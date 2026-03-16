Facts: With 297 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Australia in this calendar year.

With 447 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

The World Champions have struggled in the ODI format in this calendar year as they were disappointing in the Champions Trophy earlier this season and in the last series they went head to head against South Africa and they lost the series 2-1. Australia have lost three of the last four matches and would be hoping to turn things around.

India have been sensational in the ODI format in the last few years. They were sensational in the Champions Trophy earlier this season as they went all the way and won the Championship. Since then India has not played an ODI game. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 55%

India’ chances of winning - 45%

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Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Even though Travis Head has struggled for form lately, he has been terrific in ODI format. He has scored 297 runs in this calendar year and is the leading run scorer for Australia which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer has been sensational in ODI format for India as he has been consistent and played a key role in the Champions Trophy earlier this season. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Australia 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Perth during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Batter Travis Head Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Cameron Green Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Mitchell Owen Batter Nathan Ellis All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have been disappointing in the ODI format in this calendar year. They head into this game after three defeats in the last four matches.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Rohit Sharma Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Axar Patel All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

India Team Form

India haven’t played ODIs since the Champions Trophy. They have won eight games in a row.

Australia vs India Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against India 84-58. Both sides went head to head in the Champions Trophy and India won the game.

Head to Head

Australia: 84

India: 58

Australia vs India Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India

Australia and India go head to head for the first time since the playoffs in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Australia batted first in the game and posted 264 runs in the first innings. India dominated the run chase as they managed to chase the target in 49th over and eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. Australia have struggled to make an impact in the ODIs since they lost the series against South Africa 2-1. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Australia lost the series at home, they have a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs India Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh heads into this series after a sensational performance against New Zealand in T20 format. So far in three games he has scored 206 runs with an average of 68.67 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Shubman Gill has been sensational in the Red ball cricket since he took over the captaincy role, in ODIs Gill has scored 447 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis has been incredible for Australia in whiteball cricket in the last 12 months. So far in this calendar year he has bagged 10 wickets in five matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammed Siraj to be India’ top bowler

Mohammed Siraj has been brilliant for India in all formats, with the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj is the standout bowler for India and we expect him to make an instant impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.