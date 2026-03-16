England vs South Africa Match Prediction
ENG
62%
Chance of Winning
SA
38%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Odi
Headingley, Leeds
Facts:
- With 604 runs, Joe Root is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.
- With 378 runs, Matthew Breetzke is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.
England vs South Africa Chance of Winning
England's form in the ODIs in this calendar has been a mix-bag, they started this year with six straight defeats. They lost 3-0 against India back in Feb and then had a disappointing campaign in Champions Trophy as they lost all three games. They bounced back against West Indies in the last series as they won the series 3-0.
South Africa did not have a great run in the Champions Trophy but they were sensational in the last series against Australia away from home. After losing the T20 series against Australia, they bounced back and won the series 2-1. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England’ chances of winning - 62%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 38%
England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben Duckett has been impressive in all formats for England this year. In ODIs, Duckett has scored 476 runs with an average of 52.89 and we expect him to continue his impressive form in this series and to score well in the upcoming game.
Temba Bavuma has been one of the most consistent batters for South Africa in all formats. In ODIs, Bavuma has scored 300 runs in six matches in this calendar year with an average of 50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Opening Partnership to be Under 29.5
South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5
Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa
England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Leeds during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Brydon Carse
|
All-rounder
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England head into this game after an impressive series win against West Indies 3-0 in the last outing.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Senuran Muthusamy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dewald Brevis
|
All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa headed into this series after an impressive series win against Australia. They have beaten England in four of the last five matches.
England vs South Africa Head to Head
South Africa have had an upper hand in this fixture against England 35-30. Both sides went head to head back in Mar and South Africa won the game.
Head to Head
England: 30
South Africa: 35
England vs South Africa Betting Odds
South Africa to have a better opening partnership than England
England and South Africa go head to head in the three game bilateral series after both teams had impressive series wins prior to this game. South Africa went head to head against Australia, they lost the T20i series but bounced back and beat them 2-1 in the ODIs and would be hoping to replicate their form in this series. On the other hand, after a disastrous start to the year where England lost each of the first six matches, they beat West Indies in the last series 3-0. England have lost four of the last five matches against South Africa but considering they are at home and looking at the quantity of fast bowling that South Africa possesses, we believe England openers will struggle with the new ball and South Africa will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
England vs South Africa
Odi
Headingley, Leeds, Leeds
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
South Africa
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
England vs South Africa Top Batters
Joe Root to be England’ top batter
Joe Root has looked sharp in ODIs this year as they have two centuries and three half centuries in nine matches and is the leading run scorer for England in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’ top batter
Matthew Breetzke has only played four ODI games in this calendar year but has scored three half centuries and one century. With 378 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid has been the standout bowler for England in whiteball cricket in this calendar year. So far this year he has bagged 19 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler
Lungi Ngidi has been sensational for South Africa in ODI format in this calendar year. So far in 2025 Ngidi has bagged 13 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- England to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
- South Africa to win - 2.33 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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