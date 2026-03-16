England vs South Africa Match Prediction
ENG
45%
Chance of Winning
SA
55%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
Odi
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Facts:
- With 679 runs, Joe Root is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.
- With 463 runs, Matthew Breetzke is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.
England vs South Africa Chance of Winning
England’s struggles in the ODI format continued in this series. They headed into this series as clear favourites but have failed to live up to the expectations thus far. In the opening game they got outplayed by South Africa and in the last match they struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by five runs.
South Africa against all odds have been dominant so far in this campaign as they lead the series 2-0 and would be hoping to end this series with a perfect 3-0 record. In the last match they managed to defend the target and beat England by five runs. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England’ chances of winning - 45%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 55%
England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben Duckett has struggled for form since the Test series against India as he struggled in The Hundred and in the last match he scored 14 off 33 balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Temba Bavuma has been one of the most consistent batters for South Africa in ODIs but has struggled to make an impact in this series. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5
South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5
Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa
England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Southampton during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Brydon Carse
|
All-rounder
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
Sonny Baker
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England head into this game after struggling to compete in the first two matches and are currently 2-0 down in the series.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Senuran Muthusamy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have won four of the last five matches. They have dominated this series and are currently second on the table, winning the opening game with seven wickets to spare.
England vs South Africa Head to Head
South Africa have had an upper hand in this fixture against England 37-30. Both sides went head to head twice in this series and on both occasions South Africa won the match.
Head to Head
England: 30
South Africa: 37
England vs South Africa Betting Odds
South Africa to have a better opening partnership than England
England and South Africa go head to head in the final game of the series after the first two games have been dominated by the visitors. England failed to show up in the opening game of the series as they were bowled out for 131 runs and South Africa managed to chase down the target in the 21st over and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. The second game was a tightly fought match as South Africa batted first and scored 330 runs. England did not have a great start in the run chase as they lost early wickets and eventually lost the game by five runs. In both matches South Africa has had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
England vs South Africa
Odi
The Rose Bowl, Southampton, Hampshire
England
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Africa
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
England vs South Africa Top Batters
Joe Root to be England’ top batter
Joe Root struggled to make an impact in the opening game but bounced back in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’ top batter
Matthew Breetzke did not play the opening game but in the last match he continued his excellent form as he scored 85 runs. With 463 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with 24 wickets in this calendar year, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler
Lungi Ngidi has been sensational for South Africa in ODI format in this calendar year. So far in 2025 Ngidi has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
- England to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
- South Africa to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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