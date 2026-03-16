Facts: With 216 runs, Ibrahim Zadran was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy.

With 243 runs, Jaker Ali is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Afghanistan got battered in the T20i series against Bangladesh but in the ODIs, they have managed to turn things around and have looked great in the first two games. Afghanistan have dominated this series as they won the opening game by five wickets and in the last match they beat Bangladesh by 81 runs.

Expectations were high even though Bangladesh were the underdogs in this series as they won the T20i series 3-0. So far in this series they have struggled to compete as they have lost back to back games against Afghanistan and trail the series 2-0. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 66%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 34%

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a decent series in the T20 format but has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format. In the last match he scored 11 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has batted in the top half in the ODI format but has struggled to make an impact. Prior to this series he scored 55 runs in five matches and in the last game he scored four which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Afghanistan 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Saleem, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have been brilliant so far in this series as they have taken a 2-0 lead as they head into the final game.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Tawhid Hridoy All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Batter Nurul Hasan All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Tanvir Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have struggled in the ODI format as they have lost five of the last six matches in this calendar year.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Bangladesh hold a slight edge in this fixture against Afghanistan 11-10.Both sides went head to head twice so far and Afghanistan won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Afghanistan: 10

Bangladesh: 11

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Afghanistan and Bangladesh headed into the final game of the series after what has been a one sided series thus far. In the T20is it was Bangladesh who dominated the series as they won the series 3-0 and in the ODIs it has been Afghanistan who have been a far better side thus far as they have taken a 2-0 lead and would be hoping to close out the series with a perfect record. Bangladesh openers have struggled in both matches thus far as they have managed an opening stand of 18 and 0 and in both matches they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Afghanistan will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Ibrahim Zadran was sensational in the last match as he scored 95 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game. He is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Towhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Towhid Hridoy has struggled for consistency but has been great so far in this series. In the two matches he has scored 56 and 24 and is the leading run scorer thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan was sensational in the last game as he bagged five wickets and took his team over the line. So far in two games he has bagged eight wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taskin Ahmed has been sensational for Bangladesh in this calendar year as he is the leading wicket taker in T20 format for his side and we expect him to have a similar impact in the ODIs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.