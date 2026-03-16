Facts: With 1123 runs, Australia’s Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer in matches between England and Australia.

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt has smashed four hundreds against Australia. No other batter across all teams has scored more with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, with 3, the only other player to score more than two centuries against the Aussies.

Australia Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

The Australian Women’s cricket team is one of the most dominant team across all sports, going into all matches as outright favourites. However, if there’s one team that can challenge them, it’s England, who have won two of the last five games between the two sides.

The hosts have already won the series after winning the first two matches but will be keen on completing a whitewash. They have lost just once in the last 20 games - against South Africa in Sydney back in February, last year.

The English team has tried to beat the mighty Aussies twice already and failed. The first game saw them restricted to just 204 runs after being put in to bat, a total the hosts chased down with 4 wickets in hand. The second match was a closer fight as England bowled Australia out for just 180 runs, but Alana King and Kim Garth bowled superbly to defend that total to help the hosts win the series.

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 75%

England Women Chance of Winning - 25%

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Australia Women vs England Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both the games that have been played at the venue have been low-scoring so far with bowlers ruling the roost. We are expecting yet another game dominated by the bowlers. We feel that the odds for both teams not to be able to develop a big opening partnerships are pretty good. There’s odds of 1.85 for Australia to not score more than 29.5 runs for the opening wicket and similar for England’s opening pair to be broken before they cross 24.5 runs. We would back both these odds considering the form of the bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nat Sciver-Brunt to score over 29.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Alyssa Healy to score under 30.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Women to hit more fours 1.38 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs England Women Match Toss Prediction

While Australia have won while bowling first as well as batting first, both matches saw the captain that won the toss opt to field first. We are expecting the same trend to continue in the third match as well.

Weather Report

Hobart is expected to be partly cloudy on Friday, the 17th of January. There’s a little chance of rain but winds could go up to 19 km per hour.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy Wicketkeeper Ellyse Perry Allrounder Beth Mooney Batter Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner Allrounder Tahlia McGrath Allrounder Alana King Allrounder Kim Garth Allrounder Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The in-form team in women’s cricket, Australia Women are undefeated in their last 11 games. Their last loss was almost a year ago. They come into the game after registering back-to-back wins over England.

England Women News & Player List

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Heather Knight Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt Allrounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Amy Jones Wicketkeeper Alice Capsey Allrounder Charlie Dean Allrounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England came into the series full of confidence after beating South Africa Women 2-1 away from home. However, they suffered two losses in as many games in Australia and are staring at a 0-3 series defeat.

Australia Women vs England Women Head to Head

England Women have faced the Australian Women eighty five times in ODI cricket with a further three matches being abandoned. While England won three of the first four matches between the two teams, it has been all Australia since then. However, England have been more competitive recently, winning two of the five games the team has played since July 2023.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 60

England Women: 24

Draw: 1

No Result: 3

Australia Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Expect plenty of wickets to fall in Hobart

Bowlers have so far been dominant in the series with none of the teams managing a score above 206. A total of 36 wickets have fallen in the two games with only Australia avoiding an all out while successfully chasing in the first match. There’s odds of 2.04 for more than 16 wickets to fall in the game and we believe that would be the case in Hobart.

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Australia Women vs England Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Australia Women’s top batter

The experienced allrounder comes into the match on the back of a 60-run knock in the second game to help the team reach a fighting total. Ellyse Perry is the leading run scorer in matches involving the two teams. In the last five matches against England, she has scored 259 runs and scored over fifty runs on three occasions.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer in the last five games between the two teams. She averages over 81 in that period, having smashed two centuries. Her career average is 45.73, which goes up to 58.44 against the Aussies. While she hasn’t been able to get going so far in this series, we’re expecting her to go big in the final game.

Australia Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be Australia Women’s top bowler

The joint-leading wicket-taker of the series, Alana King, is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in the game. The leg spinner has taken 6 wickets so far, including figures of 4/25 in the previous game that helped Australia defend a total of just 180 runs. The team will be looking to King in Hobart to help keep the English batters at bay once again.

Sophie Ecclestone to be England Women’s top bowler

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone leads the wicket-taking charts alongside Alana King. Like the Australian, the left-armer also took two wickets in the first game before bagging 4 in the second. In the previous 5 games between the teams, she has taken 11 wickets and we’re backing her to be the team’s best bowler in the final ODI of the series.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Australia Women to Win - 1.33 (Parimatch)

England Women to Win - 3.30 (Parimatch) Australia are in a great run of form and have already sealed the series win. England have been found wanting in both departments so far and will need to improve massively if they harbour any hopes of avoiding a whitewash. We’re going with the bookmakers and backing Australia to end the ODI series with another win. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





