Facts: Ajinkya Rahane has scored 7242 runs from 284 T20 matches at an average of 29.92 with 2 centuries and 51 fifties to his name.

NaMo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers MWS Chance of Winning

Bandra Blasters and Eagle Thane Strikers are set to face each other in Match No.6 of the T20 Mumbai League on Thursday, June 5. The match will be staged at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 02:30 PM IST onwards. The Blasters began their campaign with a thumping 40-run win over North Mumbai Panthers. The Strikers also made a winning start after beating Triumph Knights MNE by five wickets.

Bandra Blasters chances of winning - 60%

Eagle Thane Strikers chances of winning - 40%

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NaMo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers & Betting Tips 2025

Ajinkya Rahane recently captained the Kolkata Knight Riders and is expected to play a key role for the Blasters in the next game.

Sairaj Patil has played 6 T20s for Mumbai and is expected to score big in the next match. Hence, he can be a useful pick in your fantasy teams.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eagle Thane Strikers to finish at an even team total 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Namo Bandra Blasters to finish at an odd team total 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

NaMo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers Toss Prediction

In Mumbai, the pitch is generally a belter as scores of above 200 aren’t uncommon. Teams should have no second thoughts about opting to field first and then put pressure on the opposition batting.

Weather Report

There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain, which could lead to delays and interruptions during the match. Temperatures will be around the 29 degrees Celsius mark. The conditions will be extremely humid with the numbers in the 70s.

NaMo Bandra BlastersNews & Player List

NaMo Bandra BlastersPlayer List

Akash Anand, Adeeb Usmani, Ajinkya Rahane, Suved Parkar, Vikrant Auti, Atif Attarwala, Parth Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Sagar Chabria, Om Keshkamat, Tatsat Singh, Rishit Patwal, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari, Atharva Poojari, Dhanit Raut, Naman Pushpak, Tushar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Suved Parkar Vikrant Auti Akash Anand C &WK Om Keshkamat Dhrumil Matkar Sagar Chhabria Atif Attarwala Royston Dias Dhanit Raut Parth Ankolekar Karsh Kothari -

NaMo Bandra Blasters Team Form

The Blasters beat the North Mumbai Panthers by 40 runs after successfully defending 171.

Eagle Thane StrikersPlayer List

Shardul Thakur, Shashank Attarde, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna, Varun Lavande, Ajit Ravindra Kumar Yadav, Aryan Chauhan, Harsh Salunkhe, Nutan Goel, Aaryaraj Nikam, Amartya Raje, Kaushik Chikhalikar, Shashikant Kadam, Omkar Tarmale, Anish Chaudhery, Ankur Singh, Shivansh Singh

Predicted Playing XI





Varun Lavande Aaryaraj Sanjay Nikam Anish Chaudhery Atharva Ankolekar Captain Sairaj Patil - Ajit Yadav - Vinay Suresh Kumar - Aaryan Chauhan - Amit Pandey - Shashank Attarde - Harsh Tanna - Onkar Tukaram Tarmale

Eagle Thane StrikersTeam Form

The Eagle Thane Strikers also got off to an impressive start with a five-wicket win over Triumph Knights MNE.

NaMo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers Head to Head

The Namo Bandra Blasters and Eagle Thane Strikers are yet to face each other.

NaMo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 DY Patil Stadium, null Namo Bandra Blasters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Eagle Thane Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

NaMo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers Top Batters

Dhrumil Matkarto be Namo Bandra Blasters top batter

Dhrumil Matkar was stupendous in the first game for the Blasters. Batting at No.6, he scored 52 runs off 23 balls with the help of one four and six sixes.

Varun Lavande to be Namo Bandra Blasters top batter

Varun Lavande opened the batting for the Strikers in the first game, scoring 57 runs off 38 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes.

NaMo Bandra Blasters vs Eagle Thane Strikers Top bowlers

Karsh Kotharito be Namo Bandra Blasters top bowler

Karsh Kothari bowled well in the first game, finishing with figures of 4-0-17-3 after taking the wickets of Gaurav Jathar, Divyaansh Saxena and Prince Badiani.

Shashank Attarde to be Eagle Thane Strikers top bowler

Shashank Attarde was the most economical bowler for the Eagle Thane Strikers in the previous game after he finished with figures of 4-0-25-1.