England vs West Indies Match Prediction ENG 85 % Chance of Winning WI 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR England take on West Indies in the second ODI match of the three game bilateral series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 01 at 03:30 PM IST.

Facts: With 418 runs, Ben Duckett is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.

With 560 runs, Keacy Carty was the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2024.

England vs West Indies Chance of Winning

England headed into the opening game of the series after struggling for consistency in white ball cricket. The first game under the leadership of Harry Brook turned out to be a one sided affair as England batters destroyed West Indies bowlers and eventually won the game by 238 runs.

On the other hand, West Indies would be hoping for a better showing in all departments as they conceded 400 runs in the first innings and in the run chase they were bowled out for 162 and they trail the series 1-0. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England ’ chances of winning - 85%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 15%

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England vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root has proven to be an all format player as he was sensational in Test last year and this season in ODIs he has scored 394 runs. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Brandon King was brilliant last season in the ODI format for West Indies but struggled in the last series against Ireland. In the last game Kings scored ten which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

England vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Jamie Smith Batter Joe Root Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Adil Rashid All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

England have struggled in ODi format as they had one win in the last ten matches but they won the opening game and took the series lead 1-0.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Jediah Blades, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Justin Greaves Batter Keacy Carty Batter Amir Jangoo All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Roston Chase Batter Jewel Andrew All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had one defeat in seven matches but they lost the opening game against England by 238 runs.

England vs West Indies Head to Head

England have an upper hand in this fixture against West Indies 55-48. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and England won the game.

Head to Head

England: 55

West Indies: 48

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

England and West Indies go head to head after both sides have experienced contrasting form in ODI format. England have struggled to make an impact in the ODI format as they headed into this series after nine defeats in the last ten matches. This year they have lost all six games but in the opening game of the series England batters were sensational as they scored 400 runs in 50 overs and eventually won the game by 238 runs. On the other hand this was the second defeat for West Indies in ODI format in the last eight matches and would be hoping to turn things around. England had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England vs West Indies Top Batters

Ben Duckett to be England’ top batter

Ben Duckett continued his excellent form in the last game against West Indies as he scored 60 off 48 balls. He is the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he is the most consistent batter for West Indies in this format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid was brilliant once again in the last match as he bagged two wickets. So far in 2025 Rashid has bagged 12 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales was expensive in the last game but he still ended up with best bowling figures for West Indies as he bagged four wickets. He is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.