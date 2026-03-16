Facts: Siddhesh Lad and Chinmay Sutar smashed a fifty each for MSC Maratha Royals on Friday

Monil Soni top-scored for Arcs Andheri with 34 runs off 30 balls before getting run out

MSC Maratha Royals vs Arcs Andheri Chance of Winning

MSC Maratha Royals will take on Arcs Andheri in the 15th match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium from 5:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 7. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 has returned after a gap of six years. India internationals like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have made themselves available for the third edition of the Mumbai T20 2025.

Third-placed MSC Maratha Royals registered their second win of the season on Friday but will have a tough battle to fight against Arcs Andheri, who lost to North Mumbai Panthers by five wickets. Royals improved their performance with the bat and chased down a 171-run target with two balls to spare. However, their bowlers again ended up leaking 170 runs against a lesser experienced batting line-up of Eagle Thane Strikers. On the other hand, Arcs Andheri suffered a surprising batting collapse but are expected to bounce back with a win. Despite scoring just 134 runs, their bowlers took the match to the penultimate ball of the match. Star batters Musheer Khan and Shivam Dube both failed to score, and they would now be raring to go against a very average MSC Maratha Royals bowling attack. Chances of Arcs Andheri beating MSC Maratha Royals is very high.

MSC Maratha Royals chances of winning - 40%

Arcs Andheri chances of winning - 60%

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MSC Maratha Royals vs Arcs Andheri Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Chinmay Sutar of MSC Maratha Royals smashed an unbeaten fifty against Eagle Thane Strikers. The innings consisted of three fours and as many sixes. The 28-year-old former India Emerging Team player would be looking forward to carrying forward his form against Arcs Andheri as well.

Monil Soni walked in to bat when Arcs Andheri were four down for 49. The right-hand batter scored three fours and a six. This was Soni's first outing of the tournament, and he and his team would want to see more such innings in the coming days.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Arcs Andheri Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday, June 6. In the first match, Aakash Tigers MWS won the toss and elected to field first. However, Bandra Blasters ended up winning the match by one run.

Weather Report

Clear weather with periodic clouds have been predicted in Mumbai on Saturday, June 7. With a humidity level of 77 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be 0 percent (no chance of rain), and the wind speed will clock 8 km/h.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Arcs Andheri News & Player List

MSC Maratha Royals Player List

Siddhesh Lad, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Dhumal, Khan Awais Naushad, Sahil Jadhav, Naman Jhawar, Maxwell Swaminathan, Varun Rao, Rohan Ghag, Ajay Singh Janu, Chinmay Sutar, Irfan Umair, Parag Khanapurkar, Arman Jaffar, Vaibhav Mali, Yash Gadia, and Shashwat Jagtap.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Lad (CAP) Batter Sachin Yadav Batter Chinmay Sutar Batter Parag Khanapurkar Batter Khan Naushad Batter Saksham Parashar Batter Aditya Dhumal Batter Rohan Ravindra Bowler Vaibhav Suresh Bowler Maxwell Swaminathan Bowler Ajay Janu Bowler

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals is a new team in the Maharashtra Premier League. They defeated Aakash Tigers MSW by eight runs in their first match. In the second match Triumph Knights MNE defeated them by five wickets. On Friday, they defeated Eagle Thane Strikers by six wickets.

Arcs Andheri Player List

Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Musheer Khan, Himanshu Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddid Tiwari, Raza Mirza, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Saksham Jha, Prasoon Singh, Aishwary Surve, Ajay Mishra, Badrey Alam, M N Khan, Monil Soni, Deepak Shetty, Onkar Jadhav, and Sandeep Kunchikor.

Predicted Playing XI

Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Batter Raza Mirza Wicket-keeper Batter Pragnesh Kanpillewar Batter Onkar Jadhav All-rounder Shivam Dube (CAP) All-rounder Musheer Khan All-rounder Himanshu Singh Batter Deepak Shetty Bowler Ajay Mishra Bowler Aishwary Surve Bowler Badrey Alam Bowler

Arcs Andheri Team Form

Arcs Andheri lost their rain-marred tournament opener before winning their second match which was also disrupted by rain.In their third outing on Friday, they suffered a five-wicket defeat against North Mumbai Panthers. Arcs Andheri qualified for the semi-finals in the previous edition of the Maharashtra Premier League which was played in 2019.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Arcs Andheri Head to Head

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Arcs Andheri Betting Odds

Arcs Andheri to score over 50 runs after six overs

Arcs Andheri scored 47 runs for the loss of three wickets in their first six overs of the match against North Mumbai Panthers. They missed to cross the 50-run mark in the powerplay by just three runs but on Saturday they are very likely to go past it with ease.

In their second-last outing, Arcs Andheri batters piled up 62 runs in the first six overs. The top three batters understood their roles clearly and came out all guns blazing to end up scoring 85/2 in just 7.2 overs. They won by 12 runs (DL Method). MSC Maratha Royals batters have looked unimpressive and this again might help Arc Andheri batters to score over 50 runs in the first six overs of their innings.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Arcs Andheri T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Msc Maratha Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Arcs Andheri Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

MSC Maratha Royals vs Arcs Andheri Top Batters

Siddhesh Lad to be MSC Maratha Royals' top batter

MSC Maratha Royals captain Siddhesh Lad finally found his mojo against Eagle Thane Strikers. The captain led from the front, and scored 50 runs off 41 balls. The innings consisted of six fours and a six. He got starts in his first two innings. Lad scored 20 runs in the first game, and then followed it up with another 20 off 17 against Triumph Knights MNE on Thursday. The experienced campaigner would be looking for another handy knock on Saturday.

Shivam Dube to be Arcs Andheri's top batter

Shivam Dube is yet to score big in the T20 Mumbai 2025. The southpaw was dismissed for four runs off two balls against North Mumbai Panthers. Dube did not come out to bat in his second-last outing against Aakash Tigers MWS. In his first match, a Super Over enforced due to rain, he could score only 12 runs off four balls. His fourth outing against MSC Maratha Royals could be the one where he finally gets going. Not to forget, the Mumbai all-rounder featured in India's successful T20 World Cup 2025 campaign. His IPL franchise CSK also retained him ahead of the 2025 edition, and the southpaw did not disappoint. He emerged as their leading run-scorer, scoring 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 132.22. Overall, he has scored 3449 runs in 171 T20 matches.

MSC Maratha Royals vs Arcs Andheri Top Bowlers

Aditya Dhumal to be MSC Maratha Royals top bowler

Aditya Dhumal was once again impressive in his outing for MSC Maratha Royals against Eagle Thane Strikers. He picked the wicket of their opener and gave away just 15 runs in two overs. He also picked a wicket for 32 runs in four overs against Triumph Knights MNE. He managed a wicket in his first outing against Aakash Tigers MWS as well.

Badrey Alam to be Arcs Andheri's top bowler

Arcs Andheri's right-arm pacer Badrey Alam bowled just one over against North Mumbai Panthers on Friday. He was impressive against Aakash Tigers MWS on Thursday. Alam bowled three overs to give away 26 runs and pick two wickets. Alam managed to bowl eight dots out of the 24 deliveries he bowled. Eyes will once again be on him.