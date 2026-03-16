Facts: WIth 101 runs in three matches, Diyvansh Saxena is the leading run-scorer for the North Mumbai Panthers.

Shams Mulani with five wickets in three matches is the leading wicket taker for the Aakash Tigers MWS.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers MWS Chance of Winning

The North Mumbai Panthers are heading into this contest on the back of a dominant five-wicket win over ARCS Andheri in their last match. The Panthers bowled out Andheri for 134 runs, thanks to a solid bowling performance from Pratik Mishra, who finished with a four-wicket haul (4/19). Panthers' openers Prithvi Shaw (33 runs) and Divyansh Saxena (36 runs) then added 58 runs for the first wicket, setting the tone for the run-chase as the Panthers successfully chased down the target in 19.5 overs. This marks the Panthers' first win of the season, and they are now in a must-win situation.

The Aakash Tigers MWS continue to be in their worst form, having lost their third consecutive match of the season. Their last match saw them lose by the narrowest of margins, one run, and earlier in the season, they also lost by eight runs to the Maratha Royals. They are currently at the bottom of the table, being the only winless team in the tournament.

As per the current form of both the teams, North Mumbai Panthers enter the contest as favourites and has the best chances of winning this fixture.

North Mumbai Panthers Chance of Winning - 53%

Aakash Tigers MWS Chance of Winning - 47%

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North Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers MWS Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

After a slow start to the season, where he scored five runs in his first outing against the Bandra Blasters and another low score of five runs against the Mumbai Falcons, Prithvi Shaw finally found some form in the last match. He scored 33 runs off 23 balls in a winning cause. With his team in a must-win situation, expect Shaw to excel and play a match-winning knock.

Aakash Tigers MWS skipper Shams Mulani has been highly impactful with both bat and ball. He has scored 64 runs and bagged five wickets in three matches. Despite his efforts, the Tigers haven't been able to secure a win. He will need to strike big with the ball early in the powerplay overs, and we expect him to play a huge role with both bat and ball in this fixture.

Norh Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers MWS Toss Prediction

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted six matches in the Mumbai T20 League. Of these, teams batting first have won three matches, and teams batting second have also won three. The North Mumbai Panthers secured a win in their only match while bowling first, whereas the Aakash Tigers MWS have lost two matches when bowling first. The pitch has recently favored teams bowling first in the last couple of matches. We predict that the team winning the toss will choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Saturday, June 7th, Mumbai will experience mostly cloudy skies with a high of 28°C. There will be a 5% chance of precipitation, but chances of rain and thunderstorms are expected. Humidity will be high at 80%, with winds blowing at 10 km/h.

North Mumbai Panthers News & Player List

North Mumbai Panthers Player List

Prithvi Shaw(c), Harsh Rane(w), Arjun Jaiswal, Harshal Jadhav, Divyansh Saxena, Gaurav Jathar, Ayush Vartak, Sourabh Singh, Rahul Sawant, Mohit Avasthi, Alim Shaikh, Muzzamil Kadri, Tanush Kotian, Swapnil Salvi, Khizer Dafedar, Abhigyan Kundu, Prince Badiani, Pravesh Pal, Dharsh Murkute, Pratik Mishra

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw © Batter Divyansh Saxena All-rounder Swapnil Salvi Wicket-keeper Ayush Vartak All-rounder Gaurav Jathar Batter Sourabh Singh Batter Dharsh Murkute All-rounder Rahul Sawant Bowler Pratik Mishra Bowler Parvesh Pal Bowler Mohit Avashti Bowler

North Mumbai Panthers Recent Form

North Mumbai Panthers currency stand at seventh place in the points table with one win and two losses in three matches. The Panthers won their last match against ARCS Andheri by five wickets.

Aakash Tigers MWS News & Player List

Aakash Tigers MWS Players List

Jay Gokul Bista, Karan Shah, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani(c), Siddhant Singh, Arjun Dani, Ayaz Khan, Vasim Khan, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sylvester DSouza, Yash Nagesh Dube, Zaid Patankar, Sayed Hashim, Siddharth Akre, Sufiyan Shaikh, Ayush Jethwa, Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar, Salman Idris Khan, Sarfaraz Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Gokul Bista Batter Karan Shah Batter Vasim Khan Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Shams Mulani © All-rounder Siddhant Singh Batter Arjun Dani Batter Syed Hashim Bowler Kruthik Hanagavadi Bowler Sylvester DSouza Bowler Zaid Patankar Bowler

Aakash Tigers MWS Team Form

Aakash Tigers MWS lost their last match against the NaMo Bandra Blasters by one run. So far in the tournament they are the only team to not win a single match and are currently on a three match losing streak.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers MWS Head to Head Record

North Mumbai Panthers and Aakash Tigers MWS will be facing for the first time in the tournament.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers MWS Betting Odds

North Mumbai Panthers to have a better opening partnership than Aakash Tigers MWS @ 1.90 (Batery Bet)

Aakash Tigers MWS openers are averaging 12.3 runs per match this tournament. In contrast, the North Mumbai Panthers' opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Divyansh Saxena are averaging 23.3 runs per match. Both Shaw and Saxena are aggressive batters capable of scoring runs quickly. With both batters returning to form, we can expect some fireworks from this duo, and we predict the North Mumbai Panthers to have a better opening partnership than the Aakash Tigers MWS.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers MWS T20 Wankhede Stadium, null North Mumbai Panthers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Aakash Tigers Mws Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now!

North Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Batters

Divyansh Saxena to be North Mumbai Panthers Top Batter

Divyansh Saxena has scored 101 runs in three matches, making him the leading run-scorer for the North Mumbai Panthers in this tournament. In the last match, he scored 36 runs off 31 balls, and for the second time in three matches, he was the top batter for the Panthers. Given his current form, we back Saxena to be the top batter for the Panthers against the Tigers.

Jay Gokul Bista to be Aakash Tigers MWS Top Batter

Jay Gokul Bista scored a valiant half century (55 runs in 48 balls) in the last match against the NaMo Bandra Blasters. He has been the mainstay batter for the Tigers this season and so far has amassed 82 runs in three matches and is the leading run-scorer for the Tigers. Bista has top scored in two of the three matches and he will need to step up in what is a must win match for his team.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Aakash Tigers MWS Top Bowlers

Partik Mishra to be North Mumbai Panthers Top Bowler

Pratik Mishra was the standout performer, bowling a superb and impactful spell against ARCS Andheri. He rattled their top order, picking up a four-wicket haul with figures of 4/19, which was both economical and instrumental in helping the Panthers secure their first win of the season. Expect him to perform well and replicate this against the Tigers.

Shams Mulani to be Aakash Tigers MWS Top Bowler

Shams Mulani bowled a magnificent spell in the last match against the NaMo Bandra Blasters, picking up a three-wicket haul and finishing with impressive figures of 3/12. Mulani has now taken five wickets in three matches this season and has led the Tigers from the front throughout the tournament. We back him to continue his good run of form and provide key breakthroughs in the middle overs for the Tigers.