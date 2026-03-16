Facts: With 216 runs, Ibrahim Zadran was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy.

With 225 runs, Jaker Ali is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Afghanistan headed into this series after a disappointing performance in the T20i series against Bangladesh as they got outplayed in the series as they lost 3-0. In the opening game of this series, Afghanistan managed to turn things around as they were sensational with the ball. Afghanistan won the game with five wickets to spare.

Bangladesh have done well in the T20 format in the recent past but have struggled to compete in the ODIs as they head into this game after five defeats in the last six matches. They would be hoping to bounce back in this series. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 67%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 33%

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rahmanullah Gurbaz had a decent series in the T20 format but has struggled to make an impact in the ODI format. In the last match he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has batted in the top half in the ODI format but has struggled to make an impact. Prior to this series he scored 55 runs in five matches and even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Afghanistan 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Abu Dhabi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Saleem, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Sediqullah Atal Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have two wins in four ODI matches in this calendar year. They lead the series 1-0.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Tawhid Hridoy All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Batter Nurul Hasan All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Tanvir Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have struggled in the ODI format as they have lost four of the last five matches in this calendar year.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Bangladesh hold a slight edge in this fixture against Afghanistan 11-9. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Afghanistan won the game.

Head to Head

Afghanistan: 09

Bangladesh: 11

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Afghanistan and Bangladesh headed into this game after Afghanistan dominated the opening game of the series. Both sides played T20i prior to this series and Bangladesh dominated the series 3-0. In the last game, Bangladesh batted first and were restricted to 221 runs after a brilliant bowling by the Afghanistan spinners. Afghanistan managed to chase the target with ease and they won the game with five wickets to spare. Afghanistan also had a better opening partnership on the day. Bangladesh has lost five of the last six matches and we expect them to struggle once again. We believe Afghanistan will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Odi Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Ibrahim Zadran had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 23 off 25 balls. He has been one of the most consistent batters for Afghanistan in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jaker Ali to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Jaker Ali struggled in the opening game against Afghanistan regardless, we are going to back him once again as with 225 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Even though Rashid Khan has underperformed in the ODIs , he remains the biggest threat for Afghanistan as in the opening game he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Taskin Ahmed has been sensational for Bangladesh in this calendar year as he is the leading wicket taker in T20 format for his side and we expect him to have a similar impact in the ODIs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.