England vs West Indies Match Prediction
ENG
85%
Chance of Winning
WI
15%
Odi
Sophia Gardens
Facts:
- With 418 runs, Ben Duckett is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.
- With 560 runs, Keacy Carty was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.
England vs West Indies Chance of Winning
England headed into the opening game of the series after struggling for consistency in white ball cricket. The first game under the leadership of Harry Brook turned out to be a one sided affair as England batters destroyed West Indies bowlers and eventually won the game by 238 runs.
On the other hand, West Indies would be hoping for a better showing in all departments as they conceded 400 runs in the first innings and in the run chase they were bowled out for 162 and they trail the series 1-0. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England ’ chances of winning - 85%
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 15%
England vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Joe Root has proven to be an all format player as he was sensational in Test last year and this season in ODIs he has scored 394 runs. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Brandon King was brilliant last season in the ODI format for West Indies but struggled in the last series against Ireland. In the last game Kings scored ten which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5
West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be England
England vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England have struggled in ODi format as they had one win in the last ten matches but they won the opening game and took the series lead 1-0.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Jediah Blades, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Justin Greaves
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Amir Jangoo
|
All-rounder
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
|
Batter
|
Jewel Andrew
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies had one defeat in seven matches but they lost the opening game against England by 238 runs.
England vs West Indies Head to Head
England have an upper hand in this fixture against West Indies 55-48. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and England won the game.
Head to Head
England: 55
West Indies: 48
England vs West Indies Betting Odds
England to have a better opening partnership than West Indies
England and West Indies go head to head after both sides have experienced contrasting form in ODI format. England have struggled to make an impact in the ODI format as they headed into this series after nine defeats in the last ten matches. This year they have lost all six games but in the opening game of the series England batters were sensational as they scored 400 runs in 50 overs and eventually won the game by 238 runs. On the other hand this was the second defeat for West Indies in ODI format in the last eight matches and would be hoping to turn things around. England had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
England vs West Indies
Odi
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
England vs West Indies Top Batters
Ben Duckett to be England’ top batter
Ben Duckett continued his excellent form in the last game against West Indies as he scored 60 off 48 balls. He is the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter
Keacy Carty did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the most consistent batter for West Indies in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler
Adil Rashid was brilliant once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. So far in 2025 Rashid has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler
Jayden Seales was expensive in the last game but he still ended up with best bowling figures for West Indies as he bagged four wickets. He is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- England to win - 1.17 (PariMatch)
- West Indies to win - 5.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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