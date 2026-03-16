Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Prediction
BANG
59%
Chance of Winning
WI
41%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Odi
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Facts:
- With 360 runs, Tawhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year.
- With 539 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.
Bangladesh vs West Indies Chance of Winning
Bangladesh headed into this series after an underwhelming performance against Afghanistan in the ODIs as they lost the series 3-0. Bangladesh got off to a flying start in this series as they won the opening game by 74 runs. The second game was a close match as both teams were tied and the match went into super over.
West Indies bounced back in the last match after they struggled to compete in the opening game against Bangladesh. In the second match Bangladesh scored 213 runs and both sides were tied after 50 overs. West Indies won the game in super over. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 59%
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 41%
Bangladesh vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Saif Hassan headed into this series in excellent form but has struggled to make an impact thus far as in two matches he has scored 3 and 6 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Shai Hope has been solid for West Indies in the ODI format.Hope did not have a great start to the series but in the last match he scored a brilliant half centurywhich makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Bangladesh vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past.The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Dhaka during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions.Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Nurul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saif Hassan
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Tawhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Nurul Hasan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shamim Hossain
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Rishad Hossain
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Tanvir Islam
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh have been disappointing in the ODI format in this calendar year as they have two wins in the last 14 matches.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Ackeem Auguste, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Amir Jangoo, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Greaves
|
All-rounder
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies were sensational in the last ODI series at home as they beat Pakistan 2-1. They won the last match and the series is tied at 1-1.
Bangladesh vs West Indies Head to Head
West Indies hold a slight edge in this fixture against Bangladesh 25-22.Both sides went head to head twice so far and both teams have managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Bangladesh: 22
West Indies: 25
Bangladesh vs West Indies Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh
Bangladesh and West Indies for the final time in this series with both sides having everything to play for. Bangladesh dominated the opening game of the season as West Indies struggled in the run chase and Bangladesh eventually won the game by 74 runs. In the second game West Indies bounced back thanks to a brilliant unbeaten half century by Shai Hope as both teams were level after 50 overs and West Indies won the match in super over and the series was level at 1-1.We expect this to be a close game and looking at the fact that Bangladesh openers have struggled thus far, we believe West Indies will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Bangladesh vs West Indies
Odi
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, Dhaka
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Batters
Tawhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter
Tawhid Hridoy did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as with 360 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter
Keacy Carty struggled in the opening game of the season but in the last match he bounced back and scored 35 runs. With 539 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bangladesh vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Tanvir Islam to be Bangladesh’ top bowler
Tanvir Islam had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets in the match. Islam has been consistent and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler
Jayden Seales was superb in the opening game as he bagged three wickets, he missed the last game but we expect him to return in the decider as he is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
- West Indies to win - 2.19 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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