Facts: With 348 runs, Tawhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

With 504 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Bangladesh got off to a great start in this series against West Indies after what has been a struggle in ODIs as they had one win in 12 matches prior to this series. Bangladesh batted first and scored 207 runs. Bangladesh bowlers did well in the second innings as they won the game by 74 runs.

West Indies have struggled for consistency so far in this calendar year and once again after a solid start to the game, they threw the match away and eventually struggled in the run chase as they were restricted to 133 runs. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 64%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saif Hassan has done well in this calendar year. In the last series against Afghanistan, he was the leading run scorer for Bangladesh and even though he struggled in the opening game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope has been solid in the ODI format thus far. He was sensational against Pakistan in the last series but struggled against spin in the opening game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Dhaka during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Shamim Hossain Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have been disappointing in the ODI format in this calendar year as they have two wins in the last 13 matches and have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Ackeem Auguste, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Keacy Carty Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Justin Greaves All-rounder Romario Shepherd Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies were sensational in the last ODI series at home as they beat Pakistan 2-1 but they lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh 24-22. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 22

West Indies: 24

Bangladesh vs West Indies Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

Bangladesh and West Indies go head to head for the second time in this series. The first game was a close game to call even though the final scoreline tells a different story. West Indies got off to a great start in the opening game as they restricted Bangladesh to mere 207 runs and they had a great start in the run chase. West Indies middle order batters struggled as from 51/1, they were bowled out for 133 and Bangladesh won the game by 74 runs. We expect Bangladesh to dominate this game once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Odi Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Dhaka Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.54 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Batters

Tawhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Tawhid Hridoy was sensational in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century. So far he has scored 348 runs and is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty struggled in the opening game of the season, regardless we are going to back him once again as with 504 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Tanvir Islam did not have a great start to the series and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales was superb in the opening game as he bagged three wickets and with 21 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.