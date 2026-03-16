Facts: En route a 31-ball-86, Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke the record of hitting the most sixes in a youth ODI game by an Indian with 9 maximums.

England’s Thomas Rew is the only active batsman to have scored more than 200 runs in matches involving the two youth teams.

England U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

England Under-19s put up a brave fight in the rain-curtailed third game but were undone by the brilliance of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Put in to bat, the hosts started the innings in brilliant fashion, putting together 78 runs for the opening wicket. Middle order batter Thomas Rew ensured they posted an impressive total of 268 runs in just 40 overs. India, however, made short work of the target to condemn the hosts to yet another loss at home.

India rested captain Ayush Mhatre and handed debuts to Deepesh Devendran and Naman Pushpak. Stand-in skipper Abhigyan Kundu could only post 12 runs while opening the batting, but Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra led the chase for the visitors. Consistency, however, has eluded the team for a long time as they look to register back-to-back wins for the first time since September last year.

England U19 Chance of Winning - 28%

India U19 Chance of Winning - 72%

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England U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Both teams’ batsmen have found form and we’re seeing high-scoring games in the series. While Hove saw a sub-200 target, both the games in Northampton registered an average of over 280 runs per inning. The pitch at the County Ground in Worcester, however, has a bit of a green cover and holds moisture. While we’re expecting the batsmen to do well, the bowlers, especially the seamers, should find some joy.

From the Indian batting line-up, we can’t look beyond Vaibhav Suryavanshi while Thomas Rew could post another big score for the visitors. Due to the nature of the pitch, we’re backing the pacers to do well and are expecting them to take more than 14 wickets in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to have the better opening partnership 1.75 Bet on Batery First dismissal in the game to be caught out 1.35 Bet on Batery Ayush Mhatre to score under 31.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the County Ground on New Road in Worcester has historically favoured teams chasing. Out of the eight youth games played at the venue, teams that bat first have won just twice. In the series as well, teams that have chased the target have won on each occasion. Smart money is on the captains to opt to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The typical English weather is back - a windy day with light rains throughout the match hours. A rain-affected game is on the cards, but we should see a result in Worcester.

England U19 News & Player List

England U19 Player List

Thomas Rew (c), Ralphie Albert, BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, AM French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Isaac Mohammed, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan, Alexander Wade, Tazeem Chaudhry Ali

Predicted Playing XI

BJ Dawkins Batter Isaac Mohammed Batter Ben Mayes Batter Joseph Moores Batter Rocky Flintoff Batter Thomas Rew Wicketkeeper Sebastian Morgan Allrounder Ralphie Albert Allrounder Alexander Wade Bowler Alex Green Bowler James Minto Bowler

England U19 Team Form

With two losses already in three games so far, England are on the verge of losing the series. The team has won only once in their last five matches.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Anmoljeet Singh, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Vihaan Malhotra, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Pranav Ragavendra, Naman Pushpak, Rahul Kumar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhajit Guha

Predicted Playing XI

Harvansh Pangalia Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Vihaan Malhotra Allrounder Maulyarajsinh Chavda Batter Abhigyan Kundu Wicketkeeper Rahul Kumar Batter Kanishk Chouhan Batter RS Ambrish Allrounder Mohamed Enaan Allrounder Henil Patel Bowler Yudhajit Guha Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19s continued their topsy turvy form with alternating wins and losses in their last five games. They’ve won thrice and lost twice in that period and will be looking to seal the series with their third win in England.

England U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

India’s youth team extended their lead over England in the head-to-head record with a win in Northampton. They’ve won forty games now while losing just eleven times in 52 matches.

Head to Head

England U19: 11

India U19: 40

Tied: 1

England U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

Expect early wickets to fall in Worcester

The pitch at the County Ground in Worcester is known to assist pacers and while both sets of batsmen have shown form, we’re expecting the bowlers to get purchase from the pitch. India’s change in opening pair didn’t work for them in the previous game and they’re looking for the ideal partner for the in-form Suryavanshi. While England posted 78 runs for the opening wicket in the previous game, they’ve scored 7 and 36 in the other two matches. We’re backing the bowlers to take advantage of the green cover and strike early.

England U19 vs India U19 Odi County Ground, null England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.85 Bet Now!

England U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

Thomas Rew to be England U19’s top batsman

The captain has led from the front for the hosts, scoring 212 runs in three games, at an average of 106. Thomas Rew will be England’s key weapon in the fourth ODI as they aim to stay in contention in the series. We’re expecting the top scorer of the series to add to his tally in Worcester.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be India U19’s top batsman

The 14-year-old broke the 50-run barrier in style in Northampton. After losing his wicket at 45 and 48 in the first two matches, Vaibhav Suryavanshi took just 31 balls to score 86 runs. He hit six fours and a record 9 sixes to lead India to yet another win over England.

England U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

Alexander Wade to be England U19’s top bowler

Alexander Wade was brought in for the second ODI and the medium pacer quickly repaid the faith shown in him. The 18-year-old Yorkshire bowler took 2 wickets against a dangerous Indian batting line-up. With the pitch favouring quick bowlers, we feel Wade could return with even better figures in the fourth ODI.

RS Ambrish to be India U19’s top bowler

Medium pacer Henil Patel failed to get a wicket in the third ODI, but remains one of India’s leading wickettaker in the series so far with 6 wickets in three matches. A quality pacer like him can’t be kept quiet for long and hence, we’re backing the 18-year-old to be among the wickets in Worcester.