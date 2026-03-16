Facts: MSC Mumbai Falcons captain Siddhesh Lad is the second-highest run-scorer in the Mumbai T20 2025 with 227 runs at an average of 45.4

Sobo Mumbai Falcons opener Ishan Mulchandani is the leading run-scorer for his team with 199 runs at an average of 49.75

Sobo Mumbai Falcons pacer Siddharth Raut is the third-highest wicket-taker. He has picked nine wickets at an average of 10.33

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs MSC Maratha Royals Chance of Winning

SoBo Mumbai Falcons will take on MSC Maratha Royals in the final of the Mumbai T20 2025. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 12. The league returned after a gap of six years and featured numerous India stars.

Both sides have gathered momentum at the right time and are stacked with depth and match-winners. SoBo Falcons, led by Shreyas Iyer, finished the league stage with four wins from five matches and secured a spot in the final after beating NaMo Bandra Blasters by five wickets in the semifinal.

MSC Maratha Royals, meanwhile, brushed aside Eagle Thane Strikers by eight wickets in the second semifinal. Captain Siddhesh Lad led from the front with an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, laced with nine boundaries and a six. Lad has been a pillar of consistency through the campaign and now has his side one win away from a historic title.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons have a better chance of beating MSC Maratha Royals for obvious reasons. In our predictions for the semi-final, we stated that the big match temperament of the big players play a crucial role in the knockout games. Siddhesh Lad led from the front for Royals in the semi-final against Eagle Thane Strikers. Chasing 132, he scored unbeaten 74 runs off 52 balls. Rohan Raje did the magic with the ball earlier. However, the team would be up against the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the finals. Falcons chased down a 131-run target in just 14.4 overs. Iyer did not do much with the bat but his presence in the dressing room has guided Sobo Mumbai Falcons to six wins in five matches. The other batters in the team have also gained form at the right time and this further increases the chance of Sobo Mumbai Falcons to a comfortable win.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons chance of winning - 56%

MSC Maratha Royals chance of winning - 44%

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Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

MSC Maratha Royals will once again rely on their in-form skipper Siddhesh Lad at the top. With 222 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 131.98, Lad has been the backbone of their batting. If he gets going, the momentum could swing firmly in their favour.

For SoBo Mumbai Falcons, Siddharth Raut could prove to be the game-changer. The pacer has picked up nine wickets this season and maintained an impressive economy rate of around six runs per over, making him a key weapon in the final. Among the batters, Mumbai Falcons will be counting on Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 138 runs at a decent average of 27.60 in six matches.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sobo Mumbai Falcons first dismissal to be caught out 1.38 Bet on Batery MSC Maratha Royals first dismissal to be bowled 4.64 Bet on Batery

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction

Both the semi-finals on Tuesday were played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The venue will also host the final on Thursday. Eagle Thane Strikers won the toss and elected to bat first, but MSC Maratha Royals won by eight wickets. In the second semi-final, Sobo Mumbai Falcons elected to field and defeated Bandra Blasters by five wickets. It’s very likely that the team winning the toss would again opt to field first in the big final.

Weather Report

It could be mostly cloudy in Mumbai on Thursday, June 12. With a humidity level of 76 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree Celsius. The precipitation level will be close to 20 percent, and the wind speed will clock 26 km/h.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs MSC Maratha Royals News & Player List

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Player List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shreyanssh Rai, Vinayak Bhoir, Harsh Aghav, Mayuresh Tandel, Amogh Bhatkal, Nishit Balla, Ishan Mulchandani, Akash Parkar, Yash Dickholkar, Amol Tarpure, Kush Kariya, Sai Chhavan, Siddharth Raut, Prem Devkar, Prathamesh Dake

Predicted Playing XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ishan Mulchandani Batter Shreyas Iyer (CAP) Batter Shreyans Rai Batter Vinayak Bhoir All-rounder Harsh Aghav Batter Akash Parkar (wk) Kush Kariya Batter Siddharth Raut Bowler Yash Dickholkar Bowler Kartik Misra Bowler

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Team Form

SOBO Mumbai Falcons have lost just one game in the Mumbai T20 ahead of the final. They won their first match of the tournament through a Super Over against ARCS Andheri. In their second game, they hammered North Mumbai Falcons by nine wickets. On Friday, they defeated Triumph Knights MNE by four wickets. Later, Eagle Thane Strikers defeated them by 36 runs. They defeated Aakash Tigers MWS by five wickets in their last league match. In the semi-final, they breezed past Bandra Blasters with a five-wicket win.

MSC Maratha Royals Player List

Siddhesh Lad, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Dhumal, Khan Awais Naushad, Sahil Jadhav, Naman Jhawar, Maxwell Swaminathan, Varun Rao, Rohan Ghag, Ajay Singh Janu, Chinmay Sutar, Irfan Umair, Parag Khanapurkar, Arman Jaffar, Vaibhav Mali, Yash Gadia, and Shashwat Jagtap.

Predicted Playing XI

Khan Naushad Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Chinmay Sutar Batter Rohan Raje All-rounder Sachin Yadav Batter Vaibhav Mali Batter Arjun Dani Batter Maxwell Swaminathan Bowler Aditya Dhumal Bowler Irfan Umair Bowler Kruthik Hanagavadi Bowler

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

MSC Maratha Royals lost two of their five league stage matches. They lost their last league stage match, and have ended up on the winning side in the two of their last four games.

In the semi-finals on Tuesday, they thrashed Eagle Thane Warriors by eight wickets.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs MSC Maratha Royals Head to Head

The two teams locked horns in the 16th match of the league stage of Mumbai T20 2025. The

match saw Eagle Thane Strikers bundle out Falcons for 115 runs in 15.4 overs to win the match by 36 runs.

Matches: 1

SMF: 0

ETS: 1

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs MSC Maratha Royals Betting Odds

Sobo Mumbai Falcons to score over 50 runs after six overs

As per out prediction Sobo Mumbai Falcons managed to cross the 50-run mark in the first six overs of their innings. They scored 58/1 runs at the end of over number six. In their last league stage match against Aakash Tigers MWS, their openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Ishan Mulchandani forged a 99-run partnership of just 81 balls. However, they scored only 48 runs in the first six overs. However, they are expected to cross the 50-run mark in the powerplay this time. On the contrary, they scored 63 runs for the loss of four wickets in their second-last match even though they were bundled out for 115. In their third-last outing against Eagle Thane Strikers, They scored 54 runs for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay. Looking at these performances, chances are high again that Sobo Mumbai Falcons will score in excess of 50 in the first powerplay.

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Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Batters

Ishan Simran Mulchandani to be SoBo Mumbai Falcons top batter

SoBo Mumbai Falcons batter Ishan Simran Mulchandani has scored 199 runs in six matches with three fifty plus scores including one in the semi-final against Bandra Blasters on Tuesday. Mulchandani has been Falcons best batter and has consistently given them good starts in the league stage. It was Mulchandani's unbeaten 52-run knock that helped the Falcons chase down the 131-run target in just 14.4 overs.

Siddhesh Lad to be MSC Maratha Royals top batter

MSC Maratha Royals captain Siddhesh Lad has been his side's most impressive batter and highest run-scorer in the ongoing T20 Mumbai 2025. Siddhesh scored 74 off 52 deliveries in the semi-final to take Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals to the title clash. Having scored 222 runs at an excellent average of 45.40, Lad would look to lead in the final against SoBo Mumbai Falcons.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers

Siddharth Raut to be SoBo Mumbai Falcons top bowler

Pacer Siddharth Raut picked up four wickets to rattle North Mumbai Panthers in the league stage and has been leading the Falcons’ bowling attack with nine wickets in six matches. He dismissed both the Bandra Blasters opener in the semi-final. With Maratha Royals boasting a star-studded batting line-up, Siddharth will be key to the Falcons’ hopes of containing them in the final.

Maxwell Swaminathan to be MSC Maratha Royals top bowler

Maxwell Swaminathan, the 26-year-old off-spinner for MSC Maratha Royals, has taken seven wickets in six matches this season. He has kept things tight with an economy rate of 7.79 and has been one of the key bowlers for his team. If he can produce a similar performance in the final, his team could lift the title.