195

Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Prediction

BANG

58%

Chance of Winning

WI

42%

Parimatch

1.72
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Melbet

1.70
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.70
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Odi

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh take on West Indies in the first game of the three match bilateral series at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 18 at 01:00 PM IST.
Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 297 runs, Tawhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.
  • With 495 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.

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Bangladesh vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have struggled to make an impact in the ODI format as they have managed just one win in the last 12 matches. Bangladesh went head to head against Afghanistan in the last series and they got outplayed from the start as they lost the series 3-0. We expect them to bounce back at home in this series.

West Indies have struggled for consistency so far in this calendar year. They were sensational in the last series against Pakistan as they won the series 2-1. They head into this series after four defeats in the last six matches. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 58%
  • West Indies’ chances of winning - 42%

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Bangladesh vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saif Hassan has done well in this calendar year. In the last series against Afghanistan, he was the leading run scorer for Bangladesh and we expect him to have a similar impact which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope has been solid in the ODI format thus far. In the last series against Pakistan, Hope was sensational as he scored 55, 32 and 120* in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5

1.87

West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh

1.95

Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Dhaka during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan

Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Batter

Soumya Sarkar

Batter

Tawhid Hridoy

Batter

Nurul Hasan

Wicket-keeper

Shamim Hossain

Batter

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

All-rounder

Rishad Hossain

All-rounder

Hasan Mahmud

Bowler

Taskin Ahmed

Bowler

Tanvir Islam

Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have been disappointing in the ODI format in this calendar year as they have one win in the last 12 matches.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Ackeem Auguste, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King

Batter

Keacy Carty

Batter

Alick Athanaze

Batter

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

Shai Hope

Wicket-keeper

Roston Chase

All-rounder

Justin Greaves

All-rounder

Romario Shepherd

Bowler

Gudakesh Motie

Bowler

Jayden Seales

Bowler

Shamar Joseph

Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies were sensational in the last ODI series at home as they beat Pakistan 2-1. They have two wins in the last six matches.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh 24-21.Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and West Indies won the series 3-0.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 21

West Indies: 24

Bangladesh vs West Indies Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

Bangladesh and West Indies go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the last series. Bangladesh went head to head against Afghanistan in the last series, they won the T20i series 3-0 but struggled to compete in the ODI series and Afghanistan won the series 3-0. On the other hand, even though West Indies have lost four of the last six matches, they were sensational in the last series against Pakistan as they won the series 2-1 and would be hoping to carry on the momentum against a team that has historically struggled in ODI cricket. Even though West Indies won the series, they conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Bangladesh will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies

Odi

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Dhaka

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Bangladesh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.72

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.70
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West Indies

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.15

Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Batters

Tawhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Tawhid Hridoy had a decent outing against Afghanistan even though they lost the series 3-0. He has been sensational in this calendar year as with 297 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty has been solid for West Indies in the ODI format. So far in this calendar year Carty has scored 495 runs and is the leading run scorer for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Tanvir Islam did not have a great series against Afghanistan as he bagged four wickets in three matches and failed to make an impact regardless he is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales was sensational in the last series against Pakistan as he bagged ten wickets in three matches. With 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Bangladesh

Even though Bangladesh have struggled in the ODIs, they are at home against West Indies who have struggled in the subcontinent and Bangladesh spinners could have a big impact. The bookmakers have sided with Bangladesh in this game and you should do the same as they will take a 1-0 lead in the upcoming game.
  • Bangladesh to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
  • West Indies to win - 2.13 (PariMatch)
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