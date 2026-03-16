Facts: Angkrish Raghuvanshi recently played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He made 300 runs in the 18th edition of IPL at a strike rate of 139.53 with the highest score of 50.

Divyaansh Saxena hasn’t played a T20 professional match at any competitive level for Mumbai or other franchise leagues. He has represented Mumbai in one first-class match and three List A matches.

SOBO Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Chance of winning

Sobo Mumbai Falcons will meet the North Mumbai Panthers in the seventh match of the T20 Mumbai League 2025. The game will be played on the second day of the tournament and will be hosted at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, June 5. The T20 league makes its return to the fold after a hiatus of six years. It was staged for two successive seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Both teams started their campaign on the opening day with contrasting results. While Sobo Mumbai Falcons won the super over against ARCS Andheri, the North Mumbai Panthers went down against NaMo Bandra Blasters by 40 runs.

The two-time defending champions North Mumbai Panthers are being led by dynamic opener Prithvi Shaw, who is seeking a redemption to his career. Divyansh Saxena, who played as an impact player last night, turned out to be the top-scorer, though a scratchy 42 runs off 38 balls.

Falcons will be excited with the wins against Shivam Dube’s team with Akash Parkar and Siddharth Raut starring with match-winning performances with bat and ball, respectively.

Sobo Mumbai Falcons chances of winning - 60%

North Mumbai Panthers chances of winning - 40%

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SOBO Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers & Betting Tips 2025

Prithvi Shaw is expected to bring his peak game to guide the Panthers to their first win in the season 3. He will hope from other batters like Divyaansh Saxena, Swapnil Salvi, and Ayush Vartak to turn up with crucial elements.

As the Falcons didn’t play a complete game, their big names are yet to be tested in the tournament. Skipper Angkrish Raghuvanshi will be expected to fire from the front given his exposure in the Indian Premier League. Vinayak Bhoir and Ishan Mulchandani are the other names to look out for. Raut will be spearheading the bowling department for the Falcons.

SOBO Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Toss Prediction

The DY Patil Stadium is Mumbai’s third and second full-fledged cricket stadium. The pitch and outfield were prepared with plenty of care as well, including 200 tonnes of soil was flown in from South Africa to ensure a bouncy and true pitch. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first to maximize the runs for a mammoth total.

Weather Report

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region of Navi Mumbai is expected to have partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms. This is a bit different from Wednesday’s prediction where heavy rain was predicted in Mumbai. The wind speed is expected to go up by 25 km/h.

Northern Panthers Players List

Prithvi Shaw (c), Divyansh Saxena, Harshal Jadhav, Prince Badiani, Tanush Kotian, Pravesh Pal, Gaurav Jathar, Ayush Vartak, Dharsh Murkute, Alim Shaikh, Abhigyan Kundu, Swapnil Salvi, Mohith Avasti, Khizer Dafedar, Muzzamil Kadri

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw (c) Dharsh Murukute - Swapnil Salvi (wk) Gaurav Jathar - Divyaansh Saxena - Ayush Sachin Vartak - Sourabh Santosh Singh - Rahul Deepak Sawant - Mohit Anil Avasthi - Prince Devang Badiani - Shaikh Alim Shaikhlal -

Northern Panthers Team form

Northern Panthers have lost the first match of the tournament to NaMo Bandra Blasters by 40 runs. The team has lifted the title in the first two seasons of the tournament.

SOBO Mumbai Falcons Players List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shreyanssh Rai, Vinayak Bhoir, Harsh Aghav, Mayuresh Tandel, Amogh Bhatkal, Nishit Balla, Ishan Mulchandani, Akash Parkar, Yash Dickholkar, Amol Tarpure, Kush Kariya, Sai Chhavan, Siddharth Raut, Prem Devkar, Prathamesh Dake

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (c) Akash Parkar Ishan Mulchandani Amogh Bhatkal Vinayak Bhoir Harsh Aghav Kush Kariya (wk) Siddharth Raut Yash Dickholkar Prem Devkar Kartik Misra

SOBO Falcons Team Form

SOBO Falcons won their first match of the tournament through a Super Over against ARCS Andheri.

SOBO Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Head to Head

The SOBO Mumbai Falcons and North Mumbai Panthers will be facing for the first time in the tournament as the Falcons are new entrants in this season.

SOBO Falcons: 00

North Panthers 00

SOBO Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Betting Odds

Sobo Mumbai Falcons to score 60-plus in powerplay

The Sobo Mumbai Falcons have a formidable opening pair in Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Akash Parkar. Raghuvanshi holds a strike rate of 136.45 and his nonchalant nature to take the attack to the opposition can make it a challenge for the bowling unit. Parkar, on the other hand, single handedly smashed 27 runs in the super over against ARCS Andheri.

SOBO Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Batters

Prithvi Shaw to return to form for Panthers

Although Shaw couldn’t capitise in the first match, getting dismissed for five runs off four balls. Shaw has amassed 2902 runs in 117 matches at an average of 25.01 with the help of 20 fifties and one century.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi to lead Falcons’ charge

In the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, Raghuvanshi is leading Falcons. He didn’t had much part to play in their first match other than being a mere spectator to Aakash Parkar’s blitzkreig.

SOBO Mumbai Falcons vs North Mumbai Panthers Top Bowlers

Siddharth Raut to ride on confidence for Falcons

Siddharth Raut will lead the charge for Falcons. He will be very confident after bowling the Super Over against swashbuckling all-rounder Shivam Dube and young Mumbai batter Musheer Khan. Raut has played for Mumbai’s first-class cricket team, but has shown his tricks with the white ball as recently.

Mohit Avasthi to be Panthers’ experienced campaigner

Mumbai pacer Mohit Avasthi has been a regular for the state association team. He has claimed 44 scalps in 28 innings at an average of 19.56. He was expensive in the first match against the Bandra team, conceding 47 runs from his four-over quota. Avasthi will hope to prove his mettle to help the Shaw-led side to winning ways.