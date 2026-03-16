Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Chance of Winning

Eagle Thane Strikers will take on Triumph Knights Mumbai North East on the opening day and the third match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 5:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 4. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 is returning after a gap of six years. India internationals like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan have made themselves available for the third edition of the Maharashtra Premier League.

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East will have a strong chance of winning and the reason is obvious. Their line-up features the likes of India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, rising star Ayush Mhatre and Suryansh Shedge. Shardul Thakur, the icon player of Eagle Thane Strikers, is not expected to be available for the majority of the season due to his India commitments. Standing the stiff test against Suryakumar Yadav's men would be very difficult for Eagle Thane Strikers.

Eagle Thane Strikers chances of winning - 20 %

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East chances of winning - 80%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East & Betting Tips 2025

33-year-old Shashank Attarde will have the onus on him to inspire Eagle Thane Strikers with his performance. There aren't big names in the squad and the all-rounder will be expected to make a good impact. He has scored 137 runs and picked 23 wickets in six first-class matches.

Ayush Mhatre made a name for himself in the IPL 2025. He grabbed the opportunity as CSK opener with both hands and ended up scoring 240 runs in seven matches at an average of 34.28, and a strike rate of 188.97. Mhatre is expected to make life very difficult for the opposition in MPL 2025.

Match Prediction Best Odds Triumph Knights Mumbai North East to finish at an even team total 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Toss Prediction

Team winning the toss is expected to bowl first. Overall, eight Women's T20I have been played at the venue - DY Patil Stadium. Teams winning the toss and opting to field have won five times. On Wednesday, the team which wins the toss could opt to bowl first and take a note of the conditions for the upcoming matches.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms have been predicted in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 4. The precipitation level will be close to 70 percent, while the humidity level will hover around 75 percent. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to be close to 29 degree celsius. The wind speed could go up to 21 km/h as per the forecasts.

Eagle Thane Strikers News & Player List

Eagle Thane Strikers Player List

Shardul Thakur, Shashank Attarde, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna, Varun Lavande, Ajit Yadav, Aryan Chauhan, Harsh Salunkhe, Nutan Goel, Aaryaraj Nikam, Amartya Raje, Kaushik Chikhalikar, Shashikant Kadam, Omkar Tarmale, Anish Chaudhery, Ankur Singh, and Shivansh Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Shashank Attarde Batter Sairaj Patil Batter Atharva Ankolekar Batter Harsh Tanna - Varun Lavande - Ajit Yadav - Aryan Chauhan - Harsh Salunkhe - Nutan Goel - Aaryaraj Nikam - Amartya Raje -

Eagle Thane Strikers Team Form

In the previous edition of the Maharashtra Premier League, Eagle Thane Strikers failed to do much. Their forgettable season saw them register just two wins out of their five league matches.

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Player List

Suryakumar Yadav, Sidhaant Aadhhathrao, Ayush Mhatre, Suryansh Shedge, Parikshit Valsangkar, Hrishikesh Gore, Akash Pawar, Shreyas Gurav, Bharat Sudam Patil, Makarand Patil, Sagar Mishra, Shikhar Thakur, Shivam Nirupam, Parth Naik, Yash Chavan, and Minadd Manjrekar.

Predicted Playing XI

Suryakumar Yadav Batter Sidhaant Aadhhathrao Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Suryansh Shedge - Hrishikesh Gore - Akash Pawar - Shreyas Gurav - Bharat Sudam Patil - Makarand Patil - Makarand Patil - Sagar Mishra -

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Team Form

Like Eagle Thane Strikers, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East also failed to qualify for the knockout matches. They have won two of their last three matches, but at the same time they have managed just two wins in their last five games.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Head to Head

The two teams last met in 2019 as Triumph Knights defeated Eagle Thane by 38 runs.

Matches:1

Eagle Thane Strikers Won: 0

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East:1

Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Betting Odds

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East to score over 50 runs after six overs

A team having the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ayush Mhatre has all the potential in the world to score over 50 runs in the first six overs of Knights' innings. Eagle Thane Strikers lack any bowler who can match the potential of these batters. Mhatre's strike rate was a whopping 188.97, and the maturity he showed in the absence of his captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was impeccable. Suryakumar in all probability will walk in at three, and that means that the flow of runs isn't going to stop after the fall of a wicket.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East T20 DY Patil Stadium, null Eagle Thane Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Mumbai North East Triumph Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Top Batters

Varun Lavande to be Eagle Thane Strikers’ top batter

The former India U-19 star is expected to be a key batter for Eagle Thane Strikers in the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. Despite a promising start to his career, Lavande has failed to make it big so far. He has scores of 0, 6, 0, 7 and 7. In the presence of the big Indian stars, Varun Lavande would be looking to make all the right moves.

Suryakumar Yadav to be Triumph Knights Mumbai North East’s top batter

Suryakumar Yadav recently became the first Mumbai Indians batter to score over 700 runs in an IPL season. He finished the season with 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91. The star batter has played 325 T20 matches and scored 8620 runs at an average of 35.47, and a strike rate of 153.32.

Eagle Thane Strikers vs Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Top Bowlers

Ajit Yadav to be Eagle Thane Strikers’ top bowler

Left-arm spinner Ajit Yadav could surprise batters with his guileful bowling skill. The 23-year-old is aware of the local conditions, and that should also give him an edge. Over the years, we have also seen left-arm spinners do wonders in domestic circuits.

Minadd Manjrekar to be Triumph Knights Mumbai North East’ top bowler

Pacer Minadd Manjrekar has played a total of four first-class matches and picked eight wickets. His last first-class outing was back in 20178 against Saurashtra when he picked two wickets in the first innings, and four in the second.