Facts: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest youth ODI century in the last ODI in just 52 balls.

The fourth ODI, which saw 671 runs being scored, is the highest match aggregate involving India and England in youth cricket.

England U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

While England U19’s batsmen shined, they failed with the ball in the fourth ODI and let India take an unassailable lead in Worcester. The hosts allowed Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra put together a 209-run partnership for the second wicket, which was their undoing in the game. While their openers did well and Rocky Flintoff put up a resilient century, they failed to level the score.

India registered back-to-back wins for the first time since September 2024 when they defeated the hosts in Worcester. Captain Ayush Mhatre returned to the line-up but failed to get going once again. Suryavanshi and Malhotra took matters into their own hands and led the scoring to post a humongous target of 364. They will be looking to keep the momentum going as they head into the Test series.

England U19 Chance of Winning - 26%

India U19 Chance of Winning - 74%

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England U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The County Ground on Hove Road, Worcester saw the highest match aggregate in youth ODIs involving India and England, in the previous game. The batsmen had plenty of joy and so did the fans as they witnessed three centuries and two fifties in the game. We’re expecting yet another high-scoring game.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a template pick. The 14-year-old leads the run scoring charts in the series with 322 runs and he’ll want to cross the 400-run mark, too. We’re expecting him to go big. For the hosts, we’re backing opener BJ Dawkins to do well. The Kent batter has scored two fifties in his previous two matches and is looking in great touch.

Match Prediction Best Odds India to hit more fours 1.45 Bet on Batery England to lose their first wicket in 23 or fewer runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Vaibhav Suryavanshi to score over 36.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

Barring the first game, teams that have won the toss have opted to field first in this series. However, with the way the pitch behaved in the previous game, batsmen are likely to get great joy batting first, as evidenced by the Indian batters. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first and set an imposing total.

Weather Report

While it is forecast to rain in the early hours of the day, the clouds should steer clear during match hours. Players are in for a windy game with temperature hovering around the 20 degrees celsius mark.

England U19 News & Player List

England U19 Player List

Thomas Rew (c), Ralphie Albert, BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, AM French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Isaac Mohammed, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan, Alexander Wade, Tazeem Chaudhry Ali

Predicted Playing XI

BJ Dawkins Batter Isaac Mohammed Batter Ben Mayes Batter Joseph Moores Batter Rocky Flintoff Batter Thomas Rew Wicketkeeper Sebastian Morgan Allrounder Ralphie Albert Allrounder Alex Home Bowler Alex Green Bowler James Minto Bowler

England U19 Team Form

England has only won once in their last six matches. The only win in that period came in Hove when they pulled off a surprise win over India in the second ODI.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Anmoljeet Singh, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Vihaan Malhotra, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Pranav Ragavendra, Naman Pushpak, Rahul Kumar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhajit Guha

Predicted Playing XI

Harvansh Pangalia Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Vihaan Malhotra Allrounder Maulyarajsinh Chavda Batter Abhigyan Kundu Wicketkeeper Rahul Kumar Batter Kanishk Chouhan Batter RS Ambrish Allrounder Mohamed Enaan Allrounder Henil Patel Bowler Yudhajit Guha Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19s are looking in great touch, having posted their third win in four games in England. The team overcame their hurdle of not being able to register back-to-back wins this year with a stunning victory in Worcester.

England U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

The Indian youth team made it 41 wins in their favour against England en route to their 55-run victory in the fourth ODI. England U19s remain on 11 wins in games against the boys in blue.

Head to Head

England U19: 11

India U19: 40

Tied: 1

England U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

A run-fest is in store for fans

The pitch at the County Ground in Worcester supported batsmen throughout the game. It saw three hundreds being scored while the English openers helped themselves to fifty-plus scores each. The nature of the wicket is unlikely to change for the final game and hence, we’re backing the batsmen to shine once again. The first 10 overs in both innings saw a total of just 1 wicket fall as both sets of batters took the bowlers to the cleaners. While Ayush Mhatre struggles for form, the rest of the Indian batters have performed admirably. We’re also backing the English openers to do well and outscore the Indians for the opening wicket. We are expecting over 550 runs to be scored in the match with both teams’ batsmen shining.

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England U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

BJ Dawkins to be England U19’s top batsman

England’s opener BJ Dawkins put together a century-stand alongside Joseph Moores to give the hosts a good platform to chase the target down. Although they couldn’t complete a record chase, Dawkins comes into the game with back-to-back fifties and looking in great touch. We’re expecting him to trouble the Indian bowlers.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be India U19’s top batsman

After simmering in the first two matches, Vaibhav Suryavanshi exploded in the third and fourth ODIs. He broke the record of hitting the most sixes in a game in the third match before breaking that record again in the last game. The 14-year-old has been the team’s top scorer in all but one game in the series and we’re expecting him to close out the series with yet another mammoth score.

England U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

Jack Home to be England U19’s top bowler

19-year-old Jack Home missed the third game and his absence told as India took the lead in the series. His return to the team for the fourth ODI may not have resulted in a win for the hosts, but we can only speculate how many runs India would have scored without Home’s 4/63. He leads the charts for the top wicket-takers in the series so far alongside RS Ambrish and Kanishk Chouhan with 8 wickets despite playing only three games.

RS Ambrish to be India U19’s top bowler

After blanking in the third ODI, RS Ambrish was among the wickets once again, getting the centurion Rocky Flintoff out as well as James Isbell. The medium pacer is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament and we’re expecting him to become the sole leader with another stellar performance in the final ODI.