Facts: Steve Hogan was the leading run scorer in the last ODI series against India U19.

With 355 runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run scorer for India U19 in this calendar year.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19 travelled last year to India and they struggled to compete in the ODIs and Tests. India U19 dominated the ODI series as they beat Australia U19 3-0. Australia U19 head into this series as massive underdogs even though they are playing at home and would be hoping to make a winning start this term.

India U19 head into this series after a phenomenal performance against England u19 prior to this series. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the charge for India U19 as they won the series 3-2. Last year they beat Australia U19 at home. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia U19’ chances of winning - 42%

India U19’ chances of winning - 58%

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Australia U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Simon Budge struggled to make an impact last year when Aus U19 struggled against India U19. Budge played two matches in the series and scored 42 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was class against England in the last outing as he dominated the series. He played five matches and scored 355 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Simon Budge, Alex Turner, Steve Hogan, Will Malajczuk, Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Charles Lachmund, Ben Gordan, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper

Predicted Playing XI

Will Malajczuk Batter Steve Hogan Batter Tom Hogan Batter Charles Lachmund Batter Simon Budge Wicket-keeper Yash Deshmukh Batter Aryan Sharma All-rounder Hayden Schiller All-rounder Alex Lee Young Bowler Kasey Barton Bowler Jayden Draper Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 went head to head against India U19 last year and they lost the series 3-0.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batter Vihaan Malhotra All-rounder Rahul Kumar All-rounder Harvansh Singh Wicket-keeper R S Ambrish Batter Kanishk Chouhan All-rounder D Deepesh All-rounder Aman Chauhan Bowler Naman Pushpak Bowler Anmoljeet Singh Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 head into this series after a series win against England 3-2.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

India U19 have dominated against Australia U19 in the past 26-15. Both sides went head to head back in Sep 2024 and India U19 won the series.

Head to Head

Australia U19: 15

India U19: 26

Australia U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to score more than Australia U19 in the powerplay

Australia U19 and India U19 go head to head in the opening game of the series. Looking at the two sides we expect high scoring games in this series.India U19 probably have the most dominating opening lineup with both players Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have already showcased their class in the IPL this season and then both players dominated against England U19. We believe India U19 will outscore Australia U19 in the powerplay.

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Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

Steve Hogan to be Australia U19’ top batter

Steve Hogan was the shining light in what was a dismal tour for Australia U19 last year against India U19. Hogan scored 146 runs and was the leading run scorer in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayush Mhatre to be India U19’ top batter

Ayush Mhatre was incredible in the last Test series against England U19 as he was the leading run scorer in the series. We expect him to carry on his form in ODI format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

Hayden Schiller to be Australia U19’ top bowler

Hayden Schiller has been the standout bowler in ODI format. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the last 12 months as he has bagged 46 wickets in ODI format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kanishk Chouhan to be India U19’ top bowler

Kanishk Chouhan has been outstanding since he made his debut for India U19. In the last series against England he bagged eight wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.