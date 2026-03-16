Facts: The only game played at Hove between the two teams saw India romp home to a 169-run win with Shubman Gill scoring 147 runs and picking up 2 wickets.

The top 4 run scorers and wicket-takers in games involving the English and Indian youth teams are all Indians.

England U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

England Under-19s play hosts to India fresh off a loss in the 3-match ODI series away to South Africa. However, they won the two previous series prior to the tour of South Africa. Playing at home, they initially defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 and completed a 2-0 series win over neighbours Ireland. Recent home series have been kind to them, but with India up next, they’re set to face their toughest test of the year.

India U19 come into the bilateral series on the back of a loss in the final of the Asia U19 Cup against Bangladesh. They, however, played well as a unit until the final and will be looking to build on that in England. The team has a favourable record at the venue, winning both the games they’ve played at the County Ground in Hove, Brighton in their history. The games, however, came back in 2017 and 2019.

England U19 Chance of Winning - 34%

India U19 Chance of Winning - 66%

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England U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The previous three under-19 ODI games played at the venue have seen all the teams score over 250 runs. The average score in that period has been 287 Only once in the last five games, indicating the wicket favours batsmen. Hence, we’re expecting the batters to do well in the match.

IPL’s latest sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the man, nay boy, to watch out for in the game. The 14-year-old broke through in the T20 tournament earlier this year and will be looking to take that confidence with the youth national side. We’re backing the opening batter to go big in Brighton.

England U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

The venue has played hosts to 14 matches in under-19 cricket with 12 of those games seeing a result. Teams fielding first have won seven times with five wins for the teams that batted first. Despite the overall record, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first considering the previous two games were won by teams that set the target.

Weather Report

The temperature in Brighton is likely to be in the late teens with winds blowing through at around 16 to 18 km per hour. There is a little chance of rain throughout the day, which could lead to a curtailed game.

England U19 News & Player List

England U19 Player List

Thomas Rew (c), Ralphie Albert, BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, AM French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Isaac Mohammed, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan, Alexander Wade

Predicted Playing XI

BJ Dawkins Batter Ben Mayes Batter Sebastian Morgan Allrounder Joseph Moores Batter James Isbell Batter Thomas Rew Wicketkeeper Alexander Wade Allrounder Ralphie Albert Allrounder Jack Home Bowler James Minto Bowler Alex Green Bowler

England U19 Team Form

England have lost their last two games, but won three matches prior to that. Against India, they’ve won twice in their previous five ODIs.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Anmoljeet Singh, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Vihaan Malhotra, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Pranav Ragavendra, Naman Pushpak, Rahul Kumar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhajit Guha

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Allrounder Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Vihaan Malhotra Allrounder Maulyarajsinh Chavda Batter Abhigyan Kundu Wicketkeeper Harvansh Pangalia Batter Kanishk Chouhan Batter RS Ambrish Allrounder Naman Pushpak Bowler Deepesh Devendran Bowler Yudhajit Guha Bowler

India U19 Team Form

The visitors have won three of their previous five games with both their losses coming in the three most recent matches. They’ve lost three of their last five matches in England, a record they’ll be eager to set straight.

England U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

England won the first game they played against India U19, but since then it has been a horror show for the team. The English youngsters have won just 11 of the 50 matches played between the two teams with India winning 38.

Head to Head

England U19: 11

India U19: 38

Tied: 1

England U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to have the better opening partnership in the match

We’re expecting young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to partner captain Ayush Mhatre at the top of the order for India in the team’s tour of England. In three games that they’ve opened the innings, the duo has put together 123 runs at an average of 41, batting at a run rate of 9.11 runs per over. In contrast, England’s expected opening pair of Ben Mayes and BJ Dawkins have scored a grand total of 30 runs in 3 games. Despite playing at home, we’re not expecting the English openers to outscore the talented Indian pair.

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England U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

Ben Mayes to be England U19’s top batter

England’s opening batsman Ben Mayes is in great form, scoring 156 runs in 5 games in U19 ODIs. He has scored two fifties at an average of 39. In games at home, the 18-year-old batter averages 96 so far and we’re expecting him to lead the run scoring charts for the hosts.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be India U19’s top batter

The youngest player in the squad, Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s star has risen exponentially in recent months. The 14-year-old bats at a strike rate of just under 150 in the three matches he has played in the U19 age group. This is set to be his first game outside of Asia and we’re expecting his talent to shine through.

England U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

James Minto to be England U19’s top bowler

17-year-old James Minto is expected to lead the charge with the ball for the hosts. The medium pacer has taken 7 wickets in three games with the under 19s, including a return of 4/37 in his only game at home. The Indian batters will have to be careful of Minto, especially in the powerplay overs.

Yudhajit Guha to be India U19’s top bowler

Medium pacer Yudhajit Guha is yet to return empty-handed in the five ODIs he has represented India U19s in. The 18-year-old is economical with the ball as well, bowling at an economy of 4.15. With the ability to swing the ball both ways, the lanky speedster from Bengal will be a big threat to the English batters.