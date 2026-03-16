Facts: With 560 runs, Joe Root is the leading run scorer for England in this calendar year.

With 403 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for West Indies in 2025.

England vs West Indies Chance of Winning

England and West Indies headed into this series in what seemed like a one sided affair even though England had struggled in white ball cricket prior to this series. As expected the first game was a one sided match as England batters dominated the game and scored 400 runs. West Indies batter crumbled in the run chase and England won the match by 238 runs. In the second match West Indies batted first and fought back as they scored 308 runs in 50 overs and put England on the back foot after two early wickets. Joe Root fought back for the host as he scored 166 off 139 balls and he single handedly took his team over the line. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England ’ chances of winning - 83%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 17%

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England vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Duckett struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational in 2025. We expect Duckett to bounce back and to score high in the upcoming game.

Brandon King was brilliant last season in the ODI format for West Indies but has struggled for consistency thus far. Even though he scored well in the last game, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

England vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Jamie Smith Batter Joe Root Batter Will Jacks All-rounder Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Adil Rashid All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

England Team Form

England have struggled in ODi format as they had one win in the last ten matches but they won both games and have taken a 2-0 lead.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Jediah Blades, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Justin Greaves Batter Keacy Carty Batter Amir Jangoo All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Roston Chase Batter Jewel Andrew All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had one defeat in seven matches prior to this series but have lost both games thus far.

England vs West Indies Head to Head

England have an upper hand in this fixture against West Indies 56-48. Both sides have played twice so far and England has taken a 2-0 lead heading into this game.

Head to Head

England: 56

West Indies: 48

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

England and West Indies go head to head after both sides have experienced contrasting form in ODI format. England have struggled to make an impact in the ODIs as they headed into this series after nine defeats in ten matches and having lost all six matches in 2025. On the other hand, West Indies had just one defeat in seven matches hence expectations were high. The hosts have dominated this series so far as they have already taken a 2-0 lead heading into this game. The first game was a one sided match as England won the game by 238 runs but the second game was a close match and West Indies should have leveled the series. Joe Root was sensational in the game as he scored 166 and single handedly took the game away from the visitors. Even though England openers struggled in the last game we expect them to bounce back and have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England vs West Indies Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root has been sensational in this campaign thus far, in the last game Root scored a brilliant century as he took his team over the line. He has been the leading run scorer for his side in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty was sensational in the last game as he scored a century. Carty has been outstanding in this calendar year and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be England’ top bowler

Adil Rashid was brilliant once again in the last match as he bagged four wickets. So far in 2025 Rashid has bagged 16 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph has been the standout bowler for West Indies in this calendar year. He was brilliant in the last game as he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.