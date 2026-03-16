Facts: Steve Hogan was the leading run scorer in the last ODI series against India U19.

With 393 runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run scorer for India U19 in this calendar year.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19 travelled last year to India and they struggled to compete in the ODIs and Tests and it was the same story in the opening game of the series as the Visitors dominated the opening game and they took the 1-0 lead. Australia U19 would be hoping to bounce back and level the series in the upcoming game.

India U19 headed into this series as clear favourites and they dominated the opening game of the series with the ball. They restricted Australia to just 225 runs in 50 overs and managed to chase down the target with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia U19’ chances of winning - 32%

India U19’ chances of winning - 68%

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Australia U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Simon Budge struggled to make an impact last year when Aus U19 struggled against India U19. In the opening game of the series he got out on a duck which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was class against England in the last outing as he dominated the series and he continued his form in the opening game as he scored 38 off 22 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Simon Budge (wk), Alex Turner, Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk (c), Yash Deshmukh, Hayden Schiller, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, Alex Lee Young

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Turner Batter Steve Hogan Batter Will Malajczuk Batter Yash Deshmukh Batter Simon Budge Wicket-keeper Tom Hogan Batter Aryan Sharma All-rounder John James All-rounder Hayden Schiller Bowler Ben Gordon Bowler Charles Lachmund Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 went head to head against India U19 last year and they lost the series 3-0. They lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batter Vihaan Malhotra All-rounder Vedant Trivedi All-rounder Abhigyan Kundu Wicket-keeper Rahul Kumar Batter RS Ambrish All-rounder Kanishk Chouhan All-rounder Henil Patel Bowler Naman Pushpak Bowler Kishan Kumar Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 head into this series after a series win against England 3-2. They won the opening game of the series.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

India U19 have dominated against Australia U19 in the past 27-15. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and India U19 won the game.

Head to Head

Australia U19: 15

India U19: 27

Australia U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to score more than Australia U19 in the powerplay

Australia U19 and India U19 go head to head after a pretty dominant win by the visitors in the opening game of the series. As we expected, it was the powerplay that was the main difference between the two sides. Australia u19 batted first in the match and they scored 36 runs in the first ten overs and lost four wickets in the powerplay. They posted 225 runs in fifth overs. It turned out to be an easy run chase and India U19 scored 75 runs in the powerplay and they won the game with seven wickets to spare. We believe India U19 would once again outscore Australia U19 in the powerplay.

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Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

Steve Hogan to be Australia U19’ top batter

Steve Hogan was the shining light in what was a dismal tour for Australia U19 last year against India U19, in the opening game he was brilliant as he scored 39 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayush Mhatre to be India U19’ top batter

Ayush Mhatre was incredible in the last Test series against England U19 as he was the leading run scorer in the series. He struggled in the opening game but we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

Hayden Schiller to be Australia U19’ top bowler

Hayden Schiller did not have a great start to the series regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Australia U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kanishk Chouhan to be India U19’ top bowler

Kanishk Chouhan continued his brilliant form in the opening game as he bagged two wickets. In the last series against England he bagged eight wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.