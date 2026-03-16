Facts: Australia have been bowled out for under 200 four games in a row - a first for the team in ODI cricket.

South Africa are the only team to have more wins than losses against Australia in ODI cricket.

Australia vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Australia have won just once in their last eight games in ODI cricket. Losses in the previous two games have led to the Aussies losing their second ODI series on the bounce, having lost to Pakistan last year. South Africa

The Proteas can rest easy having won the ODI series at the first time of asking. The entire team played as a unit with both the batsmen and the bowlers performing well. Captain Temba Bavuma was rested for the second game but is expected to take to the field in the third ODI with the medical team carefully managing his minutes. Spinner Prenelan Subrayen will be sidelined despite being available to play after he was reported for a suspect action.

Australia Chance of Winning - 67%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 33%

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Australia vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The hosts have been in extremely dismal form with the bat, getting bowled out under 200 in four consecutive games - their worst run at home in ODI cricket. The visitors, however, highlighted the batting-friendly pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay with their performances in the second game. Hence, we’re expecting the batsmen to find some joy in the final game.

We’re backing the batters to do well in the game. Opener Aiden Markram top scored for the visitors in the first game and while he couldn’t get going in the second ODI, it isn’t like him to fail twice in a row. The hosts will need their openers to fire and Mitchell Marsh looks in decent touch. The team captain comes into the game on the back of 106 runs in the previous two matches. We feel these two batsmen could go big in the game.

Australia vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

South Africa opted to bat first in the previous ODI after winning the toss. They ended up on the winning side to seal the series win in Mackay. There isn’t a lot of evidence on how the pitch behaves at the venue, we are going by the second match of the series and backing the captain that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

The teams are in for a pleasant day in Mackay as the series draws to a close. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees for most of the game with it going up to 26 degrees in the afternoon, a time when the wind is likely to pick up to keep the players cool. There’s no forecast of rain and hence, we are expecting a full game to be played at the venue.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, and Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Allrounder Josh Inglis Batter Travis Head Batter Cameron Green Allrounder Marnus Labuschange Batter Alex Carey Wicketkeeper Aaron Hardie Allrounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia’s horror show in ODI cricket continues with the team losing the series after coming second best in the first two matches at home. In the last eight games, they’ve lost seven matches, including four consecutive losses at home.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Prenelan Subrayen

Predicted Playing XI

Tony de Zorzi Batter Aiden Markram Allrounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Ryan Rickleton Wicketkeeper Dewald Brevis Allrounder Matthew Breetzke Batter Senuran Muthusamy Allrounder Wiaan Mulder Allrounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

After a poor showing in the T20 series in Zimbabwe where they lost two games to New Zealand and a 2-1 series loss Down Under, South Africa have won two ODI games on the bounce in Australia. The Proteas have won thrice in the last four games, highlighting the form they are in.

Australia vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa are the only team in ODI cricket to have a positive record against Australia. With 57 wins against 51 losses, the Proteas have a significant gap over the Aussies in the 50-over format. They have won four of the previous six games played between the two sides and have also won three consecutive series away from home.

Head to Head

Australia: 51

South Africa: 57

Tied: 3

No Result: 1

Australia vs South Africa Betting Odds

Expect early wickets to fall in the game

The first 10 overs of the two matches played so far this series have seen a total of 7 wickets fall. The visiting batsmen may have managed to put together a decent score in the series, they have still lost their top order batters early. The hosts have been very poor with the bat and we’re not expecting them to be able to fix that record anytime soon. With the way that the pitch has behaved and the batters have performed so far, we are expecting two or more wickets to fall in each inning in the final ODI of the series.

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Australia vs South Africa Top Batters

Josh Inglis to be Australia’s top batsman

Josh Inglis has been a ray of light in an otherwise dismal Aussie batting unit in recent games. The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter averages over 45 in the past 9 games, scoring 319 runs in that period. Inglis was the team's top scorer in the previous game and we are backing him to support his captain in Mackay.

Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’s top batsman

South Africa’s revival in ODI cricket has coincided with the inclusion of middle order batter Matthew Breetzke in the line-up. With two half-centuries in as many games in Australia, the 26-year-old leads the run-scoring charts this series. In the four ODIs he has played in his international career, Breetzke has scored one hundred and three fifties and batted at an average of 94.50.

Australia vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s top bowler

Leg spinner Adam Zampa is the joint-leading wicket-taker for the Aussies this series so far alongside allrounder Travis Head. The 33-year-old is the team's most prolific bowler in recent games, helping himself to 14 dismissals in 10 matches. He took 3 wickets in the previous game in Mackay and we're backing him to be the hosts’ best bowler in the final ODI.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s top bowler

Pacer Lungi Ngidi has ensured that the visitors don't feel the absence of Kagiso Rabada, who was forced to withdraw from the second and third ODIs due to a swollen ankle. The 29-year-old backed his figures of 2/28 in Cairns with a 5-wicket haul in Mackay, the venue of the third ODI. He might be afforded a rest, but if he plays, as expected, he should emerge as South Africa’s best bowler in the match.