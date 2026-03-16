Facts: Australia have won all 5 ODIs they have played at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, Queensland.

Among the currently active players, Kagiso Rabada is the highest wicket-taker in games involving Australia and South Africa with 30 wickets in 16 games.

Australia vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Australia have made a horde of changes since the semi-final loss in the Champions Trophy with them looking to overcome the loss of experienced players Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, who have retired from the format. They’ve brought in Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, and Cameron Green while Matt Kuhnemann and Marnus Labuschagne have also been roped in. Their recent ODI run - one win in eight games - is something that they’ll be looking to put behind them when they host South Africa in the 50-over format.

The return of Temba Bavuma for the ODI format will give the inexperienced Proteas side the much-needed impetus they need to pull off the unthinkable in Australia. Their new approach of looking to go after the ball may not have reaped the rewards they were looking for, but has earned them a lot of praise. Veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj is expected to feature for them as would Wiaan Mulder and Matthew Breetzke.

Australia Chance of Winning - 70%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 30%

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Australia vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The pitch at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, Queensland favours bowlers with only one team managing to cross the 250-run mark in the 5 ODIs played at the venue. The average score at the venue has been 175 in the 50-over format. While that score could be misleading with Bangladesh capitulating in both the matches they’ve played, the average in the three games - 208 - between New Zealand and Australia doesn’t inspire much confidence either.

We’re expecting the bowlers to shine through and are backing early wickets to fall in the match. Both teams like to deploy an all-out approach in limited overs cricket, which is likely to see them lose early wickets. Hence, we’re tempted by odds of 1.87 each on Parimatch for Australia to lose their first wicket before scoring 30 and South Africa failing to cross 27 before one of their openers departs.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa’s Temba Bavuma to score over 28.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia to hit more fours in the match 1.50 Bet on Batery Australia to have the better opening partnership 1.67 Bet on Batery

Australia vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The five ODIs that Cazaly’s Stadium has hosted has seen Australia manage a clean sweep with three wins over neighbours New Zealand and two victories against Bangladesh. While the first three games saw them chase the target down, the two most recent matches have gone their way after they batted first. With it being the first ODI that the two teams are playing in 2 years, both teams will want to lay the marker down as early as possible and hence, we’re expecting the teams to opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

While there’s a 57% humidity forecast in Cairns, the temperature is to be pleasant with the mercury hovering between 17 and 27 degrees celsius. There’s next to no chance of rain so fans can expect a full game to be played at the venue.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, and Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Allrounder Josh Inglis Batter Travis Head Batter Cameron Green Allrounder Marnus Labuschange Batter Alex Carey Wicketkeeper Cooper Connolly Allrounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

When was the last time anyone said that Australia have only won once in the last eight games? While two of the matches were abandoned, that run contains 6 losses and just a solitary win. The Aussies will be keen to return to winning ways at home.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Temba Bavuma Batter Aiden Markram Allrounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorious Wicketkeeper Dewald Brevis Allrounder Matthew Breetzke Batter Corbin Bosch Allrounder Wiaan Mulder Allrounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

The Proteas have won twice in the last five games, which also includes two losses while their scheduled game against Australia was abandoned. Their most recent loss came in the Champions Trophy against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

The Proteas are the only team in world cricket to have a positive head-to-head record against Australia in ODIs. They have 55 wins against the Aussies as compared to 51 losses. The two teams haven’t played each other in ODI cricket since the 2023 World Cup where Australia defeated South Africa in the semis and went on to lift the Cup.

Head to Head

Australia: 55

South Africa: 51

Tied: 3

No Result: 1

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

Expect early wickets to fall in the match

Both teams have undergone a horde of changes in recent years in ODI cricket. While the visitors have a largely young squad barring Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, the hosts have seen their stars retire and wholesale changes being made in the team. The top order, especially, has seen plenty of combinations with none of the partnerships working out so far in recent games. South Africa have lost a wicket in the first 6 overs in each of their previous three games while Australia have lost five of their batters in the opening six overs in their last three ODIs. We’ve also seen 8 wickets fall in the opening six overs in the last four games played between the two teams. Hence, we’re expecting the powerplay overs to go the way of the bowlers.

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Australia vs South Africa Top Batters

Josh Inglis to be Australia’s top batsman

Josh Inglis is Australia’s most in-form batter in ODI cricket in recent games. In the past 9 one-day matches that the 30-year-old has played, he has scored 263 runs including a century two games ago against India. We’re expecting the wicketkeeper-batsman to do well at home, where he averages over 32 in the format.

Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’s top batsman

South Africa’s 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has only played two one-day internationals so far, but he has been absolutely sensational in them. He made his debut with a 150-run knock against New Zealand before backing it up with 83 runs versus Pakistan. Matthew Breetzke, despite his lack of 50-over experience, is our pick to be the best batsman from the Proteas.

Australia vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’s top bowler

Recently roped in for the 50-over format, Ben Dwarshuis has played just 5 games in the format, but has taken 9 wickets in that period. The 31-year-old comes into the series on the back of a 5-wicket return in the recently concluded T20 series and looks in good form.

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’s top bowler

Kagiso Rabada has had a very productive 2024/25 season in ODI cricket. The 30-year-old pacer has taken 11 wickets in the 5 games he played last season, taking a wicket in each of the games. While Kwena Maphaka has stolen all the limelight, Rabada has silently gone about his business and will be the Proteas’ main attacking threat in the ODIs in the teenager’s absence.