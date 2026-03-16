Facts: Minad Manjrekar of Triumph Knights MNE picked three wickets against Bandra Blasters on Saturday

North Mumbai Panthers captain Prithvi Shaw is yet to hit a fifty in Mumbai T20 2025

Triumph Knights MNE captain Suryakumar Yadav has a fifty and one 40-plus score to his name in the ongoing season

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE Chance of Winning

North Mumbai Panthers will take on Triumph Knights MNE in the 19th match of the T20 Mumbai 2025. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium Stadium from 5:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 8. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 has returned after a gap of six years. India internationals like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have made themselves available for the third edition of the Mumbai T20 2025.

Both the teams are out of the semi-finals race but would be hoping to end the season on a high. North Mumbai Panthers are reeling at the bottom of the 8-team points table, while nTriumph Knights MNE are fifth with one win in four games. Both these teams could not find momentum in the T20 Mumbai 2025, but Triumph Knights MNE have a good chance of winning against the struggling North Mumbai Panthers. Knights will be counting on the form and magic of Suryakumar Yadav in their last match of the season. Prithvi Shaw's North Mumbai Panthers have flunked time and again with the bat, and the bowlers have struggled as well.

North Mumbai Panther chances of winning - 40%

Triumph Knights MNE chances of winning - 60%

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North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

North Mumbai Panthers opener Divyaansh Saxena was retired after scoring 12 off 10 balls on Saturday. Unfortunately, the batters who came after him also did not do much and the team lost the must-win game. Getting retired is never what a professional batter wants, but having suffered the embarrassment already. Saxena will be determined to go big against Triumph Knights MNE.

Triumph Knights MNE left-arm spinner Hitesh Kadam picked two wickets against Bandra Blasters. He picked two wickets against Sobo Mumbai Falcons. Kadam would be looking to end his tournament on a high.

Match Prediction Best Odds North Mumbai Panther first dismissal to be caught out 1.38 Bet on Batery Triumph Knights MNE first dismissal to be bowled 4.64 Bet on Batery

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, June 7. In the first match, Triumph Knights MNE won the toss and elected to field first. In the second game, MSC Maratha Royals won the toss and the match after electing to field first. The trend of winning the toss and opting to field should continue on Sunday.

Weather Report

It could be partly cloudy in Mumbai on Sunday, June 8. With a humidity level of 76 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be 30 percent, and the wind speed will clock 6 km/h.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE News & Player List

North Mumbai Panthers Player List

Prithvi Shaw, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Khizar Dafedar, Divyaansh Saxena, Abhigyan Kundu, Ayush Vartak, Sourabh Singh, Harshal Jadhav, Prince Badiani, Alim Shaikh, Gaurav Jathar, Muzzamil Kadri, Pratik Mishra, Rahul Sawant, Pravesh Pal, Swapnil Salvi, and Dharsh Murkute.

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw (CAP) Batter Dharsh Murukute Batter Swapnil Salvi (wk) Gaurav Jathar All-rounder Divyaansh Saxena Batter Ayush Sachin Vartak Batter Sourabh Santosh Singh Batter Rahul Deepak Sawant Bowler Mohit Anil Avasthi Bowler Prince Devang Badiani Bowler Shaikh Alim Shaikhlal Bowler

North Mumbai Panthers Team Form

North Mumbai Panthers have won just one of their four matches of the T20 Mumbai 2025. Aakash Tigers MWS defeated them by 21 runs on Saturday. They took 19.5 overs to chase down a 135-run total in their second-last game. They lost their first two matches of Mumbai T20 2025.

Triumph Knights MNE Players List

Suryakumar Yadav, Sidhaant Aadhhathrao, Ayush Mhatre, Suryansh Shedge, Parikshit Valsangkar, Hrishikesh Gore, Akash Pawar, Shreyas Gurav, Bharat Sudam Patil, Makarand Patil, Sagar Mishra, Shikhar Thakur, Shivam Nirupam, Parth Naik, Yash Chavan, and Minadd Manjrekar.

Predicted Playing XI

Jigar Rana Batter Siddhant Adhatrao Batter Parikshit Valsangkar Batter Suryakumar Yadav (CAP) Batsman Jay Jain All-rounder Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Makarand Girish Patil Batter Hrishikesh Gore All-rounder Hitesh Kadam Bowler Bharat patil Bowler Akash Pawar Bowler

Triumph Knights MNE Team Form

Triumph Knights MNE have won just one of their four matches of Mumbai T20 2025. One of their matches ended without a result, while they lost the other two.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE Head to Head

The two teams met the last time in 2019 as North Mumbai Panthers defeated Triumph Knights MNE by 44 runs.

Matches: 1

North Mumbai Panthers: 1

Triumph Knights MNE: 0

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE Betting Odds

North Mumbai Panthers to score over 50 runs after six overs

North Mumbai Panthers captain Prithvi Shaw has failed to live up to his expectation, failing to score a single fifty or 30-plus score in his first four outings of the Mumbai T20 2025. In his final match of the season on Sunday, the right-hander could look to bring his best and inspire his team to post a handy total on the board. The opener has in him the potential to rip apart any bowling line-up in the world, and we can expect some fireworks from him in North Mumbai Panthers' last league match of the season. They scored 45 in five overs against MSC Maratha Royals on Saturday, and 50 runs without losing any wicket against Arcs Andheri in their second-last match. Therefore chances are high that they would once again score 50-plus runs in the powerplay.

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North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE Top Batters

Prithvi Shaw to be North Mumbai Panthers' top batter scored 19 runs off 12 balls as his team failed to chase down 67 in their five-over per side must-win match on Saturday. The opener hit one boundary and a six each. The 25-year-old is yet to cross the 30-run mark in the ongoing third season of Mumbai T20 2025. The North Mumbai Panthers' captain Prithvi Shaw flunked in his first two outings as well, scoring five runs each on both the occasions. However, a dangerous batter like him needs just one good outing to regain form, and the final league stage fixture of his team could be the match which can give him that opportunity.

Suryakumar Yadav to be Triumph Knights MNE top batter

Triumph Knights captain Suryakumar Yadav did not get an opportunity to bat in the rain-marred game against Bandra Blasters on Saturday. He scored one run in his second-last outing versus Sobo Mumbai Falcons and 42 off 31 against MSC Maratha Royals in his third-last outing. The right-hander scored a fifty in the opening match against Eagle Thane Strikers. His unbeaten 50-run knock off 27 balls consisted of eight fours and a six. India's T20I captain recently became the first Mumbai Indians batter to score over 700 runs in IPL history.

North Mumbai Panthers vs Triumph Knights MNE Top Bowlers

Pratik Mishra to be North Mumbai Panthers' top bowler

Pratik Mishra was North Mumbai Panthers' most successful bowler on Saturday. The pacer picked two wickets after bowling two overs for 31 runs in the five-over per side match. Mishra would be hoping for another fruitful outing when he takes the field against Knights on Sunday.

Minad Manjrekar to be Triumph Knights MNE top bowler

Minad Manjrekar picked three wickets against Bandra Blasters on Saturday. He bowled four overs in which he leaked 33 runs. The pacer bowled in difficult phases of the game, but managed to bowl six dots. Earlier, Manjrekar picked two wickets for 10 runs in two overs against MSC Maratha Royals.