters for his team.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eagle Thane Strikers first dismissal to be caught out 1.38 Bet on Batery MSC Maratha Royals first dismissal to be bowled 4.64 Bet on Batery

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, June 8. Sobo Mumbai Falcons won by five wickets after electing to field first. In the other match, Arcs Andheri opted to bat but lost to Eagle Thane Strikers by four wickets. In the third-last match at the venue, Sobo Mumbai Falcons won the toss and elected to field but lost to Eagle Thane Strikers by 36 runs. While electing to bowl first has been the norm in Mumbai T20 2025, chances are the team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Clear weather with periodic clouds have been predicted in Mumbai on Saturday, June 7. With a humidity level of 77 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be 0 percent (no chance of rain), and the wind speed will clock 8 km/h.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals News & Player List

Eagle Thane Strikers MSW Player List

Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore, Jay Bista, Shams Mulani, Sylvester Dsouza, Ayaz Ahmed, Siddharth Akre, Arjun Dani, M Yaseen Saudagar, Zaid Patankar, Karan Shah, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sufiyan Shaikh, Vasim Khan, Yash Dube, S M Hashim, Ayush Jathwa, and Salman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Varun Lavande Batter Aaryaraj Nikam Batter Anish Chaudhery Batter Ajit Yadav Batter Sairaj Patil Batter Atharva Vinod Batter Vinay Kunwar Batter Shashikant Kadam Bowler Shashank Attarde Bowler Harsh Tanna Bowler Arya Chauhan Bowler

Eagle Thane Strikers Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers have won their last two games. Overall, they lost just one of their five league matches. The defeat came against MSC Maratha Royals by six wickets.

MSC Maratha Royals Player List

Siddhesh Lad, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Dhumal, Khan Awais Naushad, Sahil Jadhav, Naman Jhawar, Maxwell Swaminathan, Varun Rao, Rohan Ghag, Ajay Singh Janu, Chinmay Sutar, Irfan Umair, Parag Khanapurkar, Arman Jaffar, Vaibhav Mali, Yash Gadia, and Shashwat Jagtap.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Lad (CAP) Batter Sachin Yadav Batter Chinmay Sutar Batter Parag Khanapurkar Batter Khan Naushad Batter Saksham Parashar Batter Aditya Dhumal Batter Rohan Ravindra Bowler Vaibhav Suresh Bowler Maxwell Swaminathan Bowler Ajay Janu Bowler

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals lost two of their five league stage matches. They lost their last league stage match, and have ended up on the winning side in the two of their last four games.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Head to Head

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Betting Odds

Eagle Thane Strikers to score over 50 runs after six overs

Eagle Thane Strikers defeated Arcs Andheri by four wickets in their last match. They scored 56 runs in the first six overs of their innings. In their second-last match, they lost three wickets for 10 runs but scored 54 runs for three wickets in the powerplay. Their batters have shown consistency in the Mumbai T20 2025. Earlier, they scored 48 runs for the loss of two wickets in their first six overs against Bandra Blasters in match six of the T20 Mumbai 2025. In their tournament-opener against Triumph Knights MNE, Thane aggregated 52 runs in the powerplay. Pumped up Thane Eagle Strikers would once again be hoping to breach the 50-run mark in the first six overs of their innings in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Eagle Thane Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Msc Maratha Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Striker Top Batters

Sairaj Patil to be Eagle Thane Strikers’ top batter

Sairaj Patil of the Eagle Thane Strikers is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. He has scored 192 runs in five matches at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 166.96. He scored 16 runs off 15 balls in his last outing against Arcs Andheri.

Chinmay Sutar to be MSC Maratha Royals' top batter

Chinmay Sutar of the MSC Maratha Royals is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 Mumbai 2025. He has scored 199 runs in five matches at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 147.41. A total of 13 fours and 10 sixes have come off his bat. He scored 27 runs off 22 balls in his last outing versus Arcs Andheri. A 61-run knock off just 37 balls came in his second-last outing. The innings consisted of three fours and five sixes.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers

Shashank Attarde to be Eagle Thane Strikers' top bowler

Leg-spinner Shashank Attarde has been the standout bowler for Eagle Thane Strikers in the Mumbai T20 2025. He is the joint highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets to his name in five matches. He picked three wickets from his four overs against Arcs Andheri on Sunday.

Maxwell Swaminathan to be MSC Maratha Royals' top bowler

Maxwell Swaminathan was mighty expensive for Maratha Royals in his last outing but the onus of the Royals' bowling attack will be on him when he takes the field on Tuesday. The off-spinner is the leading wicket-taker for his team so far, picking seven wickets in five matches at an average of 17.71.