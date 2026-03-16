Facts: Sobo Mumbai Falcons captain Shreyas Iyer scored 13 runs off 19 balls against Triumph Knights MNE on Friday

Sobo Mumbai Falcons opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit a fifty in his last outing

Eagle Thane Strikers batter Shashikant Kadam scored 52 off 29 against MSC Maratha Royals on Friday

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Strikers Chance of Winning

Eagle Thane Strikers will take on MSC Maratha Royals in the 16th match of the T20 Mumbai 2025. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 7. The league which was successfully staged in 2018 and 2019 has returned after a gap of six years. India internationals like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have made themselves available for the third edition of the Mumbai T20 2025.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons were already riding high on confidence and the arrival of Shreyas Iyer has taken their spirit to the next level. With three wins in as many matches, Falcons are looking set to beat Eagle Thane Strikers and continue their run at at the top. Thane won their first team game but their defeat in the last match would have hit their confidence and momentum. Facing Shreyas Iyer's Falcon would be a mighty task for them.

Eagle Thane Strikers chances of winning - 65%

Sobo Mumbai Falcons chances of winning - 35%

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Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Eagle Thane Strikers opener Varun Lavande has found early rhythm in the Mumbai T20 2025. He scored 57 runs off 38 balls with the help of five fours and three sixes against Triumph Knights MNE in his first outing. In his second match against Bandra Blasters, Lavande scored 43 off 32 balls. After giving two good starts to his team, the right-hander would be looking to impress once again.

MSC Maratha Royals captain Siddhesh Lad has got starts in both his innings so far in the T20 Mumbai 2025. He scored 20 runs in the first game, and then followed it up with another 20 off 17 against Triumph Knights MNE on Thursday. Royals don't have many recognised batters in their line-up and therefore captain Lad would be looking to take the onus on himself to inspire his team.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eagle Thane Strikers first dismissal to be caught out 1.38 Bet on Batery Sobo Mumbai Falcons first dismissal to be bowled 4.64 Bet on Batery

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, June 6. In the first match, Sobo Mumbai Falcons defeated Triumph Knights MNE by four wickets after electing to field first. In the second match, North Mumbai Panthers defeated Arcs Andheri by five wickets after after being asked to bat first. Winning the toss and opting to field has been the norm in Mumbai T20 2025, and that should continue once again on Day 4 of the tournament.

Weather Report

Clear weather with periodic clouds have been predicted in Mumbai on Saturday, June 7. With a humidity level of 77 percent, the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be 0 percent (no chance of rain), and the wind speed will clock 8 km/h.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Strikers News & Player List

Eagle Thane Strikers MSW Player List

Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore, Jay Bista, Shams Mulani, Sylvester Dsouza, Ayaz Ahmed, Siddharth Akre, Arjun Dani, M Yaseen Saudagar, Zaid Patankar, Karan Shah, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Sufiyan Shaikh, Vasim Khan, Yash Dube, S M Hashim, Ayush Jathwa, and Salman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Siddhesh Lad Batter Sachin Yadav Batter Chinmay Sutar Batter Parag Khanapurkar Batter Khan Naushad Batter Saksham Parashar Batter Aditya Dhumal Batter Rohan Ravindra Bowler Vaibhav Suresh Bowler Maxwell Swaminathan Bowler Ajay Janu Bowler

Eagle Thane Strikers Team Form

Eagle Thane Strikers lost their last match against MSC Maratha Royals by six wickets on Friday. They kicked off their game with back-to-back two wins in the Mumbai T20 2025. They defeated Triumph Knights MNE by five wickets in their first match, and then hammered Bandra Blasters by 97 runs on Thursday. In the last edition, they won just two of their five league stage matches.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Players List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shreyanssh Rai, Vinayak Bhoir, Harsh Aghav, Mayuresh Tandel, Amogh Bhatkal, Nishit Balla, Ishan Mulchandani, Akash Parkar, Yash Dickholkar, Amol Tarpure, Kush Kariya, Sai Chhavan, Siddharth Raut, Prem Devkar, Prathamesh Dake

Predicted Playing XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ishan Mulchandani Batter Shreyas Iyer (CAP) Batter Shreyans Rai Batter Vinayak Bhoir All-rounder Harsh Aghav Batter Akash Parkar (wk) Kush Kariya Batter Siddharth Raut Bowler Yash Dickholkar Bowler Kartik Misra Bowler

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

SOBO Falcons won their first match of the tournament through a Super Over against ARCS Andheri. In their second game, they hammered North Mumbai Falcons by nine wickets. On Friday, they defeated Triumph Knights MNE by four wickets.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Strikers Head to Head

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Striker Betting Odds

Eagle Thane Strikers to score over 50 runs after six overs

Eagle Thane Strikers batters have shown consistency in the Mumbai T20 2025. On Saturday as well they managed to post 170 runs on the board. However, they endured a slow start by scoring just 30 runs for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay. They would be looking to work on this aspect of the game against an in-form team like Sobo Mumbai Falcons. Earlier, they scored 48 runs for the loss of two wickets in their first six overs against Bandra Blasters in match six of the T20 Mumbai 2025. In their tournament-opener against Triumph Knights MNE, Thane accumulated 52 runs in the powerplay. Despite not having a single recognised batter in the team, Eagle Thane Strikers have done well in the T20 Mumbai 2025, and they would be looking to breach the 50-run mark in the powerplay against Sobo Mumbai Falcons.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Strikers T20 Wankhede Stadium, null Sobo Mumbai Falcons Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.70 Bet Now! Eagle Thane Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Striker Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer was in red hot form for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025. He led the team from the front and guided them to the finals with his astute captaincy and 600-plus runs. He has made a reputation for himself as one of the better captains in the Indian cricket team ecosystem. The right-hander regained his BCCI contract recently but was left out of India’s squad for England Tests. There are chances he could be included later in the series and for that he would love to keep scoring runs. Also, there are not many experienced bowlers in the T20 Mumbai who can stop Iyer when he is in the mood.

Varun Lavande to be Eagle Thane Strikers’ top batter

Eagle Thane Strikers opener Varun Lavande scored 11 runs off 17 balls against MSC Maratha Royals on Friday. This was his first failure in the Mumbai T20 as he found early rhythm in the tournament with knocks of 57 runs off 38 balls and 43 off 32 balls. The right-hander would be aiming to get back amongst runs and contribute handsomely against Sobo Mumbai Falcons.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Eagle Thane Striker Top Bowlers

Siddharth Raut to be Sobo Mumbai Falcons’ top bowler

Siddharth Raut was exceptional with the ball for Sobo Mumbai Falcons against Triumph Knights MNE on Friday. The right-arm pacer gave away just eight runs and picked a wicket from his 2.1 overs. Raut would be looking forward to bettering his performance at the big stage.

Shashank Attarde to be Eagle Thane Strikers' top bowler

Leg-spinner Shashank Attarde was once again amongst wickets on Friday. He scalped two wickets for 33 runs in four overs. The two wickets jolted MSC Maratha Royals middle-order and took the game to the final over. Attarde picked three wickets against Bandra Blasters. He leaked just 26 runs from his four overs. With the two back-to-back performances, Attarde would be aiming to lead his team’s bowling attack once again.