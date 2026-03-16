Facts: With 297 runs, Tawhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

With 495 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have struggled to make an impact in the ODI format as they have managed just one win in the last 12 matches. Bangladesh went head to head against Afghanistan in the last series and they got outplayed from the start as they lost the series 3-0. We expect them to bounce back at home in this series.

West Indies have struggled for consistency so far in this calendar year. They were sensational in the last series against Pakistan as they won the series 2-1. They head into this series after four defeats in the last six matches. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 58%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 42%

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Bangladesh vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saif Hassan has done well in this calendar year. In the last series against Afghanistan, he was the leading run scorer for Bangladesh and we expect him to have a similar impact which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope has been solid in the ODI format thus far. In the last series against Pakistan, Hope was sensational as he scored 55, 32 and 120* in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh 1.95 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Dhaka during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Shamim Hossain Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have been disappointing in the ODI format in this calendar year as they have one win in the last 12 matches.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Ackeem Auguste, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Keacy Carty Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Justin Greaves All-rounder Romario Shepherd Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies were sensational in the last ODI series at home as they beat Pakistan 2-1. They have two wins in the last six matches.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh 24-21.Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and West Indies won the series 3-0.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 21

West Indies: 24

Bangladesh vs West Indies Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

Bangladesh and West Indies go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the last series. Bangladesh went head to head against Afghanistan in the last series, they won the T20i series 3-0 but struggled to compete in the ODI series and Afghanistan won the series 3-0. On the other hand, even though West Indies have lost four of the last six matches, they were sensational in the last series against Pakistan as they won the series 2-1 and would be hoping to carry on the momentum against a team that has historically struggled in ODI cricket. Even though West Indies won the series, they conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Bangladesh will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Batters

Tawhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Tawhid Hridoy had a decent outing against Afghanistan even though they lost the series 3-0. He has been sensational in this calendar year as with 297 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty has been solid for West Indies in the ODI format. So far in this calendar year Carty has scored 495 runs and is the leading run scorer for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Tanvir Islam did not have a great series against Afghanistan as he bagged four wickets in three matches and failed to make an impact regardless he is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales was sensational in the last series against Pakistan as he bagged ten wickets in three matches. With 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.