Facts: With 679 runs, Joe Root is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.

With 463 runs, Matthew Breetzke is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

England vs South Africa Chance of Winning

England’s struggles in the ODI format continued in this series. They headed into this series as clear favourites but have failed to live up to the expectations thus far. In the opening game they got outplayed by South Africa and in the last match they struggled in the run chase as they lost the game by five runs.

South Africa against all odds have been dominant so far in this campaign as they lead the series 2-0 and would be hoping to end this series with a perfect 3-0 record. In the last match they managed to defend the target and beat England by five runs. As per our calculations, South Africa are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 45%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 55%

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England vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Duckett has struggled for form since the Test series against India as he struggled in The Hundred and in the last match he scored 14 off 33 balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Temba Bavuma has been one of the most consistent batters for South Africa in ODIs but has struggled to make an impact in this series. In the last game he scored four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be South Africa 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

England vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Southampton during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Jamie Smith Batter Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root Batter Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell All-rounder Will Jacks All-rounder Brydon Carse All-rounder Jofra Archer Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this game after struggling to compete in the first two matches and are currently 2-0 down in the series.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Senuran Muthusamy

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Corbin Bosch All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have won four of the last five matches. They have dominated this series and are currently second on the table, winning the opening game with seven wickets to spare.

England vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa have had an upper hand in this fixture against England 37-30. Both sides went head to head twice in this series and on both occasions South Africa won the match.

Head to Head

England: 30

South Africa: 37

England vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than England

England and South Africa go head to head in the final game of the series after the first two games have been dominated by the visitors. England failed to show up in the opening game of the series as they were bowled out for 131 runs and South Africa managed to chase down the target in the 21st over and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. The second game was a tightly fought match as South Africa batted first and scored 330 runs. England did not have a great start in the run chase as they lost early wickets and eventually lost the game by five runs. In both matches South Africa has had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England vs South Africa Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root struggled to make an impact in the opening game but bounced back in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke to be South Africa’ top batter

Matthew Breetzke did not play the opening game but in the last match he continued his excellent form as he scored 85 runs. With 463 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid continued his excellent form in the last game as he bagged two wickets and with 24 wickets in this calendar year, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi has been sensational for South Africa in ODI format in this calendar year. So far in 2025 Ngidi has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.