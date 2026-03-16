Facts: South African spinner Keshav Maharaj moved to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI bowlers’ rankings after his 5-wicket haul against Australia in the first game.

Australia have lost five of the previous 6 games they have played against South Africa in ODI cricket.

Australia vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Australia’s horrid run in ODI cricket continued with their sixth loss in their last seven games. They were undone by the Proteas’ spin bowling, losing six wickets before they crossed the 100-run mark. Captain Mitchell Marsh was the only batsman who could hold his head high after the game, ending the match with 88 runs - nearly half of his team’s total.

South Africa have pleasantly surprised all cricket fans during their Tour of Australia. They narrowly lost in the T20I series, but started the ODI series in sensational fashion. Three of the top 4 scored half centuries to help the team post 296 runs before Keshav Maharaj posted his career best figures - 5/33 - to complete a 98-run win for the visitors. The team, however, have been dealt a blow with Kagiso Rabada ruled out of the series due to a swollen ankle with teenage pacer Kwena Maphaka replacing him in the squad.

Australia Chance of Winning - 67%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 33%

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Australia vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay sports a good pitch to bat on. The women’s series between India and Australia saw teams chase down targets of 275, 265, and 226. The par score for the men’s game, as per experts, is around the 280-run mark. Hence, we’re backing the batsmen to do well in the match.

Opener Aiden Markram top scored for the visitors in the first game and we’re expecting him to do well on a pitch that favours batsmen more. For the hosts, the openers impressed in the first game and we wouldn’t bet against seeing a repeat of the same. Mitchell Marsh, in particular, looked impressive at the top of the order and we feel he’ll go big once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Aiden Markram to score over 27.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa to score over 26.5 runs for the first wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia to hit more sixes 1.82 Bet on Batery

Australia vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

It has been over three decades that the venue is hosting a men’s ODI. India and Australia Women, however, played thrice in 2021 with the teams successfully chasing the target down on each occasion. While the first game of the ODI series between Australia and South Africa was won by the team that batted first, we don’t think the captain that wins the toss will go against the ground’s history. Hence, we’re backing teams to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Mackay shows next to no chance of rain with winds of 11 to 19 km per hour blowing through. The temperature is expected to be between 18 and 24 degrees celsius but it is likely to be a humid day.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, and Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Allrounder Josh Inglis Batter Travis Head Batter Cameron Green Allrounder Marnus Labuschange Batter Alex Carey Wicketkeeper Cooper Connolly Allrounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

In the last five games, Australia have won just once, losing two games while the other two matches didn’t see a result. Against South Africa, they have won just once since September 2023 - a run of six matches.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Temba Bavuma Batter Aiden Markram Allrounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Ryan Rickleton Wicketkeeper Dewald Brevis Allrounder Matthew Breetzke Batter Prenelan Subrayen Allrounder Wiaan Mulder Allrounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

The win in the series opener definitely boosted the Proteas’ confidence after two demoralizing defeats against New Zealand in the recently concluded tri-series in Zimbabwe. They have won thrice in the previous five games.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa extended their lead over Australia in the head-to-head record in ODI cricket to 5 games with a win in the series opener. The Aussies have defeated the Proteas only once in the last six matches.

Head to Head

Australia: 51

South Africa: 56

Tied: 3

No Result: 1

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

Batsmen to go big at the start of the innings

Both teams started well in the first ODI before the slow bowlers wreaked havoc. The top 4 batters combined posted four fifties in the game with the visitors contributing with three half-centuries and Mitchell Marsh emerging as the top run scorer. The opening batsmen look in good touch for both teams with Australia posting 60 runs before losing Travis Head while South Africa scored 92 before they lost their first wicket. We’re not only backing the openers to do well but the batting unit, as a whole, to make the most of the field restrictions.

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Australia vs South Africa Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’s top batsman

33-year-old allrounder Mitchell Marsh ended the T20 series with a half century and he carried that form into the first ODI. The team captain top scored in the game, posting 88 runs despite Keshav Maharaj being at his lethal best. This was his fifth half century against the Proteas and we are backing him to add to that tally in more favourable conditions.

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’s top batsman

Batting at the top of the order, experienced batsman Aiden Markram smashed 9 fours en route to an 82-run knock. He set the tone at the start, with the batsmen that followed him building on it. Australia are one of his favourite opponents in 50-over cricket - completing a hundred and three fifties in 12 games against them.

Australia vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’s top bowler

Pacer Ben Dwarshuis took two wickets in the series opener, which was just the sixth ODI of his career. The 31-year-old impressed despite the pitch heavily favouring the slow bowlers and we’re expecting him to continue his brilliant form in Mackay.

Keshav Maharaj to be South Africa’s top bowler

The newly-crowned top-ranked bowler in ODI cricket - Keshav Maharaj - is our pick to be the best bowler from the visitors’ stable in the game. In Rabada’s absence, the onus will be on the 35-year-old to trouble the Aussie batters. We are backing him to build on the 5-wicket haul he got in Darwin, which was also, incidentally, his career-best figures.