Facts: Thomas Rew broke the record of the fastest century scored by an English U19 batter in ODI cricket by reaching three figures in 73 balls in the second game.

India’s RS Ambrish also broke a record, an unwanted one, when he conceded 80 runs, which is the most an Indian has conceded in youth ODIs.

England U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

Kudos to the ones who backed England Under-19s for the second ODI after the humbling they received in the first game. The hosts, despite letting India U19s post an imposing total of 290, ended up on the winning side, inspired by a captain’s innings by Thomas Rew. With renewed vigour after their heroics in Northampton, England will be more confident going into the third game, which is set to be played at the same venue.

India U19s took their foot off the pedal in the second innings of the second game. They were sent in to bat first and played as a collective unit to give the hosts a target of 291. While the Indian bowlers kept on chipping in with wickets, they had no answer to a possessed Rew, who, single-handedly, dragged England to a win with a century.

England U19 Chance of Winning - 29%

India U19 Chance of Winning - 71%

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England U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The pitch at the County Ground in Northampton stayed true to its nature and assisted batters throughout the game. An aggregate of 581 runs were scored by the batsmen with England successfully chasing the target. With the third game set to be played at the same venue, we’re expecting yet another high-scoring game.

The quick bowlers got a lot of purchase on the pitch, contributing with 18 of the 19 wickets that fell in the second ODI. We feel that early wickets might fall in the powerplay overs, but the batsmen might be able to punish the spinners. Hence, we’re backing middle order batters to do well and have our eyes on India’s Vihaan Malhotra and England’s Rocky Flintoff.

Match Prediction Best Odds First batsman to lose their wicket in the match to be caught out 1.35 Bet on Parimatch India U19 to score over 5 runs in the sixth over 1.58 Bet on Melbet England U19 to score 4 or more runs in the second over 1.52 Bet on Melbet

England U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

With a win in the second ODI, chasing teams have now won three of the five games played at the County Ground in Northampton in Under-19 cricket. The pattern of the team that wins the toss ends up on the winning side followed through once again and with a high-scoring game in store yet again, we’re expecting the captains to want to field first.

Weather Report

While the clouds steered clear in the second ODI, the weather is likely to interrupt the third game. There’s a 20% chance of rain during the match while the temperature is set to be in the late teens.

England U19 News & Player List

England U19 Player List

Thomas Rew (c), Ralphie Albert, BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, AM French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Isaac Mohammed, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan, Alexander Wade, Tazeem Chaudhry Ali

Predicted Playing XI

BJ Dawkins Batter Isaac Mohammed Batter Ben Mayes Batter Joseph Moores Batter Rocky Flintoff Batter Thomas Rew Wicketkeeper Sebastian Morgan Allrounder Ralphie Albert Allrounder Jack Home Bowler Alex Green Bowler Alex French Bowler

England U19 Team Form

England have won two matches in the last five games. Their three losses in this period are sandwiched between the two wins.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Anmoljeet Singh, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Vihaan Malhotra, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Pranav Ragavendra, Naman Pushpak, Rahul Kumar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhajit Guha

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Allrounder Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Vihaan Malhotra Allrounder Maulyarajsinh Chavda Batter Abhigyan Kundu Wicketkeeper Rahul Kumar Batter Kanishk Chouhan Batter RS Ambrish Allrounder Mohamed Enaan Allrounder Henil Patel Bowler Yudhajit Guha Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19s have a similar record to their opponents in the last five matches with three losses and two wins. The team has alternated between wins and losses during this period and will be looking for consistency in the upcoming matches.

England U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

England levelled the series with a sensational win in the second game, a result that saw them notch up their 12th win over the Indian U19s. The English youth team, however, have been on the receiving end 39 times while one game has ended in a tie.

Head to Head

England U19: 11

India U19: 39

Tied: 1

England U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

Indian U19s to have a better opening partnership

Both teams’ openers failed to perform in the second game, after impressing in the series opener. India lost their captain in the first ball of the match while England’s opening partnership was broken in the second over itself. However, we only saw one more wicket fall in the first 10 overs of both innings combined, highlighting the opportunity for the batsmen if they navigate the initial overs.

India’s opening pair of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre have the talent to go big, something they’ll be eager to do after suffering a setback in the second match. With the statistics heavily favouring them, we’re backing them to outperform England’s duo of BJ Dawkins and Isaac Mohammed.

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England U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

Rocky Flintoff to be England U19’s top batsman

The son of legendary cricketer Andrew Flintoff, Rocky is our pick to be the best batsman from the hosts. The English openers haven’t been able to give the team a good platform and the onus has fallen on the middle order to perform. Rocky has taken the run scoring mantle for his team with scores of 56 and 39 so far in the two games.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be India U19’s top batsman

We can’t look beyond India’s opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be the team’s best batter after yet another impressive performance by the 14-year-old. The explosive left-hander narrowly missed out on his 50 once again, but not before entertaining fans with a 34-ball-45. The first match saw him fall short of a half-century by just 2 runs and he’ll be aiming to finally breach that barrier in the third time of asking.

England U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

Alex French to be England U19’s top bowler

With 4 wickets in the second ODI, Alex French joined RS Ambrish at the top of the wicket-taking charts in the series. The Surrey seamer struck with the first ball while keeping the Indian tail quiet at the death. French now has 6 dismissals to his name and will be the man to watch out for in the third ODI.

Henil Patel to be India U19’s top bowler

With the pitch favouring pacers heavily, we’re going with a medium pacer to rule the roost for India in Northampton. Henil Patel backed up with 2/41 with yet another 2-wicket return in the second ODI. Despite a high-scoring game, the 18-year-old bowled a maiden and just conceded 28 runs in his quota of 10 overs.