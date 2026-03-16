Facts: With 333 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer for Australia in this calendar year.

With 466 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Australia continued their domination in this series as in the last game once again they outplayed India in all departments. India batted first once again they struggled to negate the new ball as they were restricted to 264 runs in 50 overs and Australia managed to chase the target and won the game with two wickets to spare.

On the other hand, India have failed to show up in the first two games and are 2-0 down in this series. India would be hoping to end this series on a positive note especially with the T20i series against Australia on the horizon. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

India’ chances of winning - 55%

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Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Even though Travis Head did well in the last match as he scored 28 but still didn’t look comfortable at all. Head’s form has been a cause of concern and we expect him to score low in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma was sensational in the Champions Trophy earlier this year but did not have a great start to the series. In the last game, he managed to turn things around and scored 73 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 32.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Under 30.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Australia 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past 92-62. The last eight matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Batter Travis Head Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Matthew Short Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Mitchell Owen Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Nathan Ellis All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia did not have a great run in the 2025 but they have dominated this series so far and are 2-0 up.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill Batter Rohit Sharma Batter Virat Kohli Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Axar Patel All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler

India Team Form

India headed into this series after eight wins in a row but have struggled to compete thus far and have lost both games in the series.

Australia vs India Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against India 86-58. Both sides went head to head twice and in both games Australia won the game.

Head to Head

Australia: 86

India: 58

Australia vs India Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India

Australia and India headed into the final game of the series after the home side had dominated both games thus far and Australia had already sealed the series heading into the final game. India headed into this series after a lot of uncertainties surrounding the ODI format and considering how the first two games went, we have more questions than answers as the balance of the side is one of the biggest concerns in this format. On the other hand Australia's ODI setup has been pretty evident and even though they struggled earlier this season, they have stuck with the setup and it seems as if it has finally paid off. We expect Australian openers to dominate in this game and to end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs India Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’ top batter

Mitchell Marsh did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational so far in this calendar year and was brilliant in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyas Iyer to be India’ top batter

Shreyas Iyer did not have a great start to the series but he bounced back in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century. He has been pretty consistent in the ODI format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’ top bowler

Adam Zampa missed the opening game but returned in the starting lineup in the last match and single handedly dominated the Indian middle order. He bagged four wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mohammed Siraj to be India’ top bowler

Mohammed Siraj did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in all formats and we expect him to step up which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.