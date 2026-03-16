Australia vs India Match Prediction
AUS
55%
Chance of Winning
IND
45%
Parimatch
Melbet
Odi
Perth Stadium, Perth
Facts:
- With 297 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Australia in this calendar year.
- With 447 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year.
Australia vs India Chance of Winning
The World Champions have struggled in the ODI format in this calendar year as they were disappointing in the Champions Trophy earlier this season and in the last series they went head to head against South Africa and they lost the series 2-1. Australia have lost three of the last four matches and would be hoping to turn things around.
India have been sensational in the ODI format in the last few years. They were sensational in the Champions Trophy earlier this season as they went all the way and won the Championship. Since then India has not played an ODI game. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia’ chances of winning - 55%
- India’ chances of winning - 45%
Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Even though Travis Head has struggled for form lately, he has been terrific in ODI format. He has scored 297 runs in this calendar year and is the leading run scorer for Australia which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Shreyas Iyer has been sensational in ODI format for India as he has been consistent and played a key role in the Champions Trophy earlier this season. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5
India Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Australia
Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Perth during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Batter
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Cooper Connolly
|
Batter
|
Cameron Green
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Nathan Ellis
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia have been disappointing in the ODI format in this calendar year. They head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
KL Rahul
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Nitish Kumar Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India haven’t played ODIs since the Champions Trophy. They have won eight games in a row.
Australia vs India Head to Head
Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against India 84-58. Both sides went head to head in the Champions Trophy and India won the game.
Head to Head
Australia: 84
India: 58
Australia vs India Betting Odds
Australia to have a better opening partnership than India
Australia and India go head to head for the first time since the playoffs in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Australia batted first in the game and posted 264 runs in the first innings. India dominated the run chase as they managed to chase the target in 49th over and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. Australia have struggled to make an impact in the ODIs since they lost the series against South Africa 2-1. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Australia lost the series at home, they have a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Australia vs India
Odi
Perth Stadium, Perth, Perth
Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Australia vs India Top Batters
Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter
Mitchell Marsh heads into this series after a sensational performance against New Zealand in T20 format. So far in three games he has scored 206 runs with an average of 68.67 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter
Shubman Gill has been sensational in the Red ball cricket since he took over the captaincy role, in ODIs Gill has scored 447 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs India Top Bowlers
Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis has been incredible for Australia in whiteball cricket in the last 12 months. So far in this calendar year he has bagged 10 wickets in five matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mohammed Siraj to be India’ top bowler
Mohammed Siraj has been brilliant for India in all formats, with the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj is the standout bowler for India and we expect him to make an instant impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Australia to win - 1.85 (PariMatch)
- India to win - 1.96 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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