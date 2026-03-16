Facts: Steve Hogan was the leading run scorer in the last ODI series against India U19.

With 463 runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the leading run scorer for India U19 in this calendar year.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19’s struggles continued in the last game as they once again fell short in what was a decisive game between the two teams. Australia U19 bowlers failed to show up once again as they conceded 300 runs in 50 overs and had no answer in the run chase as Australia U19 lost the game by 51 runs.

India U19 have dominated this fixture in the past few years and they have continued their domination in this series as they have managed to win each of the first two games and have already sealed a series win this term with one game to spare. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia U19’ chances of winning - 25%

India U19’ chances of winning - 75%

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Australia U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Simon Budge struggled to make an impact last year when Aus U19 struggled against India U19 and in the two games thus far he has scored 0 and 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Expectations were high for Ayush Mhatre to do well in this series but so far he has struggled to make an impact as in two matches he has scored 6 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Simon Budge (wk), Alex Turner, Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk (c), Yash Deshmukh, Hayden Schiller, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, Alex Lee Young

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Turner Batter Steve Hogan Batter Will Malajczuk Batter Yash Deshmukh Batter Simon Budge Wicket-keeper Tom Hogan Batter Aryan Sharma All-rounder John James All-rounder Hayden Schiller Bowler Ben Gordon Bowler Charles Lachmund Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 went head to head against India U19 last year and they lost the series 3-0. They trail the series 2-0 this term.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batter Vihaan Malhotra All-rounder Vedant Trivedi All-rounder Abhigyan Kundu Wicket-keeper Rahul Kumar Batter RS Ambrish All-rounder Kanishk Chouhan All-rounder Henil Patel Bowler Naman Pushpak Bowler Kishan Kumar Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 head into this series after a series win against England 3-2. They have won both games thus far in this series.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

India U19 have dominated against Australia U19 in the past 28-15. Both sides went head to head twice this season and India U19 lead 2-0.

Head to Head

Australia U19: 15

India U19: 28

Australia U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to score more than Australia U19 in the powerplay

Australia U19 and India U19 go head to head in the final ODI game with the visitors already secured a series win this term. They have been the most dominant team in this fixture for the past few years. Australia U19 were the underdogs in this series but still they would be disappointed with the manner of defeats in the first two games at home. In the last match India U19 batted first and they scored 300 runs in the first innings. The home side once again struggled in the batting department as they lost the game by 51 runs and once again India U19 were the better side in the powerplay which makes us believe they will once again outscore Australia U19 in the powerplay in the upcoming game.

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Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

Steve Hogan to be Australia U19’ top batter

Steve Hogan struggled to make an impact in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as Hogan has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be India U19’ top batter

Vaibhav Suryavanshi heads into this game after an incredible innings in the last match as he scored 70 off 68 balls. Suryavanshi is the leading run scorer for India in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

Hayden Schiller to be Australia U19’ top bowler

Hayden Schiller did not have a great start to the series regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Australia U19 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kanishk Chouhan to be India U19’ top bowler

Kanishk Chouhan continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. He has bagged four wickets in two matches and was the leading wicket taker against England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.