455

England vs South Africa Match Prediction

ENG

45%

Chance of Winning

SA

55%

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2.19
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2.24
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2.10
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Odi

Lord's, London

England take on South Africa in the second game of the three match bilateral series at Lord's, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 04 at 05:30 PM IST.
England vs South Africa Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 618 runs, Joe Root is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.
  • With 378 runs, Matthew Breetzke is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

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England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

England has struggled to make an impact in whiteball cricket and would be hoping to turn things around before the World Cup which would be played early Feb. England lost each of the first six ODI games this year but then they beat West Indies 3-0. In the last match they struggled to compete against South Africa and trail the series 1-0.

South Africa headed into this tournament after a brilliant performance against Australia in the ODIs where they beat Australia 2-1. South Africa could not have hoped for a better start to the series as they registered a dominant win against England. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • England’ chances of winning - 45%
  • South Africa’ chances of winning - 55%

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England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Duckett has struggled for form since the Test series against India as he struggled in The Hundred and then had a dismal showing in the opening game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Temba Bavuma has been one of the most consistent batters for South Africa in all formats. In ODIs, Bavuma has scored 306 runs in seven matches in this calendar year even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

England Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5

1.85

South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5

1.85

Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa

1.91

England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in London during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Jamie Smith

Batter

Ben Duckett

Batter

Joe Root

Batter

Harry Brook

Batter

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Jacob Bethell

All-rounder

Will Jacks

All-rounder

Brydon Carse

All-rounder

Jofra Archer

Bowler

Sonny Baker

Bowler

Adil Rashid

Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this game after an impressive series win against West Indies 3-0 but they lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Senuran Muthusamy

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram

Batter

Temba Bavuma

Batter

Tristan Stubbs

Batter

Dewald Brevis

All-rounder

Ryan Rickelton

Wicket-keeper

Corbin Bosch

All-rounder

Wiaan Mulder

All-rounder

Keshav Maharaj

All-rounder

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

Lungi Ngidi

Bowler

Nandre Burger

Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have won three of the last four matches. They won the opening game with seven wickets to spare.

England vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa have had an upper hand in this fixture against England 36-30.Both sides went head to head in the opening game and South Africa won the match.

Head to Head

England: 30

South Africa: 36

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than England

England and South Africa go head to head in the second match of the three game bilateral series after what was a one sided game. England batted first in the game and they struggled from the start as England lost early wickets and failed to recover. They lost their last five wickets for 24 runs and posted 131 runs on the scoreboard. As we anticipated, Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton dominated in the run chase as they had an opening stand of 121 runs and South Africa won the game with seven wickets to spare. As we stated in the last game, we expect South Africa openers to dominate once again and England to concede a bigger opening stand in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa

Odi

Lord's, London, St John's Wood

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England

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.68
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South Africa

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

2.24

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.10

England vs South Africa Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root struggled to make an impact in the opening game regardless we are going to back him as he has been consistent and is the leading run scorer in ODIs in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’ top batter

Matthew Breetzke did not play the last game but we expect him to start in the second game as he has been brilliant so far and with 378 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid was once again a standout bowler in the last match as he bagged three wickets. With 22 wickets thus far, Rashid is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi has been sensational for South Africa in ODI format in this calendar year. So far in 2025 Ngidi has bagged 14 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

South Africa

South Africa headed into this series as an underdog but they dominated the opening game as England batted and failed to show up and South Africa won the game with seven wickets to spare. The bookmakers have sided with England once again but we believe South Africa will extend their lead and will be 2-0 up come Sept 04.
  • England to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
  • South Africa to win - 2.19 (PariMatch)
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