Facts: With 360 runs, Tawhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.

With 539 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Bangladesh headed into this series after an underwhelming performance against Afghanistan in the ODIs as they lost the series 3-0. Bangladesh got off to a flying start in this series as they won the opening game by 74 runs. The second game was a close match as both teams were tied and the match went into super over.

West Indies bounced back in the last match after they struggled to compete in the opening game against Bangladesh. In the second match Bangladesh scored 213 runs and both sides were tied after 50 overs. West Indies won the game in super over. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 59%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 41%

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Bangladesh vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saif Hassan headed into this series in excellent form but has struggled to make an impact thus far as in two matches he has scored 3 and 6 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope has been solid for West Indies in the ODI format.Hope did not have a great start to the series but in the last match he scored a brilliant half centurywhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past.The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Dhaka during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions.Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Saif Hassan Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Soumya Sarkar Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket-keeper Shamim Hossain Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain All-rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Tanvir Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have been disappointing in the ODI format in this calendar year as they have two wins in the last 14 matches.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Ackeem Auguste, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Keacy Carty Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Justin Greaves All-rounder Romario Shepherd Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies were sensational in the last ODI series at home as they beat Pakistan 2-1. They won the last match and the series is tied at 1-1.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh 25-22.Both sides went head to head twice so far and both teams have managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Bangladesh: 22

West Indies: 25

Bangladesh vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Bangladesh and West Indies for the final time in this series with both sides having everything to play for. Bangladesh dominated the opening game of the season as West Indies struggled in the run chase and Bangladesh eventually won the game by 74 runs. In the second game West Indies bounced back thanks to a brilliant unbeaten half century by Shai Hope as both teams were level after 50 overs and West Indies won the match in super over and the series was level at 1-1.We expect this to be a close game and looking at the fact that Bangladesh openers have struggled thus far, we believe West Indies will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Batters

Tawhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Tawhid Hridoy did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as with 360 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty struggled in the opening game of the season but in the last match he bounced back and scored 35 runs. With 539 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Tanvir Islam to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Tanvir Islam had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets in the match. Islam has been consistent and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales was superb in the opening game as he bagged three wickets, he missed the last game but we expect him to return in the decider as he is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.