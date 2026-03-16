Facts: Suved Parkar of Bandra Blasters is the leading run-scorer in Mumbai T20 2025. He has scored 212 runs at an average of 42.4

Sobo Mumbai Falcons pacer Siddharth Raut has picked seven wickets and is the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament

No Sobo Mumbai Falcons batter is aggregating more than 150 runs in the T20 Mumbai 2025 so far

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Bandra Blasters Chance of Winning

Sobo Mumbai Falcons will take on Bandra Blasters in the second semi-final match of the T20 Mumbai 2025. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 10. The league stage of the tournament ended on Sunday, June 8 as the two teams, Eagle Thane Strikers, and MSC Maratha Royals qualified for the final. India internationals like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have made themselves available for the third edition of the Mumbai T20 2025.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons finished second at the end of the league stage and would be the favourites to beat Bandra Blasters to qualify for the finals. Like Eagle Thane Warriors, Bandra Blasters have also been a team which has qualified for the semi-finals without any star power. But to win these big names a bit of experience and a lot of nerves is needed. This is were Sobo Mumbai Falcons have an edge. They have two major IPL stars Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer. Falcons lost just one game in the league stage, and also has a very capable bowling unit which has restricted the oppositions to average totals consistently.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons chances of winning - 57%

Bandra Blasters chances of winning - 43%

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Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Bandra Blasters Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sobo Mumbai Falcons opener Angrkrish Raghuvanshi has scored 111 runs in five matches at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 123.33. The young batter scored 41 runs off as many balls in his last outing. The innings saw him score four boundaries. The right-hander has found some form at the right time, and would look to capitalise on Tuesday.

Vikrant Auti, the Bandra Blasters opener, scored 56 runs off 37 balls in his last outing against MSC Maratha Royals. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. Overall, he is Bandra Blasters' third highest run-scorer in the Mumbai T20 2025. He has scored 114 runs in five matches at an average of 121.28.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eagle Thane Strikers first dismissal to be caught out 1.38 Bet on Batery MSC Maratha Royals first dismissal to be bowled 4.64 Bet on Batery

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Bandra Blasters Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, June 8. Sobo Mumbai Falcons won by five wickets after electing to field first. In the other match, Arcs Andheri opted to bat but lost to Eagle Thane Strikers by four wickets. In the third-last match at the venue, Sobo Mumbai Falcons won the toss and elected to field but lost to Eagle Thane Strikers by 36 runs. While electing to bowl first has been the norm in Mumbai T20 2025, chances are the team winning the toss could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Clear weather with periodic clouds have been predicted in Mumbai on Saturday, June 7. With a humidity level of 77 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be 0 percent (no chance of rain), and the wind speed will clock 8 km/h.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Bandra Blasters News & Player List

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Players List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shreyanssh Rai, Vinayak Bhoir, Harsh Aghav, Mayuresh Tandel, Amogh Bhatkal, Nishit Balla, Ishan Mulchandani, Akash Parkar, Yash Dickholkar, Amol Tarpure, Kush Kariya, Sai Chhavan, Siddharth Raut, Prem Devkar, Prathamesh Dake

Predicted Playing XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ishan Mulchandani Batter Shreyas Iyer (CAP) Batter Shreyans Rai Batter Vinayak Bhoir All-rounder Harsh Aghav Batter Akash Parkar (wk) Kush Kariya Batter Siddharth Raut Bowler Yash Dickholkar Bowler Kartik Misra Bowler

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

SOBO Falcons won their first match of the tournament through a Super Over against ARCS Andheri. In their second game, they hammered North Mumbai Falcons by nine wickets. On Friday, they defeated Triumph Knights MNE by four wickets. Later, Eagle Thane Strikers defeated them by 36 runs. They defeated Aakash Tigers MWS by five wickets in their last league match.

NaMo Bandra Blasters Player List

Akash Anand, Adeeb Usmani, Ajinkya Rahane, Suved Parkar, Vikrant Auti, Atif Attarwala, Parth Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Sagar Chabria, Om Keshkamat, Tatsat Singh, Rishit Patwal, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari, Atharva Poojari, Dhanit Raut, Naman Pushpak, Tushar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Suved Parkar Batter Vikrant Auti Batter Akash Anand C &WK Om Keshkamat Batter Dhrumil Matkar All-rounder Sagar Chhabria All-rounder Atharva Poojari Batter Karsh Kothari All-rounder Dhanit Raut Bowler Royston Dias Bowler Parth Ankolekar Bowler

Bandra Blasters Team Form

In the league stage of the Mumbai T20 2025, Bandra Blasters won three of their five matches. They lost one match, and one match ended without a result. Bandra Blasters hammered MSC Maratha Royals by eight wickets. In their second-last complete match, they lost by 97 runs after being bundled out for 108 by Eagle Thane Strikers.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Bandra Blasters Head to Head

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Bandra Blasters Betting Odds

Sobo Mumbai Falcons to score over 50 runs after six overs

In their last league stage match against Aakash Tigers MWS, their openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Ishan Mulchandani forged a 99-run partnership of just 81 balls. However, they scored only 48 runs in the first six overs. However, they are expected to cross the 50-run mark in the powerplay this time. On the contrary. they scored 63 runs for the loss of four wickets in their second-last match even though they were bundled out for 115. In their third-last outing against Eagle Thane Strikers, Sobo Mumbai Falcons scored 54 runs for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay. Chances are again very high that they will score over 50 runs in the powerplay.

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Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Bandra Blasters Striker Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer once again failed to score big and got out for 11 runs in Sobo Mumbai Falcons' last league match of the Mumbai T20 2025. He scored 11 runs off as many balls with the help of a maximum. He scored 25 runs off 14 balls in his second-last innings, and 13 off 19 before that. He was in red hot form for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025, and scored 600-plus runs. A big innings is round the corner from the star batter, and eyes will be on him in the semi-final of the Mumbai T20 2025.

Suved Parkar to be Bandra Blasters' top batter

Suved Parkar of Bandra Blasters is the leading run-scorer in the Mumbai T20 2025. He has scored 212 runs in five matches at an average of 42.4 and a strike rate of 158.21. Two fifties, 22 fours and 10 sixes have come off his bat already. Parkar would be in focus in the second semi-final of the T20 Mumbai 2025. The right-hand batter scored 76 runs off 37 balls in his last outing.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Bandra Blasters Top Bowlers

Siddharth Raut to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons' top bowler

The Sobo Falcons bowler is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the Mumbai T20 2025. The right-arm pacer has picked seven wickets in four matches at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 5.85. He has also registered a three-wicket haul in the tournament.

Dhanit Raut to be Bandra Blasters' top bowler

Dhanit Raut is the leading wicket-taker for Bandra Blasters at the moment. He has picked seven wickets in five matches at an average of 18.14, and an economy rate of 7.94. He has also registered a three-wicket haul in the ongoing T20 Mumbai 2025.