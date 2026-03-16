Facts: Sairaj Patil of Eagle Thane Strikers scored unbeaten 47 runs and picked three wickets against Bandra Blasters

Eagle Thane Strikers opener has scored 57 and 43 in his first two outings of MPL 2025

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Chance of Winning

Eagle Thane Strikers will take on MSC Maratha Royals in the 11th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium from 5:30 PM IST on Friday, June 6. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 has returned after a gap of six years. India internationals like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan have made themselves available for the third edition of The Mumbai T20 2025.

Eagle Thane Strikers have a strong chance of registering their third win on the bounce. They defeated Triumph Knights MNE by five wickets in their first match, and then hammered Bandra Blasters by 97 runs on Thursday. Despite any big name in their squad, Eagle Thane Strikers have played as a unit, and showed tremendous game sense. Maratha Royals' batting unit looks under-confident and that reflected when they were bundled out for 153 against Triumph Knights on Thursday. Their first win was also a narrow one. As per the current scenario, Thane look all set for a win over Royals.

Eagle Thane Strikers chances of winning - 60%

MSC Maratha Royals chances of winning - 40%

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Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Eagle Thane Strikers opener Varun Lavande has found early rhythm in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. He scored 57 runs off 38 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes against Triumph Knights MNE in his first outing. In his second match against Bandra Blasters, Lavande scored 43 off 32 balls. After giving two good starts to his team, the right-hander would be looking to impress once again.

MSC Maratha Royals captain Siddhesh Lad has got starts in both his innings so far in the Maharashtra Premier League. He scored 20 runs in the first game, and then followed it up with another 20 off 17 against Triumph Knights MNE on Thursday. Royals don't have many recognised batters in their line-up and therefore captain Lad would be looking to take the onus on himself to inspire his team.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eagle Thane Strikers first dismissal to be caught out 1.38 Bet on Batery MSC Maratha Royals first dismissal to be bowled 4.64 Bet on Batery

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction

DY Patil Stadium hosted two matches on Thursday. In the first match Arcs Andheri won the toss and elected to field first. They won the match by 12 runs (DL Method). In the second game, Sobo Mumbai Falcons won by nine wickets after opting to field first against North Mumbai Panthers. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

It could be partly cloudy in Mumbai on Friday, June 6. With a humidity level of 74 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be close to 74 percent, and the wind speed will clock 14 km/h.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals News & Player List

Eagle Thane Strikers MSW Player List

Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore, Jay Bista, Shams Mulani, Sylvester Dsouza, Ayaz Ahmed, Siddharth Akre, Arjun Dani, M Yaseen Saudagar, Zaid Patankar, Karan Shah, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sufiyan Shaikh, Vasim Khan, Yash Dube, S M Hashim, Ayush Jathwa, and Salman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Varun Lavande Batter Aaryaraj Nikam Batter Anish Chaudhery Batter Ajit Yadav Batter Sairaj Patil Batter Atharva Vinod Batter Vinay Kunwar Batter Shashikant Kadam Bowler Shashank Attarde Bowler Harsh Tanna Bowler Arya Chauhan Bowler

Eagle Thane Strikers Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers have won each of their first two games in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. They defeated Triumph Knights MNE by five wickets in their first match, and then hammered Bandra Blasters by 97 runs on Thursday. In the last edition, they won just two of their five league stage matches.

MSC Maratha Royals Player List

Siddhesh Lad, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Dhumal, Khan Awais Naushad, Sahil Jadhav, Naman Jhawar, Maxwell Swaminathan, Varun Rao, Rohan Ghag, Ajay Singh Janu, Chinmay Sutar, Irfan Umair, Parag Khanapurkar, Arman Jaffar, Vaibhav Mali, Yash Gadia, and Shashwat Jagtap.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Lad Batter Sachin Yadav Batter Chinmay Sutar Batter Parag Khanapurkar Batter Khan Naushad Batter Saksham Parashar Batter Aditya Dhumal Batter Rohan Ravindra Bowler Vaibhav Suresh Bowler Maxwell Swaminathan Bowler Ajay Janu Bowler









MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals is a new team in the Maharashtra Premier League. They defeated Aakash Tigers MSW by eight runs in their first match.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Head to Head

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Betting Odds

Eagle Thane Strikers to score over 50 runs after six overs

Eagle Thane Strikers scored 48 runs for the loss of two wickets in their first six overs against Bandra Blasters in match six of the T20 Mumbai 2025. In their tournament-opener against Triumph Knights MNE, Thane aggregated 52 runs in the powerplay. Their opener Varun Lavande is in quite some form. The second opener Aaryaraj Nikam is yet to deliver, but number three batter Anish Chaudhery has also chipped in handsomely. With two wins in two matches, Thane are riding high on confidence, and a more attacking brand of cricket is expected from them on Friday. They should not find it difficult to score over 50 runs in the first six overs of their innings against MSC Maratha Royals.

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Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Batters

Sairaj Patil to be Eagle Thane Strikers' top batter

Sairaj Patil looked in good nick during his outing against Bandra Blasters on Thursday. The right-hand batter scored unbeaten 54 runs off 28 balls. The innings consisted of three fours and as many as four sixes. Patil scored unbeaten 47 runs in the first match against Triumph Knights MNE, and played a key role in the 180-run chase against Suryakumar Yadav's team. Still to be dismissed in the series, Patil will be the Eagle Thane Strikers' batter to watch out for.

Saksham Parashar to be MSC Maratha Royals top batter

The right-hand batter did not get a chance to bat against Aakash Tigers MWS, but he made the most of the opportunity against Triumph Knights MNE. He top-scored for his team with 45 off just 22 balls. The innings consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. Parashar would be raring to go a step ahead and contribute more handsomely against Eagle Thane Strikers.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers

Shashank Attarde to be Eagle Thane Strikers' top bowler

Leg-spinner Shashank Attarde picked three wickets against Bandra Blasters. His fours overs saw him concede just 26 runs. Patil has failed to pick any wicket from his three overs in his first outing. He has bounced back impressively and would be looking to deliver for his team once again.

Aditya Dhumal to be MSC Maratha Royals top bowler

Aditya Dhumal can be Maratha Royals' answer to Shams Mulani. The 30-year-old left-arm spinner has played three first-class and three T20 matches each. He has also played one List A game. There is a good chance of Aditya making the right impact in the tournament.