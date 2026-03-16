Facts: Triumph Knights captain Suryakumar Yadav and opener Jigar Rana smashed a fifty each on Wednesday

Maxwell Swaminathan of MSC Maratha Royals picked two wickets against Aakash Tigers MWS

Triumph Knights MNE vs MSC Maratha Royals Chance of Winning

Triumph Knights MNE will take on MSC Maratha Royals in the eighth match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 5. The league has returned after a gap of six years and features numerous India stars.

Triumph Knights MNE lost their first match but still have a high chance of beating MSC Maratha Royals. The first match saw the Knights score 179/7 in 20 overs. However, Thane chased down the target with four balls to spare. The good news is Suryakumar Yadav continued with his IPL form and scored a fifty. On the other hand, MSC Maratha Royals won a 9-over per-side game against Aakash Tigers MWS. However, the glaring issue of not having any recognised star in their line-up remains. Suryakumar Yadav is also an astute leader and a gun batter, and would be raring to get back on the field and hand his team the first win of the season. Opener Jigar Rana also hitting a fifty at the top is another good news for Triumph Knights MNE.

Triumph Knights MNE chances of winning - 65%

MSC Maratha Royals chances of winning - 35%

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Triumph Knights MNE vs MSC Maratha Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Triumph Knights opener Jigar Rana impressed in his first outing, scoring 53 runs off 42 balls. The innings consisted of six fours and two sixes. His knock allowed his team to post a handsome total despite the fall of an early wicket. The batter will once again be in focus on Thursday.

MSC Maratha Royals captain Siddhessh Lad endured a decent start to his Maharashtra Premier League 2025 campaign. Coming out to open the innings, the experienced batter scored 20 runs off 15 balls. The innings consisted of two fours. Lad would once again be key to Maratha's batting.

Match Prediction Best Odds MSC Maratha Royals to hit most fours in the match 2.30 Bet on Batery Triumph Knights MNE to hit most sixes in the match 1.88 Bet on Batery

Triumph Knights MNE vs MSC Maratha Royals Match Toss Prediction

Two matches were held at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Aakash Tigers MWS won the toss and elected to field first against MSC Maratha Royals but lost the match.by eight runs. Bandra Blaster won the toss and elected to bat first against North Mumbai Panthers to win the match by 40 runs. Team batting first won in both the scenarios, therefore opting to bat first looks like a more possible scenario after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It will be mostly sunny in Mumbai on Thursday, June 5. The precipitation level will be close to 20 percent, while the humidity level will hover around 76 percent. The temperature in Mumbai is expected to be close to 28 degree celsius. The wind speed could go up to 8 km/h as per the forecasts.

Triumph Knights MNE vs MSC Maratha Royals News & Player List

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East Player List

Suryakumar Yadav, Sidhaant Aadhhathrao, Ayush Mhatre, Suryansh Shedge, Parikshit Valsangkar, Hrishikesh Gore, Akash Pawar, Shreyas Gurav, Bharat Sudam Patil, Makarand Patil, Sagar Mishra, Shikhar Thakur, Shivam Nirupam, Parth Naik, Yash Chavan, and Minadd Manjrekar.

Predicted Playing XI

Jigar Rana Batter Siddhant Adhatrao Batter Parikshit Valsangkar Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batsman Jay Jain All-rounder Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Makarand Girish Patil Batter Hrishikesh Gore All-rounder Hitesh Kadam Bowler Bharat patil Bowler Akash Pawar Bowler

Triumph Knights Mumbai Team Form

Triumph Knights Mumbai lost their first match of the MPL 2025 season by five runs against Eagle Thane Strikers. Triumph Knights Mumbai North East failed to qualify for the knockout matches in the last edition. They have managed just two wins in their last six games.

MSC Maratha Royals Player List

Siddhesh Lad, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Dhumal, Khan Awais Naushad, Sahil Jadhav, Naman Jhawar, Maxwell Swaminathan, Varun Rao, Rohan Ghag, Ajay Singh Janu, Chinmay Sutar, Irfan Umair, Parag Khanapurkar, Arman Jaffar, Vaibhav Mali, Yash Gadia, and Shashwat Jagtap.

Predicted Playing XI

Khan Naushad Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Chinmay Sutar Batter Rohan Raje All-rounder Sachin Yadav Batter Vaibhav Mali Batter Arjun Dani Batter Maxwell Swaminathan Bowler Aditya Dhumal Bowler Irfan Umair Bowler Kruthik Hanagavadi Bowler

MSC Maratha Royals Team Form

New team MSC Maratha Royals defeated Aakash Tigers MWS by eight runs in their first match of the Maharashtra Premier League 2025.

Triumph Knights MNE vs MSC Maratha Royals Head to Head

The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

Triumph Knights MNE vs MSC Maratha Royals Betting Odds

Triumph Knights MNE to score over 50 runs after six overs

In their first match against Eagle Thane Strikers, Triumph Knights MNE scored 58 runs for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay. They managed the score despite the fall of Siddhant Adhatrao's wicket in the first over. Jigar Rana smashed a fifty and stitched an 88-run stand with Parikshit Valsangkar for the second wicket. The partnership came off just 64 balls. Knights are once again expected to score over 50 runs in the first six overs. Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat at number four, and that means that fall of even two wickets might not be enough to stop Triumph Knights MNE's run flow against MSC Maratha Royals at Wankhede Stadium.

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Triumph Knights MNE vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav to be Triumph Knights MNE top batter

Triumph Knights captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty in the opening match against Eagle Thane Strikers. His unbeaten 50-run knock off 27 balls consisted of eight fours and a six. Yadav stitched a crucial 40-run partnership off 25 balls for the fourth wicket. India's T20I captain recently became the first Mumbai Indians batter to score over 700 runs in IPL history, and he has brought his good form to the MPL. He is set to be amongst the highest run-scorers once again.

Rohan Raje to be MSC Maratha Royals top batter

Rohan Raje was MSC Maratha's most impressive batter against Aakash Tigers in their opening encounter of Maharashtra Premier League 2025. He scored unbeaten 48 runs off 21 balls. The innings consisted of three fours and four sixes. His knock was the difference between the two teams. Raje would be aiming for another impactful knock on Thursday.

Triumph Knights MNE vs MSC Maratha Royals Top Bowlers

Parikshit Valsangkar to be Triumph Knights MNE top bowler

Leg-spinner Parikshit Valsangkar was impressive against Eagle Thane Strikers. He bowled four overs and gave away just 17 runs and picked a wicket. Valsangkar bowled as many as 13 dots. He will be key to Knights' bowling against Maratha Royals.

Maxwell Swaminathan to be MSC Maratha Royals top bowler

Maxwell Swaminathan, the Maratha Royals' off-spinner picked two wickets against Aakash Tigers. He dismissed Jay Bista, and Siddhant Singh. He bowled five dots out of the 12 deliveries he bowled.