Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
AFG
66%
Chance of Winning
BANG
34%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Odi
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Facts:
- With 216 runs, Ibrahim Zadran was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy.
- With 243 runs, Jaker Ali is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in this calendar year.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Afghanistan got battered in the T20i series against Bangladesh but in the ODIs, they have managed to turn things around and have looked great in the first two games. Afghanistan have dominated this series as they won the opening game by five wickets and in the last match they beat Bangladesh by 81 runs.
Expectations were high even though Bangladesh were the underdogs in this series as they won the T20i series 3-0. So far in this series they have struggled to compete as they have lost back to back games against Afghanistan and trail the series 2-0. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 66%
- Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 34%
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a decent series in the T20 format but has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format. In the last match he scored 11 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has batted in the top half in the ODI format but has struggled to make an impact. Prior to this series he scored 55 runs in five matches and in the last game he scored four which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Afghanistan
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan Player List
Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Saleem, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batter
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Rahmat Shah
|
Batter
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Fareed Ahmad
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan have been brilliant so far in this series as they have taken a 2-0 lead as they head into the final game.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saif Hassan
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Tawhid Hridoy
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jaker Ali
|
Batter
|
Nurul Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Rishad Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Tanvir Islam
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh have struggled in the ODI format as they have lost five of the last six matches in this calendar year.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Bangladesh hold a slight edge in this fixture against Afghanistan 11-10.Both sides went head to head twice so far and Afghanistan won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Afghanistan: 10
Bangladesh: 11
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh
Afghanistan and Bangladesh headed into the final game of the series after what has been a one sided series thus far. In the T20is it was Bangladesh who dominated the series as they won the series 3-0 and in the ODIs it has been Afghanistan who have been a far better side thus far as they have taken a 2-0 lead and would be hoping to close out the series with a perfect record. Bangladesh openers have struggled in both matches thus far as they have managed an opening stand of 18 and 0 and in both matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Afghanistan will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Odi
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’ top batter
Ibrahim Zadran was sensational in the last match as he scored 95 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game. He is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Towhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter
Towhid Hridoy has struggled for consistency but has been great so far in this series. In the two matches he has scored 56 and 24 and is the leading run scorer thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler
Rashid Khan was sensational in the last game as he bagged five wickets and took his team over the line. So far in two games he has bagged eight wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler
Taskin Ahmed has been sensational for Bangladesh in this calendar year as he is the leading wicket taker in T20 format for his side and we expect him to have a similar impact in the ODIs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
- Afghanistan to win - 1.50 (PariMatch)
- Bangladesh to win - 2.59 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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