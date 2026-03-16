Facts: With 604 runs, Joe Root is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.

With 378 runs, Matthew Breetzke is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

England's form in the ODIs in this calendar has been a mix-bag, they started this year with six straight defeats. They lost 3-0 against India back in Feb and then had a disappointing campaign in Champions Trophy as they lost all three games. They bounced back against West Indies in the last series as they won the series 3-0.

South Africa did not have a great run in the Champions Trophy but they were sensational in the last series against Australia away from home. After losing the T20 series against Australia, they bounced back and won the series 2-1. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 62%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Duckett has been impressive in all formats for England this year. In ODIs, Duckett has scored 476 runs with an average of 52.89 and we expect him to continue his impressive form in this series and to score well in the upcoming game.

Temba Bavuma has been one of the most consistent batters for South Africa in all formats. In ODIs, Bavuma has scored 300 runs in six matches in this calendar year with an average of 50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa 2.02 Bet on Parimatch

England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Leeds during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Jamie Smith Batter Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root Batter Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Will Jacks All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this game after an impressive series win against West Indies 3-0 in the last outing.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Senuran Muthusamy

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Dewald Brevis All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa headed into this series after an impressive series win against Australia. They have beaten England in four of the last five matches.

England vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa have had an upper hand in this fixture against England 35-30. Both sides went head to head back in Mar and South Africa won the game.

Head to Head

England: 30

South Africa: 35

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than England

England and South Africa go head to head in the three game bilateral series after both teams had impressive series wins prior to this game. South Africa went head to head against Australia, they lost the T20i series but bounced back and beat them 2-1 in the ODIs and would be hoping to replicate their form in this series. On the other hand, after a disastrous start to the year where England lost each of the first six matches, they beat West Indies in the last series 3-0. England have lost four of the last five matches against South Africa but considering they are at home and looking at the quantity of fast bowling that South Africa possesses, we believe England openers will struggle with the new ball and South Africa will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa Odi Headingley, Leeds, Leeds England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.60 Bet Now!

England vs South Africa Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root has looked sharp in ODIs this year as they have two centuries and three half centuries in nine matches and is the leading run scorer for England in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’ top batter

Matthew Breetzke has only played four ODI games in this calendar year but has scored three half centuries and one century. With 378 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid has been the standout bowler for England in whiteball cricket in this calendar year. So far this year he has bagged 19 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi has been sensational for South Africa in ODI format in this calendar year. So far in 2025 Ngidi has bagged 13 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.