Facts: Siddhant Aadhhathrao is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 112 runs in three matches.

Dhanith Rauth with six wickets in three matches is the leading wicket taker for the NaMo Bandra Blasters.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Chance of Winning

The Triumphs Knights MNE are coming off another loss, this time by four wickets against the SoBo Mumbai Falcons. Batting first, the Knights posted 145/5, with wicket-keeper batter Siddhant Aadhhathrao scoring his second consecutive fifty of the season. Suryansh Shedge contributed a quickfire cameo of 49 runs from just 21 balls. However, the Knights' bowlers were once again unable to defend the total, as the Falcons successfully chased down the target in 19.2 overs. Hitesh Kadam was the most effective bowler for the Knights, taking two wickets, while the remaining bowlers each picked up one.

Meanwhile, the NaMo Bandra Blasters secured their second win of the season in a thrilling one-wicket victory against the Aakash Tigers MWS. The Blasters, after being bowled out for 152 runs while batting first, managed to restrict the Tigers to 151/8. Dhanit Raut was the standout bowler for the Blasters, claiming a four-wicket haul. Atharva Poojari also played a crucial role with figures of 2/27, marking the Blasters' second successful defense of a total this season.

Despite two losses the Knights enter this contest as favourites as they have been losing by close margins, expect them to bounce back and make an impact in this fixture.

Triumphs Knights MNE Chance of Winning - 55%

NaMo Bandra Blasters Chance of Winning - 45%

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Triumphs Knights MNE vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Siddhant Aadhhathrao is currently the leading run-scorer in the Mumbai T20, having amassed 112 runs in 3 matches. He has been the mainstay opening batter for the Mumbai North East Knights, scoring half-centuries in his last two matches. After two good knocks, Aadhhathrao will look to carry on his good form against the Bandra Blasters.

Dhrumil Matkar's timely knock of 33 runs in the last match against the Aakash Tigers MWS proved to be match-winning for the Bandra Blasters. Matkar has made useful contributions in both of the Blasters' wins, including scoring 52 runs against the North Mumbai Panthers. He has been a difference-maker in the middle order with his power hitting for the Blasters and is expected to play a key role against the Knights.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Toss Prediction

At Dr. Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, six matches have been played in the Mumbai T20 2025 season. Of these, teams bowling first have won four matches, while those batting first have won two. The Triumphs Knights lost two of their three matches when batting first, whereas the NaMo Bandra Blasters won two of their three matches when bowling first. Given both teams' success when bowling first, we predict that the team winning the toss will elect to bowl.

Weather Report

In Navi Mumbai on Saturday, June 7, expect rain with thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level of 72%. Precipitation is expected to be close to 35%, and wind speeds will reach 13 km/h.

Triumphs Knights MNE News & Players List

Triumphs Knights MNE Players List

Jigar Surendra Rana, Siddhant Aadhhathrao(wk), Parikshit Valsangkar, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Jay Sanjay Jain, Suryansh Shedge, Makarand Giresh Patil, Hrishikesh Bhushan Gore, Bharat Patil, Akash Suryakant Pawar, Minad Manjrekar, Hitesh Kadam, Karan More, Shivam Nirupam, Shikhar Thakur, Sagar Mishra, Shreyas Gurav, Ayush Mhatre, Parth Kunal Naik, Yash Chavan

Predicted Playing XI

Jigar Surendra Rana Batter Siddhant Aadhhathrao Wicket-keeper Parikshit Valsangkar All-rounder Suryakumar Yadav © Batter Jay Sanjay Jain Batter Suryansh Shedge Batter Makrand Giresh Patil All-rounder Hirshikesh Bhushan Gore Bowler Bharat Patil Bowler Yash Chavan Bowler Minad Manjrekar Bowler

Triumphs Knights MNE Recent Form

Trumiphs Knights MNE currently stand at sixth place with one win and two losses. They lost their last match against the SoBo Mumbai Falcons by four wickets.

NaMo Bandra Blasters News & Players List

NaMo Bandra Blasters Players List

Suved Parkar, Vikrant Auto, Akash Anand(w/c), Adeeb Usmani, Shyamsundar Keshkamat, Dhrumil Matkar, Sagarr Chhabriaa, Atif Attarwala, Dhanit Raut, Royston Dias, Parth Ankolekar, Karsh Kothari, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Sawant, Atharva Poojari, Tushar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Rihit Patwal, Tatsat Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Vikrant Atuti Batter Suved Parkar Batter Akash Anand © Wicket-keeper Adeeb Usmani Batter Shyamsundar Keshkamat Batter Dhrumil Matkar All-rounder Sagarr Chhabriaa All-rounder Dhanit Raut Bowler Royston Dias Bowler Tatsat Singh Bowler Atharva Poojari Bowler

NaMo Bandra Blasters Team Form

The NaMo Bandra Blasters currently hold the fourth position in the league, with a record of two wins and one loss in three matches. Their most recent victory was a thrilling one-run win against the Aakash Tigers MWS. This win came after they suffered a significant 97-run defeat to the Eagle Thane Strikers in their second match.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Head to Head Record

The Triumphs Knights MNE and NaMo Bandra Blasters will be facing for the first time in the tournament.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Betting Odds

Namo Bandra Blasters to have a better opening partnership than Triumphs Knights MNE @ 2.05 (Batery Bet)

Triumphs Knights MNE openers are averaging 18 runs per match this season. Both openers are in good form, with the duo of Jigar Surendra Rana and Siddhant Aadhhathrao scoring one and two fifties respectively. However, they haven't fired collectively yet. In contrast, Bandra Blasters openers are averaging 20 runs per innings and have two partnerships of 25 runs or more, proving to be far better than the Knights' openers.

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Triumphs Knights MNE vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav Top Batter for Triumphs Knights MNE

Suryakumar Kumar is coming off a phenomenal IPL season, where he scored over 700 runs in a single edition for the first time in his IPL career. He has carried his good form into the Mumbai T20 tournament scoring 93 runs in 3 matches. He had a poor outing in the last match where he was dismissed for just one run. We back him to bounce back and play a match winning knock to get his team back on track in the tournament.

Dhrumil Matkar Top Batter for NaMo Bandra Blasters

Matkar is the Bandra Blasters' leading run-scorer, with 92 runs in 3 matches. He has surpassed 30 runs in two of those three games, and notably, the Bandra Blasters have won both matches this season when he has reached that mark. Against the Aakash Tigers MWS at Navi Mumbai, Matkar contributed 33 runs from 31 balls. We expect him to maintain his excellent form and make a significant impact with his power hitting.

Triumphs Knights MNE vs NaMo Bandra Blasters Top Bowlers

Parikshit Valsangkar Top Bowler for Truimphs Knights MNE

Parikshit Valsangkar is the go-to bowler for the Triumph Knights in the middle overs. He has been their trump card with his leg-spin troubling the batters. Valsangkar has been successful, picking up five wickets in three matches. The conditions are expected to favour the wrist spinners and we back Valsangkar to once again weave his magic against the Bandra Blasters.

Dhanith Raut Top Bowler for NaMo Bandra Blasters

Dhanith Raut bowled a magnificent spell of 4/30 in the last match against The Tigers MWS, and he has picked up a total of six wickets in three matches. Raut has regularly provided breakthroughs for the Bandra Blasters in both the powerplay and death overs. With him bowling the key overs, where batters will be looking to score most of their runs, he has the best chance of scalping wickets. We back him to bag more wickets than all other bowlers for the Bandra Blasters.