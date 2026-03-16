Facts: Chinmay Sutar with 172 runs in 4 matches is the leading run-scorer for the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals.

Dhanith Raut has picked up 6 wickets in 4 matches for the NaMo Bandra Blasters.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Chance of Winning

The Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals are heading into this contest on the back of a dominant six-wicket win over the ARCS Andheri. This victory has propelled them to second spot on the points table. Despite their three wins, the Royals are still not guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals, making their match against the NaMo Bandra Blasters a virtual quarterfinal. They have been solid in both the batting and bowling departments and have held their nerve in crucial moments; they will be aiming to pull off another key win here.

The NaMo Bandra Blasters had a chance to seal their semi-final spot and were well on course, having scored 192 runs against the Triumphs Knights. With the Knights at 20/1, the pressure was on them. However, rain played spoilsport, and the points were shared. This puts the Blasters in a tricky situation as they do not have a superior net run-rate compared to the Triumphs Knights, who still have one match left. Therefore, this is a must-win territory for the Blasters.

As per our calculations and analysis, the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals have won all three of their matches in a more convincing way, even against teams ranked higher than them. They, therefore, have the better chances of winning this match.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals Chance of Winning - 59%

NaMo Bandra Blasters Chance of Winning - 41%

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Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Siddhesh Lad, the skipper of the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, has been in excellent form, accumulating 152 runs in four matches. He has smashed two half-centuries, averaging 38 and striking at 131. Lad has consistently provided quick fire starts to his team, enabling the middle order to play aggressively. He led from the front with a magnificent half-century (62 runs in 43 balls) in the last match against ARCS Andheri. In a must-win game, given his experience, expect Lad to deliver a match-winning knock.

Om Keshkamat has been the mainstay in the middle order for the NaMo Bandra Blasters, scoring 130 runs in four matches, making him the second-highest run-scorer for the team. He has consistently saved the Blasters from collapses and played crucial knocks in both of their victories. In this crunch game, which is a virtual knockout match for the Bandra Blasters, Keshkamat’s performance with the bat could be decisive in the outcome of the match for his team.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Toss Prediction

At Dr. Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, eight matches have been played in the Mumbai T20 2025 season. Of these, teams bowling first have won five matches, while those batting first have won two and one match ended in no result. Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals won two of their three matches while bowling first, while the Bandra Blasters won both their matches while batting first. As it is a crucial match for both the teams and the conditions favouring the teams chasing, we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Sunday, June 8th, Navi Mumbai will experience scattered thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to reach 31°C. There will be a 35% chance of precipitation, with humidity around 70%. Winds will blow at approximately 14 km/h.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals News & Players List

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals Players List

Siddhesh Lad(c), Sahil Bhagwanta Jadhav, Chinmay Rajesh Sutar, Sachin Madhuker Yadav(w), Saksham Parashar, Rohan Raje, khan Awais Naushad, Aditya Dhumal, Maxwell Swaminathan, Vaibhav Mali, Rohan Rajendra Ghag, Irfan Umair, Parag Khanapurkar, Naman Jhawar, Yash Ajay Gadia, Ajay Singh Janu, Shashwat Jagtap, Varun Dinesh Rao, Tushar Deshpande, Armaan Jaffer

Siddhesh Lad © All-rounder Sahil Bhagwanta Jadhav Batter Chinmay Rajesh Sutar Batter Sachin Madhuker Yadav Wicket-keeper Khan Awais Naushad Batter Vaibhav Mali All-rounder Saksham Parashar Batter Rohan Raje Bowler Maxwell Swaminathan Bowler Ajay Singh Janu Bowler Rohan Rajendra Ghag Bowler

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals Recent Form

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals currently stand at 2nd place with three wins and one loss in four matches. They won their last match against the ARCS Andheri by six wickets.

NaMo Bandra Blasters News & Players List

NaMo Bandra Blasters Players List

Suved Parkar, Vikrant Auto, Akash Anand(w/c), Adeeb Usmani, Shyamsundar Keshkamat, Dhrumil Matkar, Sagarr Chhabriaa, Atif Attarwala, Dhanit Raut, Royston Dias, Parth Ankolekar, Karsh Kothari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Sawant, Atharva Poojari, Tushar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Rihit Patwal, Tatsat Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Vikrant Atuti Batter Suved Parkar Batter Akash Anand © Wicket-keeper Adeeb Usmani Batter Shyamsundar Keshkamat Batter Dhrumil Matkar All-rounder Sagarr Chhabriaa All-rounder Dhanit Raut Bowler Royston Dias Bowler Tatsat Singh Bowler Atharva Poojari Bowler

NaMo Bandra Blasters Team Form

The NaMo Bandra Blasters currently stand at 3rd place with five points in four matches, where they won two, lost one and one match ended in no result. Their previous match against the Triumphs Knights MNE ended in a no result and before that they won their third league match against the Aakash Tigers MWS by one run.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Head to Head Record

The Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and NaMo Bandra Blasters will be facing for the first time in the tournament.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Betting Odds

NaMo Bandra Blasters to have a better opening partnership than Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

The openers for both the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals and NaMo Bandra Blasters are averaging 18 runs per match for the first wicket. However, the NaMo Bandra Blasters' new-ball bowlers have been particularly accurate with their line and lengths, taking a wicket while conceding, on average, only 6 runs against their opponents' opening pairs.

In contrast, the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals' new-ball bowlers have, on average, conceded 29 runs before taking their first wicket. Based on this analysis, the NaMo Bandra Blasters are expected to have a more successful opening partnership than the Maratha Royals.

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Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Top Batters

Chinmay Rajesh Sutar to be the Top Batter for Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

Chinmay Rajesh Sutar played a blinder of a knock against the ARCS Andheri, powering the Maratha Royals to their third win of the season in a high-scoring run chase on a tricky track. He remained unbeaten on 79 runs from 45 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes. Overall this season, Chinmay has accumulated 172 runs in four matches and is the leading run-scorer for the Royals. We back him to continue his good run of form against the Blasters and make an impact.

Suved Parkar to be the Top Batter for NaMo Bandra Blasters

Suved Parkar, after faltering on three previous occasions where he scored 14, 18, and 35, finally made his innings count against the Triumphs Knights MNE. He scored his first half-century of the season, ending with 69 runs off 37 balls, smashing eight fours and three sixes. Parkar has accumulated a total of 136 runs in four matches and is currently the leading run-scorer for the NaMo Bandra Blasters. In a must-win game for the Blasters, expect Parkar to come out with positive intent and aim to take the lead role with the bat.

Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Top Bowlers

Maxwell Swaminathan to be the Top Bowler for Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals

The young leggie, Maxwell Swaminathan, has been the star with the ball for the Maratha Royals. He has bagged seven wickets in four matches and has troubled the best of batters in the tournament with his loop, guile, and deception. On a track that has worn out and offers significant turn, expect Swaminathan to weave his magic against the Bandra Blasters' batting lineup, who have had their share of struggles against wrist spinners.

Dhanith Raut Top Bowler for NaMo Bandra Blasters

Dhanith Raut didn't get to bowl in the last match against the Triumphs Knights MNE, as the game was washed out due to rain. On Match Day 3, however, Raut bowled a magnificent spell of 4/30 against The Tigers MWS. So far in the tournament, he has picked up a total of six wickets in four matches. Raut has regularly provided crucial breakthroughs for the Bandra Blasters in both the powerplay and death overs. In a must-win match against a very strong batting lineup, we are backing Raut to step up and rattle the opponent batsman.